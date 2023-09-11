Clearwater
• “The Sound of Music,” through Sept. 17, at Francis Wilson Playhouse, 302 Seminole St., Clearwater. Tickets are $30 for adults and $19 for students. Call 727-446-1360 or visit www.franciswilsonplayhouse.org.
• “Things My Mother Taught Me,” through Oct. 22, at the Early Bird Dinner Theatre, 13355 49th St. N., Clearwater. The price for buffet and show is $45 including tax. Onsite catering is provided by Banquet Masters. Call 727-446-5898 for reservations and specific dates available. Visit www.earlybirddinnertheater.com.
• Kenny Loggins, Saturday, Sept. 16, 7:30 p.m., at The Sound at Coachman Park in Clearwater. Tickets start at $59. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• Steve Everett, Saturday, Sept. 16, 7 p.m., at the Music4Life Living Arts Center, 1204 Rogers St., Clearwater. Tickets are $30. Visit wileyhouseconcerts.org.
• DSL: Dire Straits Legacy; Tuesday, Sept. 19, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $39.50. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
• Southside Johnny and the Asbury Jukes, Friday, Sept. 22, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $49. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
• Yngwie Malmsteen and Glenn Hughes, Saturday, Sept. 23, 7:30 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $35. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
• Ringo Starr & His All-Starr Band, Tuesday, Sept. 26, 7 p.m., at The Sound at Coachman Park in Clearwater. Tickets start at $39.50. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• Daughtry, Tuesday, Sept. 26, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $59.50. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
• Broadway by the Year: Celebrating 1947; Saturday, Sept. 30, 2 and 8 p.m., at Francis Wilson Playhouse, 302 Seminole St., Clearwater. Tickets are $20. Call 727-446-1360 or visit www.franciswilsonplayhouse.org.
• Mary Chapin Carpenter & Shawn Colvin, Saturday, Sept. 30, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $49.50. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
• Lance & Lea, Sunday, Oct. 1, 6 p.m., at the Music4Life Living Arts Center, 1204 Rogers St., Clearwater. Tickets are $25. Visit wileyhouseconcerts.org.
• Toad the Wet Sprocket, Monday, Oct. 2, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $49.50. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
• Killer Queen: Tribute to Queen; Tuesday, Oct. 3, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $45.50. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
• Hot Tuna Electric, Wednesday, Oct. 4, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $49.50. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
• Chicago, Saturday, Oct. 7, 7 p.m., at The Sound at Coachman Park in Clearwater. Tickets start at $9. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• Yes, Wednesday, Oct. 11, 8 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $53.25. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• “Same Time, Next Year,” Oct. 12-22, at Francis Wilson Playhouse, 302 Seminole St., Clearwater. Tickets are $30 for adults and $19 for students. Call 727-446-1360 or visit www.franciswilsonplayhouse.org.
• Molly Hatchet, Saturday, Oct. 14, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $35. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
• Clearwater Jazz Holiday, Oct. 19-22, at The Sound at Coachman Park in Clearwater. Tickets range from $30.75 to $340.75. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• The Church, Thursday, Oct. 19, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $34.50. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
• “The Crazy Time,” Oct. 20 through Nov. 5, at West Coast Players, 21905 U.S. 19 N., Clearwater. For information and to purchase tickets, call 727-437-2363. Visit wcplayers.com.
• Roseanne Barr, Saturday, Oct. 21, 7 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $49. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
• Benny Bassett, Sunday, Oct. 22, 7 p.m., at the Music4Life Living Arts Center, 1204 Rogers St., Clearwater. Tickets are $25. Visit wileyhouseconcerts.org.
• Heilung, Monday, Oct. 23, 8 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $43.25. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• Sammy Hagar & The Circle, Saturday, Oct. 28, 7 p.m., at The Sound at Coachman Park in Clearwater. Tickets start at $39.50. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• Ghost Files Live, Saturday, Oct. 28, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $35. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
• Jesse Terry, Saturday, Oct. 28, 7 p.m., at the Music4Life Living Arts Center, 1204 Rogers St., Clearwater. Tickets are $30. Visit wileyhouseconcerts.org.
