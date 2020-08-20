When I was a kid, I entertained thoughts of becoming a magician. The school library offered a few select titles for prospective illusionists, filled with seemingly easy-to-perform tricks involving playing cards, coins and other common household items. Unfortunately, none of the books included that all-important disclaimer on the front cover: “Mastering a skill requires practice and dedication.” It is no great surprise then that I did not get very far along that particular career path, abandoning it alongside my aspirations to become a successful juggler, daredevil and comic book artist.
In contrast, the motivated kids in Disney’s “Magic Camp” all have a card up their sleeves: They are attending the Institute of Magic, a fairly posh mountain retreat that invites summer campers to learn the art of illusion. Let’s be clear, though: This is not a Disney rip-off of Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. The magic in “Magic Camp” is of the real-world variety: illusion, stage magic, and close up magic. The kids are taught sleight-of-hand, escapology, tricks involving animals, mentalism, busking and mathemagic.
The story revolves around Theo Moses (Nathaniel McIntyre), a young boy who – in true Disney form – has lost his father. His grief over his father’s death has made him reluctant to perform magic. Theo is assigned to the Hearts Cabin at the camp and quickly finds friends amongst a group of newbie misfits.
In charge of the Hearts Cabin is Andy Tuckerman (Adam DeVine), a former magician who gave up performing after his partner allegedly betrayed him. Lo and behold, his ex-partner has also been tapped to teach at the camp: Kristina Darkwood (Gillian Jacobs) – a highly successful magician who headlines a solo act on the Las Vegas strip – leads the Diamonds Cabin. The Diamonds Cabin would be this film’s Slytherin house if “Magic Camp” was anything like the Harry Potter films (which, as I already mentioned, it is not). Among its campers is Vic, who bullies newbies.
Upon arrival at the Institute of Magic, campers are told that at the end of the summer program, they will be invited to take part in an annual competition and that prizes – including the Top Hat for the best cabin and the Golden Wand for best student – will be awarded.
Presiding over the camp is Roy Preston, played by Jeffrey Tambor. Preston has the charm and insight of Albus Dumbledore without all ruminating and petulance of a grizzled old wizard.
“Magic Camp” definitely comes from Disney’s squeaky-clean wellspring of ideas. It’s unashamedly family-friendly, despite its PG rating for a few instances of mild rude humor. It deals with grief and anguish, from the loss of a loved one to lost opportunities. Its story is more poignant than Disney’s 2008 film “Camp Rock,” but still manages to only deal superficially with the deeper themes it approaches. It offers a somewhat implausible happy ending that can only satisfy if one does not peek behind the curtain to reveal the plot devices that facilitate the illusion.
From a kid’s perspective, though, that old Disney magic works just fine. “Magic Camp” is charming, funny and enjoyable.
“Magic Camp” was released Aug. 14 exclusively on Disney+.
Assistant reviewer B.C. Zumpe, a 13-year-old, shares her thoughts on the film:
In “Magic Camp,” Theo’s mother convinces him to get back into magic by going to the Institute of Magic. At first he is reluctant because he used to do magic for his late father, but he accepts it because he believes his father signed him up and wanted him to go. Andy is a retired magician who now drives a taxi. Roy Preston convinces him to lead the Hearts Cabin. He agrees mostly because he wants to beat his ex-girlfriend, Kristina Darkwood, in the Top Hat competition. Theo makes friends with the others at his cabin. They don’t do very well at first, but soon Andy discovers their hidden talents. Theo just needs to overcome his stage fright.
The film is pretty similar to “Camp Rock.” From what I remember, both films have characters who live with only their mothers and go to a camp having to do with something that they’re passionate about. When they are there, they make some friends and meet a rival who is popular at the camp. They also develop a crush on a nice person. Then they have to prepare for a big competition. I could list more similarities, but that might spoil the movie. However, in “Camp Rock,” there is nothing going on between the cabin leaders and the singers are already good. Also, it’s actually called Camp Rock, “Magic Camp” is what the Institute of Magic is mistakenly called.
One of the movie’s themes is that learning or teaching something takes patience. Another theme is that you should believe in yourself. I found the characters interesting and genuine. I can identify with losing loved ones and sometimes having trouble performing in front of people.
I enjoyed the story even though it wasn’t that climactic. They made it enjoyable without a lot of plot twists or conflict, but there is still some. I also like how they developed the characters. I think that people who want to watch a funny, lighthearted but emotional movie will enjoy this. Kids and teens will like it. It is a good way to spend your time and will be fun for the family.
Lee Clark Zumpe is entertainment editor at Tampa Bay Newspapers and an author of short fiction appearing in select anthologies and magazines. B.C. Zumpe, Lee’s 13-year-old daughter, is a middle school student, film buff and aspiring writer and director.