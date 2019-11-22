ST. PETERSBURG — Comedian Chris Tucker will take the stage Friday, Nov. 29, 8 p.m., at The Duke Energy Center for the Arts-Mahaffey Theater, 400 First St. S., St. Petersburg.
Tickets start at $39.50. Call 727-300-2000 or visit www.themahaffey.com.
The actor and comedian is best known for playing Detective James Carter in the commercially successful film “Rush Hour.” He started as a standup performer for Def Comedy Jam in the ’90s and starred in his first film, “Friday,” with actor Ice Cube, in 1995. Tucker has also appeared in blockbuster films such as “Money Talks” with Charlie Sheen and “The Fifth Element.”
In 2006, Tucker was named the highest paid actor for his role in “Rush Hour 3,” which also starred Jackie Chan. When Tucker isn’t working, he enjoys spending his time traveling and maintaining his foundation. The Chris Tucker Foundation is a nonprofit organization dedicated to making a positive impact on youth and families locally, nationally and internationally through implementing innovative initiatives and funding life-changing programs. His foundation strives to make a positive global impact by galvanizing community leaders and corporate partners and engaging a collective community to address physical needs affecting our future generations.