TAMPA — Ben Folds will bring his “In Actual Person Live for Real Tour” to the Tampa Bay area for a performance Thursday, Nov. 4, 8 p.m., in the Hard Rock Event Center at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 5223 Orient Road, Tampa.
Tickets, starting at $45, are available through Ticketmaster or online at seminolehardrocktampa.com.
Ben Folds is widely regarded as one of the major music influencers of our generation.
He has created an enormous body of genre-bending music that includes pop albums with Ben Folds Five, multiple solo albums, and numerous collaborative records. His last album was a blend of pop songs and his “Concerto for Piano and Orchestra” that soared to No. 1 on both the Billboard classical and classical crossover charts.
For over a decade he has performed with some of the world's greatest symphony orchestras, and currently serves as the first ever artistic advisor to the National Symphony Orchestra at the Kennedy Center.
“So There” his most recent release, is a collaboration between him and the yMusic Ensemble.
“I don’t know how to brag about this record because I’m not really accustomed to that,” said Folds in a press release from New West Records. “Maybe I should just say, ‘This is one the best records I’ve made,’ and leave it at that.”
Produced by Folds with yMusic’s Rob Moose and CJ Camerieri, the album flourishes in the overlap between the pop and classical worlds, pairing eight brand new pop songs written, arranged, and recorded by Folds & yMusic with the eagerly awaited debut recording of Folds’ critically acclaimed “Concerto for Piano and Orchestra.” Songs like “Long Way to Go” and the ebullient title track are marked by forward-thinking studio craft and creative spontaneity, combining Folds’ vaunted knack for hook and harmony with yMusic’s talent for exciting interpretation.