CLEARWATER — “Give Them Lala … With Randall Live” will be presented Monday, Dec. 6, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater.
Tickets, starting at $34.50, are on sale now. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
For the very first time, favorite power couple Lala Kent and Randall Emmett bring their wit, humor and brutal honesty to the stage at the Capitol Theatre. Their followers have been listening to their podcast and following their lives unfold on camera, but now it’s time to be a participant in the madness. The show will be a high-energy experience featuring behind-the-scenes stories, unfiltered commentary, interactive games and segments, audience advice, Q&A and possibly some special guest appearances.