Chrome ’57 to perform at kickoff event celebrating the Tarpon Arts 2023-24 season
TARPON SPRINGS — To celebrate the 2023-24 season of live performances and special events, Tarpon Arts will host a groovy season kickoff Saturday, Aug. 19, 1 to 4 p.m., at the Tarpon Springs Heritage Museum, 100 Beekman Lane, Tarpon Springs.
Admission is free. The event will feature a 1960s theme and will include a performance by Chrome ’57. Attendees are encouraged to dress in hippie or boho-chic attire. Guests can pick up a copy of the Tarpon Arts 2023-24 season brochure and purchase tickets to upcoming shows.
The 2023-24 season, sponsored by season title sponsor AdventHealth North Pinellas, gets underway in October and will offer more than 58 live performances, including a variety of tribute bands such as the Brothers Doobie performing the iconic music of the Doobie Brothers; Bee Gees Gold – The Tribute recreating the music of the brothers Gibb; the Glenn Miller Orchestra, one of the most popular and sought-after big bands in the world today; and Soultown to Motown featuring The Sensational Soul Cruisers.
Tarpon Arts brings back some favorites such as Yellow Brick Road, a tribute to Elton John, and Heart by Heart, featuring original Heart members Steve Fossen and Michael Derosier. The season includes a series of community theater performances showcasing local and regional talent featuring comedic plays such as “Blithe Spirit,” “Art,” “Always a Bridesmaid,” “I Hate Hamlet” and the poignant “Love Letters.” Also returning is the ever-popular Victorian Christmas at the Safford House Museum and the Knowledge and Nibbles educational series. Brand new for 2023-2024 is the addition of standup comedy shows featuring Maryellen Hooper, Gary DeLena and Cathy Ladman, plus two new museum exhibitions featuring the art of Elizabeth Indianos and paintings of Christopher Still.
Ticket discounts are available through Tarpon Arts’ membership program, and even more savings via the Series of Six and Fan Four Pack promotions. Patrons of the season can also redeem their show ticket/stubs before or after the performance at one of Tarpon Arts’ food and drink community partners to take advantage of freebies such as a complimentary glass of beer or wine, a complimentary appetizer, or a dessert.
For details on official food and drink community partners, sponsorships, Tarpon Arts memberships and more, visit TarponArts.org, or call 727-942-5605, Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Show tickets are available at the Tarpon Springs Heritage Museum Ticket Sales Office, 100 Beekman Lane in Tarpon Springs’ Craig Park or online at TarponArts.org.
Following is a summary of the Tarpon Arts 2023-2024 season. For ticket prices and performance times, visit TarponArts.org.
• Heart by Heart, Saturday, Oct. 7, 7 p.m., at the Tarpon Springs Performing Arts Center, 324 Pine St., Tarpon Springs.
• “Blithe Spirit,” Oct. 20-29, at the Tarpon Springs Cultural Center, 101 S. Pinellas Ave., Tarpon Springs.
• Knowledge & Nibbles: Brooker Creek Preserve: A Living Natural History Museum; Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2 p.m., at Tarpon Springs Heritage Museum, 100 Beekman Lane, Tarpon Springs.
• A Night of Comedy featuring Maryellen Hooper & Gary DeLena, Saturday, Nov. 4, 7 p.m., at the Tarpon Springs Performing Arts Center, 324 Pine St., Tarpon Springs.
• Knowledge & Nibbles: Doctors, Reformers, Humanitarians, and Friends; Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2 p.m., at Tarpon Springs Heritage Museum, 100 Beekman Lane, Tarpon Springs.
• Frontiers: A Tribute to the Music of Journey; Friday, Nov. 17, 7 p.m., at the Tarpon Springs Performing Arts Center, 324 Pine St., Tarpon Springs.
• Flip Flop Opera: The Best of the Italian Composers, presented by New Century Opera; Sunday, Nov. 19, 2 p.m., at the Tarpon Springs Cultural Center, 101 S. Pinellas Ave., Tarpon Springs.
• Soultown to Motown featuring The Sensational Soul Cruisers, Sunday, Dec. 3, 5 p.m., at the Tarpon Springs Performing Arts Center, 324 Pine St., Tarpon Springs.
• A Well-Strung Christmas, Saturday, Dec. 9, 7 p.m., at the Tarpon Springs Performing Arts Center, 324 Pine St., Tarpon Springs.
• Victorian Christmas at the Safford House, Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 16-17, 10 a.m., 1 and 4 p.m., at the Safford House Museum, 23 Parkin Court, Tarpon Springs.
