CLEARWATER — “A Peter White Christmas” is on the road and will make a stop Saturday, Dec. 14, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater.
Tickets start at $38. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
Contemporary jazz lovers eagerly await this annual fun-filled concert which has packed fans into halls and arenas coast-to-coast year after year. This year, “A Peter White Christmas” showcases the talents of Euge Groove, Vincent Ingala and Lindsey Webster along with Peter White.
White is an extraordinary and fluent acoustic guitarist whose skills are world-renowned. Saxman Groove is known for his smooth jazz with a strong Top 40 background and his time spent in Tower of Power. Ingala is a contemporary/urban jazz multi-instrumentalist. The tenor saxophone is his main instrument of choice. Webster is an American jazz, R&B, and pop singer. Her first single, "Fool Me Once," reached No. 1 on the Smooth Jazz chart at Billboard.
They have each separately sold millions of records and their combined fans will surely appreciate this special performance of Christmas chestnuts.
“My earliest memories of Christmas were probably not much different from many other people: snowflakes, tinsel, Santa Claus, reindeer and the opening of presents surrounded by family,” White said in a press release promoting the show. “As a child my father taught me to play Christmas music on my first instrument, the recorder, and my love for Christmas music has endured throughout the years. I hope this tour will be an opportunity for many smooth jazz fans to enjoy their favorite Christmas songs in a family setting. You know, I might even bring my recorder!”
White’s classic acoustic guitar style can be enjoyed through an ever-growing and best-selling catalog including his new release on Heads Up, “Groovin’.”