ST. PETE BEACH — Bringing a wide variety of appealing and exquisite creations, skilled craft artisans will take part in the free, two-day second annual St. Pete Beach Corey Area Craft Festival, running Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 29 and 30, on Corey Avenue in downtown St. Pete Beach.
Hours will be 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Admission is free. For information, visit www.artfestival.com.
According to event organizer American Craft Endeavors, a variety of jewelry, pottery, ceramics, photography, painting, clothing and much more, all handmade in America, will be on display. An expansive green market with plants, orchids, exotic flora, handmade soaps, gourmet spices and freshly popped kettle corn further compliments the weekend, blending nature with nurture.
The juried outdoor craft showcase will feature original crafts handmade in America. The unique items are priced to suit all budgets, with selections ranging from as little as $5 to $3,000. The crafters are hand-selected from hundreds of applicants. They remain on site for the duration of the festival. Festivalgoers will find a vast array of artistic media such as folk art, pottery, personalized gifts, handmade clothing, basket weaving, beaded utensils, candles, cork assemblage, fabric design, fiber quilts, fused wax and glass, hair accessories, handbags and accessories, handmade cards, leather, mosaic, wood, painted wood, plaster craft and stained glass.
Joseph Ferris is among the Florida-based crafters who will be participating in this year’s festival.
Ferris began working with metal during metal shop classes in school. His instructor recognized his talents and encouraged him to enter the Michigan State Industrial Arts competition with a custom designed three-piece table set which he built from hand-formed steel. Ferris took the advice and placed first in the regional competition before winning second place in the state competition.
In high school, Ferris studied for four years under Eugeen Wolonick, master craftsman of metal working techniques. After graduation, he went on to Western Michigan University where he took on heavy class loads that included drawing and industrial design courses along with physics and mathematical theory.
Don and Cristina Williams, raku artists from St. Petersburg, will be taking part in the festival.
This couple collaborates on each piece, perfecting their skills in the ancient Japanese art of shino glaze, a process that has not changed in centuries yet yields a different effect with each finished piece. They welcome the opportunity to meet and speak with art enthusiasts and potential investors they meet at each festival.
“I was born to do art,” Don said in an email. “I love it, live it and love to share with others. I have been doing pottery almost 30 years now. My wife Cristina is very talented as well and we do a lot of collaborative pieces like our penguins and cats.”
The couple frequently participates in American Craft Endeavors craft shows throughout Florida, sharing their work and their love for raku pottery.
Among those crafters selected to be part of this year’s festival is Seminole resident Barrie West.
West is a regular at American Craft Endeavors shows who has more than 30 years of experience as a professional artist. She has participated in art shows for more than 20 years, specializing in underwater, beach and Harley Davidson motorcycle scenes as well as light switches and murals. She works mainly with acrylic paint to create intense personal moments masterfully created on murals, canvas and other media.
According to West’s profile from American Craft Endeavors, she is “in her studio literally from sunrise to sunset.” Her dedication to her work is shown through every piece of her art.
“My philosophy of life and art are the same to create and enjoy,” West says in the press release. “It’s important to me that my art bring joy and happiness to all.”
For information about West’s work, visit www.facebook.com/beachartbybarrie/.
Ocala’s Rick Rocco has a passion for unique and wonderful things made from recycled or repurposed items. He makes things out of retired barrels or repurposed wood.
“I have been working with wood since I was a kid,” Rocco says on his website at bluehillscrafters.com. “My father (Pai) had taught me the art of swinging a hammer and working hard to get what you want.”
His father once told him that when you find something you that you love and make a living out of it, you will never have to work again.
“I really believe that now,” he says. “I have done some great things in my life but none gives me more satisfaction than creating a piece of art and have others love it …”
J.D. River is a contemporary mixed media artist based in the Warehouse Arts District of St. Petersburg.
Working in both 2D and 3D, River combines acrylic paints, pigments, resins, and ink with metals and wood to create dynamic originals with rich colors and textures.
Ocala’s Rick Rocco has a passion for unique and wonderful things made from recycled or repurposed items. He makes things out of retired barrels or repurposed wood.
“I have been working with wood since I was a kid,” Rocco says on his website at bluehillscrafters.com. “My father (Pai) had taught me the art of swinging a hammer and working hard to get what you want.”
His father once told him that when you find something you that you love and make a living out of it, you will never have to work again.
“I really believe that now,” he says. “I have done some great things in my life but none gives me more satisfaction than creating a piece of art and have others love it …”
Also returning to this year’s festival is Terry Andrews of Ocala. Andrews is one of many Florida crafters scheduled to take part in the festival. The award-winning glass sculptor uses copper and fused glass to create his unique and oftentimes whimsical sculptures. His work can be seen in private collections around the world and grace the permanent collections of the Carter Center in Atlanta, Georgia, as well as the Carrolton Museum of Contemporary Art in Carrolton, Georgia.
Andrews also participates in juried fine art festivals across the country. This Florida native is also an accomplished musician. Originally from the Tampa area, he pursued a career in music until 1994. Always having an interest in glass, Andrews dabbled with the medium, first with blown glass and lamp work, heavy flat and carved glass sculpture.
His work has now evolved to include copper and fused glass sculptures. The fusing work is done in a kiln.