• Greg & Dana’s Haunted Objects Live, Sunday, Oct. 29, 7:30 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $25. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
• Graham Nash, Wednesday and Thursday, Nov. 1-2, 7:30 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $53.50. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
• Lake Street Dive, Wednesday, Nov. 1, 7:30 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $49.25. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• Colin Quinn, Thursday, Nov. 2, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $39.50. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
• Here Come the Mummies, Friday, Nov. 3, 7:30 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $45. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
• “Making God Laugh,” Nov. 4 through Dec. 17, at the Early Bird Dinner Theatre, 13355 49th St. N., Clearwater. The price for buffet and show is $45 including tax. Onsite catering is provided by Banquet Masters. Call 727-446-5898 for reservations and specific dates available. Visit www.earlybirddinnertheater.com.
• Broadway by the Year: Celebrating 1959; Saturday, Nov. 4, 2 and 8 p.m., at Francis Wilson Playhouse, 302 Seminole St., Clearwater. Tickets are $20. Call 727-446-1360 or visit www.franciswilsonplayhouse.org.
• Misfit: A Gary Gulman Stand-Up Comedy and Book Tour, Saturday, Nov. 4, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $36. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
• Steep Canyon Rangers, Sunday, Nov. 5, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $25. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
• Chris Young, Friday, Nov. 10, 7:30 p.m., at The Sound at Coachman Park in Clearwater. Tickets start at $39.50. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• Encanto: The Sing-Along Film Concert, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $38.75. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• The Fixx, Saturday, Nov. 11, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $39. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
• Mannheim Steamroller, Thursday, Nov. 16, 7:30 p.m., at The Sound at Coachman Park in Clearwater. Tickets start at $35. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• Floyd Nation, Friday, Nov. 17, 8 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $38.75. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• Dwight Yoakam, Saturday, Nov. 18, 6:30 p.m., at The Sound at Coachman Park in Clearwater. Tickets start at $34.50. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• Ben Rector, Saturday, Nov. 18, 8 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $38.25. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• Bruce Hornsby, Saturday, Nov. 18, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $61.50. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
• St. Pete BikeFest, Nov. 16-19, at OCC Road House & Museum, 10575 49th St. N., Clearwater. Visit www.saintpetebikefest.com.
• Rumours of Fleetwood Mac, Friday, Nov. 24, 8 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $42.75. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• Dave Koz and Friends, Saturday, Nov. 25, 8 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $42. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• Darren Criss, Saturday, Nov. 25, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $59. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
• Croce Plays Croce, Tuesday, Nov. 28, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $49.50. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
• Johnny Cash Concert Experience, Thursday, Nov. 30, 8 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $35. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• “Elf,” Nov. 30 through Dec. 17, at Francis Wilson Playhouse, 302 Seminole St., Clearwater. Tickets are $30 for adults and $19 for students. Call 727-446-1360 or visit www.franciswilsonplayhouse.org.
• Whose Live Anyway, Friday, Dec. 1, 8 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $39.50. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• Michael Carbonaro, Saturday, Dec. 2, 7:30 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $42.75. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• Peter White Christmas, Thursday, Dec. 7, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $40. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
• The Outlaws: Green Grass & Yuletide Jam; Friday and Saturday, Dec. 8-9, 7:30 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $39.50. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
• Bowzer’s Holiday Rock ’N’ Roll Party, Friday, Dec. 8, 7:30 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $41.75. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• Three Dog Night, Sunday, Dec. 10, 7 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $42.75. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• Andy Summers, Sunday, Dec. 10, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $44.50. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
• Sarah Brightman, Tuesday, Dec. 12, 8 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $53.75. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• Michael W. Smith, Wednesday, Dec. 13, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $45. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
• Daniel O’Donnell, Thursday, Dec. 14, 7 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $55. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
• Steve Miller Band, Thursday, Dec. 14, 7 p.m., at The Sound at Coachman Park in Clearwater. Tickets start at $64.50. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• Tony Hinchcliffe, Friday, Dec. 15, 7 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $33.50. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• Wheel of Fortune Live, Saturday, Dec. 16, 7 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $30.75. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• Zebra, Saturday, Dec. 16, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $39. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
• Jim Brickman, Thursday, Dec. 21, 7:30 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $35. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
• Cirque Musica: Holiday Wonderland; Friday, Dec. 22, 7 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $35. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• Rockapella Christmas, Friday, Dec. 22, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $30. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
• Celtic Angels Christmas, Saturday, Dec. 23, 7 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $30. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
• “One Slight Hitch,” Jan. 6 through Feb. 18, at the Early Bird Dinner Theatre, 13355 49th St. N., Clearwater. The price for buffet and show is $45 including tax. Onsite catering is provided by Banquet Masters. Call 727-446-5898 for reservations and specific dates available. Visit www.earlybirddinnertheater.com.
