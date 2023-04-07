ST. PETERSBURG — Belarusian post-punk rockers Molchat Doma will take the stage Saturday, April 16, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg.
Gates open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $29.50 in advance and $35 at the door. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
Molchat Doma — translated as “Houses Are Silent” — was founded in 2017 in Minsk, Belarus. They stand at the intersection of post-punk, new-wave and synth-pop.
The band is comprised of Egor Shkutko, who sings the Russian lyrics in his deep, thundering tones; Roman Komogortsev on guitar, synths, and drum machine; and Pavel Kozlov on bass and synths.
When their debut album “S Krysh Nashikh Domov” was released in 2017, it announced a bold new voice in underground music. The album found a passionate audience on Bandcamp and other streaming services and was released on CD and cassette.
Their second LP, “Etazhi (meaning “Floors”), was first released in 2018 on Berlin-based Detriti Records. It became a viral hit, garnering over 1 million views on YouTube and becoming a legitimate phenomenon on Bandcamp. Six separate vinyl pressings of the album sold out before Sacred Bones signed the band in early 2020 and brought both records back into print for good.
The signing was celebrated with the band’s first ever London show, which saw tickets sell so fast that the venue was upgraded twice and eventually had the iconic Scala packed to the rafters for a rapturously received show, mere weeks before lockdown came into force.