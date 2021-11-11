ST. PETERSBURG — Florida CraftArt will present the 24th annual CraftArt Festival Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 20-21, just outside the doors of the Florida CraftArt Gallery, 501 Central Ave., St. Petersburg.
Hours will be Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Event organizers say the festival is a destination for tourists and local visitors to enjoy a fun-filled, visually exciting Florida weekend. Collectors and art lovers will be delighted by the creations of 100 of the nation’s best contemporary fine craft artists from 12 states. There will be artist demonstrations, food trucks, craft beers and a kids’ art activity tent. The two-day festival kicks off the holiday shopping season and features handmade works in ceramics, fiber, glass, jewelry, metal, mixed media, and wood.
Red Apple Real Estate, developer of the Residences at 400 Central, is the presenting sponsor. Duncan McClellan Gallery is the sponsor of the kids’ activities. Children will enjoy creating crafts taught by members of the Tampa Bay Surface Design Guild.
Judge Bill May, the former executive director of Arrowmont School of Arts and Crafts, will award $10,000 in cash awards to the artists on Sunday morning. Interested fine craft collectors can register for the Collectors’ Circle and commit to purchase artists’ work in advance of the festival, award their chosen artist with a plaque and receive other valuable festival benefits. For information about the Collector’s Circle, call Janie Lorenz at 727-821-7391.
Florida CraftArt Festival will showcase the talents of eight emerging artists with the support of the DMG School Project, as Florida CraftArt engages and mentors the next generation of fine craft artists. Emerging Artists receive a free booth, photography, postcards, and the opportunity to show and sell their work. Those sponsoring the artists are Mark Anderson and Keith Bucklew, Concierge Financial Organization, Michael and Andrea Graham, Kathryn Howd and Edward Rucks, Tyler Jones, David and Becky Ramsey, Elizabeth Reilinger, and Barbara Sansone.
Florida CraftArt is a nonprofit organization founded in 1951 and headquartered in St. Petersburg. Its mission is to grow the statewide creative economy by engaging the community and advancing Florida’s fine craft artists and their work. Florida CraftArt is the only statewide organization offering artists a platform to show and sell their work. Fine craft art is presented in its 2,500-square-foot retail gallery and curated exhibitions are featured in its adjacent exhibition gallery.
For more information, visit www.FloridaCraftArt.org or call 727-821-7391.