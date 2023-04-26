One week after reviewing the theatrical release of the Universal Pictures’ “Renfield,” a comedy-horror film inspired by characters found in Bram Stoker’s “Dracula,” I found myself watching “Quasi,” a satirical comedy loosely based on the 1831 novel “The Hunchback of Notre-Dame” by Victor Hugo.
Wait: In the previous sentence, when I say I watched the film, I mean I tolerated it. Barely. Nevertheless, there is an interesting connection between the two films — or maybe I have fabricated one for the sake of having something interesting to say about the lifeless and tiresome “Quasi,” released April 20 as a Hulu original.
Here's the connection: Both “Renfield” and “Quasi” feature central characters that are considered part of the original stable of Universal monsters. Any horror fan worth their salt can name the big-league monsters from the classic Universal horror era: “Dracula” (1931), “Frankenstein” (1931), “The Mummy” (1932), “The Invisible Man” (1933), and “The Wolf Man” (1941). The “gill-man” showed up to the party a little later, debuting in “The Creature from the Black Lagoon” in 1954. Hardcore monster movie afficionados also include in the monster pantheon characters from two silent films, including “The Phantom of the Opera” (1925) and “The Hunchback of Notre Dame” (1923). Both of those films, incidentally, tapped Lon Chaney to play the part of the monster. It was Chaney’s groundbreaking mastery of makeup and his compelling depictions of tortured and grotesque characters that ensured these films would stand out as horror classics.
The best films of Universal’s golden era of monster movies — and the source material that inspired them — continue to resonate with moviegoers today. That’s why Hollywood makes films like “Renfield,” a story focusing on the toxic relationship between Count Dracula and his supernaturally indentured servant; and “The Last Voyage of the Demeter,” scheduled for release in August. The latter will be an adaptation of “The Captain’s Log,” a chapter from Stoker’s novel “Dracula.” Filmmakers probably have an easier time selling a project that involves a familiar plot, with familiar characters, in a familiar setting crammed full of familiar tropes. There’s nothing wrong with that if the script takes a fresh approach or brings something new to the table — or if the writer and director manage to completely subvert the audience’s expectations, and give them something novel, something shocking, or something totally unexpected.
“Quasi” isn’t innovative, subversive, or clever. Even worse: It isn’t funny, although it tries desperately to score laughs with naughty jokes and tame sarcasm. Directed by Kevin Heffernan, the film is written by Heffernan and Broken Lizard members Steve Lemme, Jay Chandrasekhar, Paul Soter, and Erik Stolhanske. This is the comedy troupe responsible for films such as “Super Troopers,” “Club Dread,” and “Beerfest.”
Quasi Modo (Lemme), a hapless hunchback, yearns for love, acceptance, and parity for his fellow torturers working in the dungeon of France’s King Guy (Chandrasekhar). Quasi unexpectedly wins a papal lottery, which bestows upon him the reward of a private meeting with Pope Cornelius (Soter). The king seizes upon this opportunity, and demands Quasi assassinate Cornelius while in the confessional. Cornelius, likewise, instructs Quasi to kill the king.
Guy’s new queen, Catherine (Adrianne Palicki), becomes aware of the palace intrigue, and also learns the king plans to kill her — just as he dispatched his former queen — as soon as he forms a new alliance and consolidates power. She befriends Quasi and, together with Quasi’s friends Duchamp (Heffernan) and Michel (Stolhanske), they try to extricate themselves from the feud between Guy and Cornelius.
There aren’t any belltowers in “Quasi.” There’s no Notre-Dame Cathedral and no Esmeralda. In that sense, “Quasi” is like clickbait content that promises to reveal to the gullible some juicy gossip by luring them with a shiny, red button asking “whatever became of?” None of the Broken Lizard members take “Quasi” seriously. Palicki gives the best performance of the film, probably because she realizes that to be successful, the film needs to appeal to more than just Broken Lizard’s fanbase.
Several actors play dual roles, including Lemme who doubles as the king’s jester — whose jokes perpetually fail to make Guy laugh. At first glance, this might be poking fun at audience members who don’t get Broken Lizard’s brand of humor. The problem, of course, is that it’s the jester’s job to entertain — and part of that job is to know the audience. If the jester’s stale jokes are emblematic for the film’s lackluster script, someone’s in danger of a metaphorical tar-and-feathering.
Those who watch “Family Guy” are familiar with anthology episodes that generally feature three vignettes. These are usually either abbreviated film parodies or caricatures of historical events, and they are recounted by one or more of the show’s recurring characters using a framing device. Even with its 99-minute runtime, “Quasi” feels like an inane vignette that combines a weekend’s worth of internet research, jokes scribbled on Applebee’s napkins, and a few old set pieces recycled from 1980s films “Ladyhawke” and “The Princess Bride.” Don’t get me wrong: Guy’s torture chamber can’t hold a candle to the Pit of Despair.
The script tries so hard to be witty, to be scandalous, and to be timely. Its weak jokes feel like desperate cries for attention. The lack of laugh-out-loud humor makes watching “Quasi” a chore — and even torture in the film’s worst moments.
What does shine through is the fact that the cast probably enjoyed making this film. It’s a shame they couldn’t find an effective way to convey the same level of fulfilment and hilarity with viewers.