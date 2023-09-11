Two-day outdoor festival brings artisans to Tarpon Springs Sponge Docks
TARPON SPRINGS — Heading into fall, craft festival season will kick off in the Tampa Bay area with the Tarpon Springs Sponge Docks Art & Craft Festival, running Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 23-24, on Dodecanese Boulevard in Tarpon Springs.
Hours will be Saturday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is free. Visit www.artfestival.com.
The event will showcase the creations of more than 60 craft artisans and artists. Thousands of original works will be on display and available for purchase during the free, two-day event.
The unique art walk is presented along the historic sponge docks in central Tarpon Springs, and features hundreds of practical and whimsical works of quality, handmade art from local and visiting crafters and artisans. Pets on leashes are welcome to join their human companions as they stroll through the festival, which includes a full green market of live plants, handmade soaps, delicious edibles and more.
Adding to the pleasure of the outing, patrons can meet the artisans behind the works and discover the techniques and inspirations behind each creation, and even request a personalized gift or item.
Several Tampa Bay area craft artisans and artists will take part in this year’s festival.
St. Petersburg artist Sandy “Sam” MacNeill owned a custom cabinet design company for 20 years where she designed and installed custom cabinetry in high-end custom-built homes in Avila, Cheval, Tampa, St. Petersburg, Sarasota, Venice, Honduras, and Antiqua. During that time, she received six First Place awards from the National Association of the Remodeling Industry and the National Subzero Design Award for Best Kitchen. Now in her retirement, she enjoys designing and building wood products and creating abstract acrylic fluid Art in her shop.
Working with mixed media, MacNeill creates flowing compositions using depth, contrast, and color combinations.
Originally from Albany, New York, Desiree Laz has been seen locally at the Gulfport Art Walk. She uses focal beads and gemstones to crochet together pendants, necklaces, earrings and other ocean-inspired pieces of wearable art.
Clearwater’s Iuliana Meyer is a mixed media artist who uses clay polymers, silk, wire, paints and more to hand-mold small décor, vases, wearable works and colorful wall art.
Palm Harbor artist Iryna Ahrens credits her school years in the Soviet Republic of Ukraine for the inspiration behind her special medium and work. During springtime the blooming flowers never ceased to delight her, and she spent years learning how to translate their beauty into works of art utilizing leather as a medium.
Known for crafting larger-than-life flower sculptures, she has perfected the technique into wearable and hanging works of art. Leather, natural stones and acrylic paint come together into original 3-D pieces on display during her Tarpon Springs Sponge Docks Art & Craft Festival debut.
About American Craft Endeavors
American Craft Endeavors produces juried craft shows in many of Florida’s vibrant downtown areas and popular tourist destinations including the Downtown Dunedin Art and Craft Festivals, the Siesta Key Craft Festival in Sarasota, and the Downtown Venice Art Festival and Craft shows in Venice. The group’s founders personally select unique, culturally rich cities and towns for their show locations, providing a complete outdoor experience unmatched by other festivals. All crafters are hand-selected from hundreds of applicants in order to ensure a superior event featuring diverse art media and the highest quality of original handmade crafts.
For additional information, visit www.artfestival.com or call 561-746-6615.