• “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?”, Jan. 11-21, at Francis Wilson Playhouse, 302 Seminole St., Clearwater. Tickets are $30 for adults and $19 for students. Call 727-446-1360 or visit www.franciswilsonplayhouse.org.
• Jesse Cook, Saturday, Jan. 13, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $26. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
• “First Date,” Jan. 19 through Feb. 4, at West Coast Players, 21905 U.S. 19 N., Clearwater. For information and to purchase tickets, call 727-437-2363. Visit wcplayers.com.
• Pat McGann, Friday, Jan. 19, 7:30 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $25. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
• Kansas, Saturday, Jan. 20, 8 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $43.75. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• Broadway by the Year: Celebrating 1964; Saturday, Jan. 27, 2 and 8 p.m., at Francis Wilson Playhouse, 302 Seminole St., Clearwater. Tickets are $20. Call 727-446-1360 or visit www.franciswilsonplayhouse.org.
• “Something Rotten,” Feb. 15 through March 3, at Francis Wilson Playhouse, 302 Seminole St., Clearwater. Tickets are $30 for adults and $19 for students. Call 727-446-1360 or visit www.franciswilsonplayhouse.org.
• David Foster & Katharine McPhee, Saturday, Feb. 17, 8 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $48.75. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• Spyro Gyra, Wednesday and Thursday, Feb. 21-22, at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $40. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
• Napoleon Dynamite Live, Friday and Saturday, Feb. 23-24, 7:30 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $39. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
• “The Underpants,” March 2 through April 21, at the Early Bird Dinner Theatre, 13355 49th St. N., Clearwater. The price for buffet and show is $45 including tax. Onsite catering is provided by Banquet Masters. Call 727-446-5898 for reservations and specific dates available. Visit www.earlybirddinnertheater.com.
• “The Dining Room,” March 8-24, at West Coast Players, 21905 U.S. 19 N., Clearwater. For information and to purchase tickets, call 727-437-2363. Visit wcplayers.com.
• Broadway by the Year: Celebrating 1975; Saturday, March 9, 2 and 8 p.m., at Francis Wilson Playhouse, 302 Seminole St., Clearwater. Tickets are $20. Call 727-446-1360 or visit www.franciswilsonplayhouse.org.
• Joe Bonamassa, Saturday, March 16, 7 p.m., at The Sound at Coachman Park in Clearwater. Tickets start at $73.75. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• Pat Metheny, Thursday, March 21, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $55. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
• Bronx Wanderers, Sunday, March 24, 1 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $29. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• “The Play That Goes Wrong,” April 4-14, at Francis Wilson Playhouse, 302 Seminole St., Clearwater. Tickets are $30 for adults and $19 for students. Call 727-446-1360 or visit www.franciswilsonplayhouse.org.
• “Exit Laughing,” April 26 through May 12, at West Coast Players, 21905 U.S. 19 N., Clearwater. For information and to purchase tickets, call 727-437-2363. Visit wcplayers.com.
• “A Little Night Music,” May 2-19, at Francis Wilson Playhouse, 302 Seminole St., Clearwater. Tickets are $30 for adults and $19 for students. Call 727-446-1360 or visit www.franciswilsonplayhouse.org.
• “Moonlight and Magnolias,” May 4 through June 9, at the Early Bird Dinner Theatre, 13355 49th St. N., Clearwater. The price for buffet and show is $45 including tax. Onsite catering is provided by Banquet Masters. Call 727-446-5898 for reservations and specific dates available. Visit www.earlybirddinnertheater.com.
• “Love/Sick,” June 7-23, at West Coast Players, 21905 U.S. 19 N., Clearwater. For information and to purchase tickets, call 727-437-2363. Visit wcplayers.com.
• “Social Security,” June 22 through July 21, at the Early Bird Dinner Theatre, 13355 49th St. N., Clearwater. The price for buffet and show is $45 including tax. Onsite catering is provided by Banquet Masters. Call 727-446-5898 for reservations and specific dates available. Visit www.earlybirddinnertheater.com.
Dunedin
• “Family Fortunes,” Oct. 5-8, at Dunedin Community Center, 1920 Pinehurst Road, Dunedin. Tickets are $15. Visit www.DunedinShowcaseTheater.net or call 727-812-4530.
