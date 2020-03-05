CLEARWATER — The Weight Band will take the stage Thursday, March 12, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater.
Tickets start at $29.50. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
The Weight Band — featuring members of the Band and the Levon Helm Band — are on the road in support of “World Gone Mad,” their 2018 album. Audiences can expect songs from the recent studio album as well as classic songs of the Band.
Continuing to inspire the Americana scene, the Weight Band is led by Jim Weider, a 15-year former member of the Band and the Levon Helm Band. The Weight Band originated in 2013 inside the famed Woodstock barn of Levon Helm. Weider was inspired by Helm to carry on the musical legacy of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame group.
Years of touring have seen the Weight Band revive “The Woodstock Sound,” keeping the spirit of Americana/Roots Rock alive for audiences of all ages. They continue to keep the sound vibrant by releasing new music, evidenced by the album “World Gone Mad.” Their live set features Weight Band songs as well as fan favorites from the Band’s treasured catalog, including “Up on Cripple Creek,” “The Weight,” and “The Night They Drove Old Dixie Down.”
The Weight Band includes Brian Mitchell, Michael Bram, Matt Zeiner, and Albert Rogers. With a busy tour schedule, the Weight Band complements the Band’s timeless legacy while pushing the music forward for new audiences.
Weider plays guitar, mandolin and provides vocals. His tenure with the Band ran from 1985 to 2000, when Weider replaced Robbie Robertson as lead guitarist. He wrote songs and performed on three studio albums, including “Jericho,” “High on the Hog,” and “Jubilation.” He toured internationally with original Band members Levon Helm, Garth Hudson, and Rick Danko for 15 years and was featured with them on numerous albums, films, videos, and in television appearances.