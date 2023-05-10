Multiple Grammy Award-winning, global superstar Ed Sheeran is on the road for the North American leg of his “+ - = x Tour” — known more simply as "The Mathematics Tour" — and will play two shows in the Tampa Bay area.
Sheeran first will perform on Friday, May 19, at 7:30 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. The show will be the first in a special run of dates set to take place in theaters and auditoriums in 14 cities. Singer-songwriter Ben Kweller supports on most dates.
According to Ruth Eckerd Hall, this concert is sold out. For more information, call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
Sheeran then also will perform on Saturday, May 20, at 6 p.m., in Raymond James Stadium, 4201 N. Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa. Main support on most of Sheeran’s spring and summer stadium dates comes from multi-platinum soul singer Khalid.
Tickets for the stadium show start at $49. Visit www.ticketmaster.com.
Sheeran recently wrapped the European leg of the tour, performing in front of over 3 million people in six months. The tour included a five-night series at London's Wembley Stadium.
The tour supports Sheeran’s new album — titled “–” — which was released on May 5 on Atlantic Records.
Sheeran wrote and recorded the 14-track record with Aaron Dessner in February. On April 21, Atlantic released the album’s poignant opening track, “Boat,” which following the lead single “Eyes Closed.” “Eyes Closed” marked Sheeran’s 14th No. 1 in the UK, earning him the third most chart toppers in UK history, behind only Elvis Presley and the Beatles.
Sheeran burst onto the global music scene in 2011 and rapidly established himself as a top artist with a succession of hit songs and albums.
Since he first learned to play “Layla” by Eric Clapton on guitar at the age of 12, Sheeran’s love of the singer-songwriter began. But in recent years, Sheeran says his songs and writing process took on a whole new meaning and direction after a series of hard-hitting events impacted his personal life.
His latest LP serves as a reminder for why Sheeran remains one of the most gifted lyricists of his generation, an artist who breaks down his own experiences for fans to seek comfort and belonging.