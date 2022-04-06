CLEARWATER — Bravo reality stars Craig Conover and Austen Kroll will present “Pillows and Beer Live” on Thursday, April 14, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater.
Tickets start at $42. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400. This show is for mature audiences.
Conover and Kroll — from Bravo TV’s “Southern Charm” — plan to give audiences a chance to get to know them outside of reality TV. The boys will talk about everything from dating fails to their biggest pet peeves. They’ll even give the audience a chance to get in on the fun. “Pillows & Beer Live” is about two best friends sharing a laugh with all their fans.
Conover made his reality show debut on Bravo’s “Southern Charm” in 2014. He starred in the “Southern Charm” and a “Summer House” spinoff titled “Winter House” in 2021. Kroll joined Bravo’s “Southern Charm” cast in 2017 during the show’s fourth season. He appeared in “Southern Charm” and “Winter House” in 2021.
“Southern Charm” chronicles the personal and professional lives of seven socialites who live in Charleston, South Carolina. The show focuses on the Southern culture and political history of the region and has showcased local historical destinations such as Lewisfield Plantation and the Mikell House.