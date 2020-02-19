CLEARWATER — Two-time Grammy-nominated guitarist Joe Bonamassa will bring his tour to the Tampa Bay area for performances Monday and Tuesday, Feb. 24 and 25, 8 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater.
Tickets start at $87. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
For most musicians, opening for blues legend B.B. King would be the pinnacle moment of their career. But for Bonamassa, who shared the stage with King in 1989 when he was all of 12 years old, it was only the start.
Since then, Bonamassa has established himself as one of the premier guitar virtuosos of his generation, and he has also distinguished himself as an incisive and compelling songwriter, a gutsy and soulful vocalist, as well as one of the most popular touring and recording artists around, averaging over 100 sold-out shows worldwide each year while amassing a body of work that spreads the already deep waters of the blues-rock form.
The blues-rock guitar icon is currently touring in support of “Redemption,” his latest studio album.
Bonamassa’s 13th solo album and third in a row of all original material sees him at his most ambitious yet as he continues to redefine and push the barriers of blues rock. It features a staggering collection of 12 songs that weave effortlessly through an assortment of genres and reflect the artistic re-birth that he has experienced.
“It’s a rising, it’s contrition, it’s acceptance, it’s everything,” Bonamassa said in a press release from Big Hassle.
The album reunites Bonamassa with some of Nashville’s finest music minds such as Tom Hambridge, James House, Gary Nicholson as well as Richard Page and American rock and roll legend Dion DiMucci, who adds his songwriting expertise to the title track. Bonamassa also continues his long creative relationship with Kevin Shirley.
“From a producer’s perspective, this is far and away the most challenging and diverse album that Joe has ever made,” said Shirley.
The album features a remarkable collection of musicians including drummer Anton Fig, bassist Michael Rhodes, keyboardist Reese Wynans, horn players Lee Thornburg and Paulie Cerra, harmony vocalist Gary Pinto, and background singers Mahalia Barnes, Jade McRae and Juanita Tippins. Shirley also introduced two additional guitar players, Kenny Greenberg and Doug Lancio.
There is a resounding theme of redemption and salvation on the album, but also very much a sense of strength and empowerment.
“We all need to be redeemed at some point in our lives,” said Bonamassa. “It’s this yearning to redeem yourself after just this tremendous loss and this tremendous feeling of pain.”
Bonamassa is at his creative peak with “Redemption,” which follows the recent release of his last live masterpiece, “British Blues Explosion Live,” which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Blues Chart and marked his 20th No. 1 album.