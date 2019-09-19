TAMPA — Phil Collins will perform Thursday, Sept. 26, 8 p.m., at Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa.
Tickets start at $50. Call 800-745-3000 or visit ticketmaster.com for tickets. For venue information, visit www.amaliearena.com.
Due to overwhelming demand, Live Nation and S2BN Entertainment announced a limited run of “Phil Collins: Still Not Dead Yet, Live!” dates for fall 2019. The 15-city U.S. tour will kick off Monday, Sept. 23 in Dallas. The tour will visit the Tampa Bay area a few days later on Sept. 26.
Performed by one of the world’s most acclaimed hit-makers, the show will follow his highly successful “Phil Collins Not Dead Yet 2018” outing which included multiple sold-out dates. Collins has more than 100 million record sales and an unstoppable catalogue of No. 1 albums.
The tour will once again feature Collins accompanied by longtime guitarist Daryl Stuermer, keyboardist Brad Cole, bassist Leland Sklar, percussionist Richie Garcia, four-piece horns, stellar backup vocalists and Phil’s son, Nicolas, who is once again handling the iconic drum beats Phil himself made so famous and compelling a generation before.
Collins came to prominence as part of the progressive rock group Genesis in the 1970s. Originally the band’s drummer, he stepped into the spotlight following the departure of lead vocalist Peter Gabriel in 1975. “A Trick of the Tail,” released in 1976, marked the first Genesis album featuring Collins as the band’s frontman. He would continue in the role of lead vocalist through the mid-1990s. He returned to the band when Genesis reunited in 2007 for its “Turn It on Again Tour.”
In the 1980s, Collins pursued a solo career outside of Genesis. Between 1982 and 1989, Collins scored three U.K. and seven U.S. number-one singles in his solo career. His most successful singles from the period include "In the Air Tonight," "Against All Odds (Take a Look at Me Now)," "One More Night," "Sussudio," "Two Hearts" and "Another Day in Paradise."