ST. PETERSBURG — In the art world, what does it signify to be a rebel? The exhibition “Rebels” at Florida CraftArt features artworks worth almost $100,000, showcasing the perspectives of 27 artists on this theme.
“Rebels” opened June 30 and will continue through Saturday, Aug. 26, at the Florida CraftArt Gallery, 501 Central Ave. in St. Petersburg.
“These artists have taken the concept of rebelling and created outstanding works that are thought-provoking, some are social statements, while others are humorous,” said Tyler Jones, Florida CraftArt’s board chair. “All of the pieces are fine craft works in ceramics, fiber, glass, metal, mixed media, and sculpture.”
The show was judged by Brenda McMahon of the Brenda McMahon Gallery in Gulfport.
“I have to say it is an outstanding show,” said McMahon. “It is hard to judge a show that is so diverse and there are so many amazing works of art in it.”
Best of Show was awarded to Joyce Curvin of Palm Harbor for “No Cage Will Hold Me!” It is a papier-mâché sculpture of a bird wildly breaking out of its cage that is embellished with defiant quotations.
“I’ve dappled in lots of mediums over the years and landed on papier-mâché and mixed media work over 25 years ago,” Curvin states on her website. “It’s the closest I can get to working with clay and not use a kiln. I love the challenge of building the animal’s armature and delight in seeing it come to life as I layer on the paper and textures.”
First Place went to St. Petersburg artist Donna Slawsky for “Say Their Names.”
She inscribed names of Black persons killed onto a repurposed cabinet door and used stained glass and found objects to create a mosaic of three people.
“I love to create art from broken objects that might otherwise be discarded,” Slawsky explains on her page at festivalnet.com. “Creating beauty from these shards of china and glass is a metaphor for piecing together a beautiful life from experiences both difficult and wonderful.”
James Bennett of Lutz received Second Place for an innovative mixed-media wall sculpture called “The Double Arrow of Time.”
Third Place was awarded to Shelly Steck Reale of St. Petersburg for “Superheroes of A Certain Age (Hot Flash). It is one of a series of four poignant and amusing works created with ceramic sculptures, digital art in a comic book style, and wood.
“The process of creating, exhibiting, and experiencing art wields a unique power to examine and question our cultural, political, gender, and societal norms,” Reale explains on her website. “Sharing these ideas is what fuels my process in the hope that viewing my work leads one to examine the world around them in a different and unique way. I hope my work illuminates ideas that encourage an examination of views, sparks new ways of thinking, and serves as an impetus for change.”
Honorable mentions were given to Dave Flach, Mikhail Gubin, Samuel Hammer, Candace Knapp, and Elizabeth Neily. Inverness-based artist Suzy Pease received the Director’s Choice Award for “Antebellum,” a ceramic and gold sculpture of an octopus and a shell.
Artists exhibiting in “Rebels” are James Bennett, Joan Clear, Kimberli Cummings, Joyce Curvin, Dave Flach, Eric Folsom, Janet Folsom, Mark Georgiades, Kristina Gintautiene, Gary Greer, Mikhail Gubin, Samuel Hammer, Janna Kennedy, Amy Kluth, Candace Knapp, Joan Libby Hawk, Richard Logan, David Mack, Elizabeth Neily, Suzy Pease, Nick Reale, Shelly Steck Reale, Gary Rill, Ellen Simon, Donna Slawsky, and Matthew Szidik.
Programming includes exhibition artists who will talk about their work, philosophy, and processes at 6 p.m. on Thursday, July 13; and at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 6. All the events are free and open to the public.
The exhibition was made possible with sponsorship from an art-appreciating family in honor of our fine craft artists. The show runs through August 26, when the People’s Choice Award will be presented. People can vote for their favorite work of art in the Florida CraftArt Exhibition Gallery. Docent tours are available upon request.
Florida CraftArt is a nonprofit organization founded in 1951 and headquartered in St. Petersburg. Its mission is to grow the statewide creative economy by engaging the community and advancing Florida’s fine craft artists and their work. Fine craft art is presented in its 2,500-square-foot Florida Artists Gallery, and curated exhibitions are featured in its adjacent Exhibition Gallery. Florida CraftArt is the only statewide organization offering artists a platform to show and sell their work.
For information, visit www.FloridaCraftArt.org or call 727-821-7391.