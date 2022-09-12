Adam Sandler returning to Tampa

TAMPA — Adam Sandler will bring his brand of comedy and song back to Tampa's Amalie Arena on Sunday, Nov. 6, at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, Sept 16, at Ticketmaster.com. Ticket prices are $35.75, $55.75, $75.75, $95.75, $125.75 and $195.75. Prices do not include facility fee or service charges.
A successful actor, writer, producer and musician, Sandler has also performed on stage to live audiences on a sold-out tour across the U.S. and Canada. In 2018, "100% Fresh" was released on Netflix, which was Sandler's first comedy special in 20 years and filmed during his last concert tour.
In conjunction with Netflix, Warner Bros. Records released the audio companion to Sandler's critically acclaimed Netflix special.
Beyond his standup, Sandler's films have grossed over $3 billion worldwide and his films on Netflix have been some of the streamer's most successful. Sandler's recent film "Hustle" was a critical and audience favorite.
Advanced parking passes are available at ParkWhiz.com. Visit amaliearena.com or call 813-301-2500 for more information.