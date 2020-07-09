West Coast Players delays 2020-21 season
CLEARWATER — The board of directors at West Coast Players recently announced its decision to suspend live performances at the theater for the remainder of 2020.
“Given the current pandemic and the guidelines provided by our local and state authorities and the CDC, we believe that this is the appropriate decision in the best interest of our patrons, volunteers, and actors,” a note from the board stated. “We continue to evaluate the most current information available. If we find that we are able to open the theater prior to 2021, we will advise you immediately.”
The board of directors went on to say that it is their sincere hope to “bring up the lights” on a production by the beginning of 2021.
In the meantime, WCP will present its first virtual production this month.
Six performances of “Rightfully Hers,” an original play by Susan Demers, will be live-streamed July 17-26. The live-stream events will be presented Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m.; and Sundays at 2 p.m. Tickets are $15. Visit www.onthestage.com/show/west-coast-players-inc/rightfully-hers-24282/tickets.
The right to vote is something most Americans take for granted, but for the first 131 years of our country women did not have that right. Lucretia Mott, Elizabeth Cady Stanton, and Susan B. Anthony were both admired and reviled as they worked to make suffrage — voting — a reality.
For more information about West Coast Players, visit wp2.wcplayers.org.
Stirling Art Studios to present exhibition
DUNEDIN — An opening reception for an exhibition featuring Richard Stalbird and Paige McBride, will take place Friday, July 10, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., at Stirling Art Studios & Gallery, 730 Broadway, Dunedin.
The exhibition will run July 1-31. Gallery hours are Thursday through Sunday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Call 800-325-2050 or visit stirlingartstudios.com.