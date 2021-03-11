CLEARWATER — Ruth Eckerd Hall and the Ted Williams Museum will present the rescheduled Phillies 40th Anniversary of the 1980 World Championship featuring an evening of classic stories and videos. The event will take place Sunday, March 21, 7:30 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater.
Special guests will include Pete Rose, Tim McCarver, Bob Boone, Larry Bowa and Greg “The Bull” Luzinski. Tickets are limited as the event will be presented at 50% capacity. Tickets, starting at $28.75, are on sale now. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
Hosted by Chris Wheeler, the event will include an evening of classic stories, videos, Q&A and more. Tickets holders will be notified by email of their relocated seats. Tickets for the March 15, 2020, event will be honored on the new date.
Rose, known by his nickname "Charlie Hustle," played baseball from 1963 to 1986 and managed from 1984 to 1989. Rose was a switch-hitter and is the all-time MLB leader in hits, games played, at-bats, singles and outs. He won three World Series rings, three batting titles, one MVP Award, two Gold Gloves and the Rookie of the Year award.
McCarver, the Phillies’ All-Star catcher and broadcaster, played in four different decades in the Major Leagues. He is a three-time Emmy-winner and a Broadcasting Hall of Fame recipient in Cooperstown.
Boone enjoyed a stellar 19-year career as a catcher and manager. He’s a seven-time Golden Glove winner, a four-time All-Star and a World Series champion.
Bowa played shortstop, as well as being a manager and coach. He played for the Phillies, Chicago Cubs and New York Mets. Bowa is currently a senior advisor to the general manager of the Phillies.
A left fielder, Luzinski spent most of his career with the Phillies. The Roberto Clemente Award, given annually to a Major League Baseball player who demonstrates sportsmanship and community involvement, was presented to Luzinski in 1978. In 1989, Luzinski was inducted into the National Polish-American Sports Hall of Fame.
Wheeler is a former announcer and color commentator (1967-2014) for the Phillies.
In addition to frequent multi-layer sanitization of the venue, new XONAR technology has been installed that uses thermal imaging sensors to detect elevated body temperature. Appropriate face coverings will be required inside the facility, contact is being minimized and hand sanitizer stations are readily available. For information, including social safety guidelines, visit www.rutheckerdhall.com/facility-safety-protocols.