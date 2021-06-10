CLEARWATER — On tour in support of their latest album release, the Psychedelic Furs will take the stage Friday, Oct. 29, 8 p.m., at the Nancy and David Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater.
Royston Langdon, lead singer and songwriter for the band Spacehog, will open the show. Tickets, starting at $35.50, are on sale now. Visit www.RuthEckerdHall.com or call 727-791-7400. For a complete list of tour dates, please visit www.thepsychedelicfurs.com.
The Psychedelic Furs released “Made of Rain” — their first album in nearly 30 years — in July 2020.
Led by vocal and lyrical genius Richard Butler with his brother Tim on bass, the Psychedelic Furs released seven critically acclaimed studio albums, including “The Psychedelic Furs” (1980), “Talk Talk Talk” (1981), “Forever Now” (1982), “Mirror Moves” (1984), “Midnight to Midnight” (1987), “Book of Days” (1989), and “World Outside” (1991). They released many classic singles throughout the ’80s and into the ’90s, including “Sister Europe,” “Love My Way,” “The Ghost in You,” “Pretty in Pink,” “Heaven,” “Heartbreak Beat,” “All That Money Wants” and “Until She Comes.”
In recent years the band have toured continually, completing a tour of North America in 2019 and playing acclaimed shows at the Hollywood Bowl, All Points East, Hyde Park and Benicàssim. They also headlined the prestigious Meltdown at the Royal Festival Hall at the request of Robert Smith of the Cure. In 2019, the band played a sold-out tour of the UK and Europe which culminated in a triumphant show at the Roundhouse in London.
The last few years has seen the band’s legend growing, highlighted by the fact they have scored over 150 million streams of their songs worldwide. Their influence since arriving on the post-punk scorched-earth landscape four decades ago has reverberated and resonated from everyone from the Killers to REM to Foo Fighters to Bob Dylan. Many musical artists have sung their praises.
“I’m aware of the fact that people cite us an influence, though I don’t often recognize it in their music,” said Richard in a press release announcing the new album. “It’s gratifying of course, as it is that there’s still an interested and enthusiastic audience for us. That’s an honor.”
Many moons after “Pretty in Pink” helped inspire the John Hughes movie of the same name, “Love My Way” was featured in Oscar-winning film “Call Me by Your Name” and “The Ghost in You” in sci-fi smash “Stranger Things,” showing that the Psychedelic Furs are sounding stronger than ever. As anyone who’s seen the band lately knows, Butler remains one of the most watchable front men in the game.
Though the Furs’ remained active touring, they did not venture into the recording studio until fairly recently.
“Made of Rain” shows the influential post punk stars are fresher than ever. Their unique mesh of sounds and layers combines with their fusion of smooth and stark, of restraint and abandon, of melancholy and rage, of optimism and nihilism, of tough and tender. Richard and Tim show their ageless charisma flows anew.