• Bee Gees Gold: The Tribute, Saturday, Jan. 20, 7 p.m., at the Tarpon Springs Performing Arts Center, 324 Pine St., Tarpon Springs.
• Knowledge & Nibbles: George Innes Jr., An Artist’s Legacy in Tarpon Springs; Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2 p.m., at Tarpon Springs Heritage Museum, 100 Beekman Lane, Tarpon Springs.
• Glenn Miller Orchestra, Sunday, Jan. 28, 5 p.m., at the Tarpon Springs Performing Arts Center, 324 Pine St., Tarpon Springs.
• The Brit Pack Band, Saturday, Feb. 3, 7 p.m., at the Tarpon Springs Performing Arts Center, 324 Pine St., Tarpon Springs.
• Meet the Artist and Guided Exhibition Tour: The Great State of Florida Exhibition – Paintings by Christopher Still; Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 17-18, 2 p.m., at Tarpon Springs Heritage Museum, 100 Beekman Lane, Tarpon Springs.
• Nefesh Mountain Band, Saturday, Feb. 24, 7 p.m., at the Tarpon Springs Performing Arts Center, 324 Pine St., Tarpon Springs.
• Flip Flop Opera: The Best of the American Composers, presented by New Century Opera; Sunday, Feb. 25, 2 p.m., at the Tarpon Springs Cultural Center, 101 S. Pinellas Ave., Tarpon Springs.
• Uptown: Motown Remixed, Saturday, March 2, 7 p.m., at the Tarpon Springs Performing Arts Center, 324 Pine St., Tarpon Springs.
“Art,” March 8-17, at the Tarpon Springs Cultural Center, 101 S. Pinellas Ave., Tarpon Springs.
• The Tamburitzans, Saturday, March 9, 7 p.m., at the Tarpon Springs Performing Arts Center, 324 Pine St., Tarpon Springs.
• Knowledge & Nibbles: The History of the Arts in Tarpon Springs; Tuesday, March 19, 2 p.m., at Tarpon Springs Heritage Museum, 100 Beekman Lane, Tarpon Springs.
• One Night in Memphis, a tribute to Carl Perkins, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, and Elvis Presley; Saturday, April 6, 7 p.m., at the Tarpon Springs Performing Arts Center, 324 Pine St., Tarpon Springs.
• The Brothers Doobie, Saturday, April 13, 7 p.m.; and Sunday, April 14, 5 p.m., at the Tarpon Springs Performing Arts Center, 324 Pine St., Tarpon Springs.
• Winston Churchill: Man of the Century; Saturday, April 20, 5 p.m., at the Tarpon Springs Performing Arts Center, 324 Pine St., Tarpon Springs.
• Yellow Brick Road, a tribute to the Music of Elton John; Friday, April 26, 7 p.m., at the Tarpon Springs Performing Arts Center, 324 Pine St., Tarpon Springs.
• “Always A Bridesmaid,” May 3-12, at the Tarpon Springs Cultural Center, 101 S. Pinellas Ave., Tarpon Springs.
• “Kiss Me Once: Stories from the Homefront” with Kathy Kaefer; Saturday, May 18, 5 p.m., at the Tarpon Springs Performing Arts Center, 324 Pine St., Tarpon Springs.
• Flip Flop Opera: The Best of the German Composers presented by New Century Opera; Sunday, May 19, 2 p.m., at the Tarpon Springs Cultural Center, 101 S. Pinellas Ave., Tarpon Springs.
• Knowledge & Nibbles: Anclote Key Lighthouse, a Historical Monument Three Miles Offshore; Tuesday, May 21, 2 p.m., at Tarpon Springs Heritage Museum, 100 Beekman Lane, Tarpon Springs.
• Six One Five Collective, Saturday, June 1, 7 p.m., at the Tarpon Springs Performing Arts Center, 324 Pine St., Tarpon Springs.
• Cathy Ladman, Saturday, June 8, 7 p.m., at the Tarpon Springs Performing Arts Center, 324 Pine St., Tarpon Springs.
• The Edge Effect, an a cappella phenomenon; Saturday, June 15, 7 p.m., at the Tarpon Springs Performing Arts Center, 324 Pine St., Tarpon Springs.
• “I Hate Hamlet,” June 21-30, at the Tarpon Springs Cultural Center, 101 S. Pinellas Ave., Tarpon Springs.
• “Love Letters,” July 19-28, at the Tarpon Springs Cultural Center, 101 S. Pinellas Ave., Tarpon Springs.
Tarpon Arts is a division of the Cultural & Civic Services Department of the city of Tarpon Springs.