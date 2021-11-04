LARGO — Tito Puente Jr. will take the stage Saturday, Nov. 13, 8 p.m., at Central Park Performing Arts Center, 105 Central Park Drive, Largo.
Tickets start at $24.50 plus service fee. Visit LargoArts.com or call 727-587-6793.
According to AER Management, Tito Puente Jr. carries his famous father with him. The legacy can be found in his looks, in his music, and locked in his soul. He continues to honor his father’s memory and nurture the musical inheritance left by his father.
Over the course of his 50-year career, Tito Puente had many appellations assigned to him, including "El Rey de los Timbales" and "The King of Latin Music." Best known for dance-oriented mambo and Latin jazz compositions, the elder Puente was given the Billboard Latin Music Lifetime Achievement Award in 1995. He earned a total of 12 Grammy nominations, winning six Grammy Awards. He died in 2000 at the age of 77.
The younger Puente refuses to let his father become a distant memory.
“He was just too vibrant, too exciting,” he said. “There was magic in the music my father made. It made people happy all over the world.”
Puente has found audiences who echo his passion. Crowds once lured to a venue by the father are returning to see the son — and to once again participate in the high voltage celebration that takes place on stage. In the process, the younger Puente has become an audience favorite in casinos, performing arts centers, symphony halls and jazz festivals worldwide, performing more than 300 shows over the past five years.
His 2004 album, “In My Father’s Shoes” featured classic Puente titles and was spun into a BET Jazz television special of the same name. He was seen in a tribute to his father’s music on NBC’s two hour special “The Apollo at 70: A Hot Night in Harlem.” He has also appeared on the ABC soap opera hit “One Life to Live” performing with his big band.
Symphony appearances include Dallas, San Antonio, Colorado, and South Bend, and upcoming performances with the Palm Desert Symphony and the National Symphony Orchestra conducted by Marvin Hamlisch.
The 2010 release “Got Mambo?” is a mixture of the old and the new as Puente takes a musical departure into some powerful new music he can truly call his own. Guest artists Bobby Cruz and Hansel & Raul help make this a coming-of-age project for the musician.