CLEARWATER — New York Yankee great and Latin Grammy nominee Bernie Williams will be joined by R&B and jazz vocalist, songwriter, and pianist Sheléa for a concert Thursday, Feb. 27, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater.
Tickets start at $39. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
Known for his consistency and post-season heroics, Williams is one of the most beloved Yankees of all time and his number, 51, was retired by the team in May 2015. A classically trained guitarist, Williams plays and composes music with influences that include jazz, classical, pop, Brazilian, and Latin sounds. Following his absence from baseball, he has released two jazz albums, including “The Journey Within” and “Moving Forward.” He also scored two Billboard No. 1 hits.
With a voice that stirs the soul and hands that effortlessly glide over the keys, Sheléa represents a return to true artistry that has garnered much attention throughout the music industry. Blending traditional pop, jazz, R&B and soul, she brings a contemporary edge to classics and a classic touch to contemporary pop standards. Sheléa has performed at the White House, the Library of Congress and Carnegie Hall.
In May, Sheléa released her much-anticipated third album “Pretty World.” She appeared on PBS, joined by special guests David Foster and Greg Phillinganes, in the concert special “Quincy Jones Presents: Sheléa.”