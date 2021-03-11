CLEARWATER — Night Ranger will perform Friday, March 26, 8 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater.
Tickets are limited as the concert will be presented at 50% capacity. Tickets start at $68.75. Visit www.RuthEckerdHall.com.
With more than 17 million albums sold worldwide and over 3,500 live performances, Night Ranger has both epitomized and transcended the arena-rock sound and style. The band is proof that powerful songs plus accomplished musicians is the perfect formula for continued success.
Night Ranger has earned widespread acclaim with a string of best-selling albums, including “Dawn Patrol,” “Midnight Madness,” “7 Wishes,” “Big Life” and “Man in Motion.” Their popularity is fueled by an impressive string of instantly recognizable hit singles and signature album tracks, including legendary titles such as “Sister Christian,” “Don't Tell Me You Love Me,” “When You Close Your Eyes,” the anthem “(You Can Still) Rock in America,” along with “Sentimental Street,” “Goodbye,” “Sing Me Away” and “Four in the Morning.”
Night Ranger members include Jack Blades on bass and vocals; Kelly Keagy on drums and vocals; Brad Gillis on lead and rhythm guitars; Eric Levy on keyboards; and Keri Kelli on lead and rhythm guitars.
According to a press release from Frontiers Music, the band has been working on their next, as-yet-untitled studio album, which they plan to release later this year. The album will be a follow-up to 2017’s “Don’t Let Up.”
Songwriting started with the three original members — Blades, Keagy and Gillis — meeting and putting their initial ideas together. The recording then started with Levy and Kelli joining the process.
The performance will be presented at 50% capacity. In addition to frequent multi-layer sanitization of the venue, new XONAR technology has been installed that uses thermal imaging sensors to detect elevated body temperature. Appropriate face coverings will be required inside the facility, contact is being minimized and hand sanitizer stations are readily available. For more information, including social safety guidelines, visit www.rutheckerdhall.com/facility-safety-protocols.