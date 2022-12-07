ST. PETERSBURG — A Day to Remember will perform Sunday, Dec. 18, 8 p.m., at the Duke Energy Center for the Arts — Mahaffey Theater, 400 First St. S., St. Petersburg.
Tickets start at $49; however, the show is almost sold out at this time. Visit TheMahaffey.com.
A Day to Remember announced its “Reassembled: Acoustic Theater Tour” earlier this year. The tour will be a limited run of intimate acoustic performances with special guests Wage War.
Hailing from Ocala, A Day to Remember is known for combining metalcore and pop punk.
Since their formation in 2003, A Day to Remember emerged as one of the biggest underground bands in the world. The Florida group affirmed this status by achieving one platinum album, one gold album, one platinum single, and four gold singles. Each full-length record reached No. 1 on the Billboard Rock, Indie, and/or Alternative Charts. In 2016, “Bad Vibrations” hit No. 2 on the Billboard Top 200.
The band has put up unprecedented numbers for a rock act in the 21st century, generating 850 million Spotify streams, 500 million YouTube views, and sales of 3 million-plus units. They’ve also packed arenas on continental tours and attracted a worldwide audience consisting of millions. Additionally, A Day to Remember successfully launched their own Self Help Festival in 2014, which continues going strong.
Musical artists such as Marshmello and Pierce the Veil have reached out to A Day to Remember seeking collaborations.
A Day to Remember features Jeremy McKinnon on vocals, Alex Shelnutt on drums, Kevin Skaff on guitar and vocals, and Neil Westfall on guitar and vocals.