TAMPA — Fitz and The Tantrums, along with Andy Grammer, are on the road together and will be performing Sunday, July 31, 8 p.m., in the Hard Rock Event Center at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 5223 Orient Road, Tampa.
Tickets start at $61. Visit Ticketmaster.com or seminolehardrocktampa.com.
Multi-platinum artists Fitz and the Tantrums are now bona fide hitmakers. The band’s fourth full length album “All the Feels,” released in 2019, featured the singles “123456” and “I Just Wanna Shine.”
“All the Feels” follows the band’s 2016 release “Fitz and The Tantrums,” which spawned the group’s biggest hit to date, “HandClap.” The RIAA-certified platinum single has logged more than 400 million global streams, went Top 5 on both the Hot AC and Alternative Radio charts, and also enjoyed major airplay across the country at Top 40.
The band has brought the infectious energy of their live shows to the small screen, with nationally televised performances of “HandClap” on “Dancing with the Stars,” “Good Morning America,” “Jimmy Kimmel Live!,” and “America’s Got Talent.” They also performed the song at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.
Their eponymous album followed their breakout major label debut, “More Than Just a Dream,” which featured back-to-back platinum-certified, No. 1 Alternative Radio singles in “The Walker” and “Out of My League.” Both singles also enjoyed Top 15 success at Hot AC.
The band has performed sold-out headlining shows and is a standout at music festivals around the world, including Coachella, Bonnaroo, Lollapalooza, Austin City Limits, and more. Fitz and the Tantrums are Michael “Fitz” Fitzpatrick on vocals; Noelle Scaggs on vocals; James King on saxophone and flute; Jeremy Ruzumna on keyboards; Joseph Karnes on bass; and John Wicks on drums and percussion.
Multiplatinum troubadour Andy Grammer continues to engage, energize, and empower audiences with stomping stadium-size pop anthems meant to be shared at full volume. His catalog consists of numerous hits, including “Honey, I’m Good,” “Keep Your Head Up,” “Fine by Me,” “Don’t Give Up On Me,” “Fresh Eyes,” “Good To Be Alive (Hallelujah),” and “I Found You.”