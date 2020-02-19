CLEARWATER — Returning to the Tampa Bay area after headlining the final day’s lineup at the 2019 Tampa Bay Blues Festival, Tab Benoit will perform Sunday, Feb. 23, at the Clearwater Sea-Blues Festival.
The two-day festival will be presented at scenic Coachman Park, 301 Drew St., Clearwater. General admission is free. VIP tickets also are available. For more information and to purchase VIP or reserved seating tickets, visit Sea-Blues.com.
Born in 1967, Benoit grew up in Houma, Louisiana. A Cajun man who knows his blues, he began playing guitar as a teen when he hung out at the Blues Box, a ramshackle music club and cultural center in Baton Rouge. Learning the ropes from guitarist and club owner Tabby Thomas, Benoit played alongside some high-profile regulars such as Raful Neal and Henry Gray.
Soon, Benoit established his own band. His stripped-down bass-and-drums unit was propelled by Benoit’s solid guitar skills and leathery, Cajun-spiced vocal attack. He took his show on the road in the early ’90s and hasn’t stopped since.
The Delta bluesman recently spoke to Tampa Bay Newspapers.
Tampa Bay Newspapers: You’re playing this year’s Clearwater Sea-Blues Festival, which serves up a mix of music and seafood. Describe your favorite seafood dish.
Tab Benoit: Just like Florida, we start eating seafood as kids. I would have to say all of the Louisiana staples like gumbo, jambalaya, etouffee, crabs, shrimp. Whatever you don't like you will probably develop a taste for.
TBN: On to music: What are your favorite music festival experiences, either as a performer or an audience member?
Benoit: As a performer it is always better when the crowd returns the energy that you are giving. We feed off of each other and there is no telling where that will take you night after night. New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival is a great one. People travel from all over the world and they are ready for you. It is similar at most of the festivals where we perform.
TBN: Are you currently working on any new music? If so, can you tell our readers something about it?
Benoit: I own a record label called Whiskey Bayou Records. I am always working on music. I've been writing with the musicians that record for the label and we are talking about doing another record. I am sure that I will have another one out soon.
TBN: What do you hope your fans take away from seeing you perform live?
Benoit: I hope that they all have a good time and for a moment I can make them forget about life and enjoy the moment. My fans are the most important part of what we do. I am always thinking about how I can give them the best experience that the band can. I never do the same things in songs night after night. I have to keep it interesting and natural because they can tell.