• Movies in the Park: “The Super Mario Bros. Movie,” Friday, Oct. 6, at John R. Lawrence Pioneer Park, 420 Main St., Dunedin. Movies begin at dark. Admission is free. Visit www.DunedinGov.com/events.
• Art in the Park, Sunday, Oct. 8, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at John R. Lawrence Pioneer Park, 420 Main St., Dunedin. Visit www.CreativeArtistsGuild.club.
• Movies in the Park: “Mrs. Doubtfire,” Friday, Oct. 13, at John R. Lawrence Pioneer Park, 420 Main St., Dunedin. Movies begin at dark. Admission is free. Visit www.DunedinGov.com/events.
• Movies in the Park: “Encanto,” Friday, Oct. 20, at John R. Lawrence Pioneer Park, 420 Main St., Dunedin. Movies begin at dark. Admission is free. Visit www.DunedinGov.com/events.
• Dunedin Concert Band, Sunday, Oct. 22, 3 p.m., at Dunedin Community Center, 1920 Pinehurst Road, Dunedin. Tickets are $15. Visit www.TheDCB.com.
• Movies in the Park: “The Little Mermaid,” Friday, Oct. 27, at John R. Lawrence Pioneer Park, 420 Main St., Dunedin. Movies begin at dark. Admission is free. Visit www.DunedinGov.com/events.
• Art Harvest, Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 4-5, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., at Highlander Park, 903 Michigan Blvd., Dunedin. Admission is a $2 suggested donation. Parking is $5. Presented by the Junior League of Clearwater-Dunedin Inc. Visit www.jlcd.org/support/art-harvest/.
• Art in the Park, Sunday, Nov. 5, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at John R. Lawrence Pioneer Park, 420 Main St., Dunedin. Visit www.CreativeArtistsGuild.club.
• Dunedin Celtic Music Festival, Saturday, Nov. 18, at Highlander Park, 1920 Pinehurst Road, Dunedin. Visit www.dunedinscottisharts.com.
• Downtown Dunedin Craft Festival, Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 18-19, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., on Main Street in Dunedin. Admission is free. Visit www.artfestival.com.
• Dunedin Community Chorus, Sunday, Dec. 3, 3 p.m., at Dunedin Community Center, 1920 Pinehurst Road, Dunedin. Admission is free. Call 727-812-4530.
• Art in the Park, Sunday, Dec. 10, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at John R. Lawrence Pioneer Park, 420 Main St., Dunedin. Visit www.CreativeArtistsGuild.club.
• Dunedin Concert Band, Sunday, Dec. 17, 3 p.m., at Dunedin Community Center, 1920 Pinehurst Road, Dunedin. Tickets are $15. Visit www.TheDCB.com.
Largo
• Moonflower, Friday, Sept. 15, 8 p.m., at Central Park Performing Arts Center, 105 Central Park Drive, Largo. Tickets start at $14.50. Visit LargoArts.com or call 727-587-6793.
• Peace Frog, Saturday, Sept. 16, 8 p.m.; and Sunday, Sept. 17, 7 p.m., at Central Park Performing Arts Center, 105 Central Park Drive, Largo. Tickets start at $24.50. Visit LargoArts.com or call 727-587-6793.
• Jamie O’Neal, Friday, Sept. 22, 8 p.m., at Central Park Performing Arts Center, 105 Central Park Drive, Largo. Tickets start at $29.50. Visit LargoArts.com or call 727-587-6793.
• The Copper Piano: Dueling Pianos Show, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2 p.m., at Central Park Performing Arts Center, 105 Central Park Drive, Largo. Tickets start at $14.50. Visit LargoArts.com or call 727-587-6793.
• Brett Scallions, Friday, Sept. 29, 8 p.m., at Central Park Performing Arts Center, 105 Central Park Drive, Largo. Tickets start at $19.50. Visit LargoArts.com or call 727-587-6793.
• Tierney Sutton, Thursday, Oct. 5, 7:30 p.m., at Central Park Performing Arts Center, 105 Central Park Drive, Largo. Tickets start at $19.50. Visit LargoArts.com or call 727-587-6793.
• Alfredo Rodriguez Trio, Friday, Oct. 6, 8 p.m., at Central Park Performing Arts Center, 105 Central Park Drive, Largo. Tickets start at $19.50. Visit LargoArts.com or call 727-587-6793.
• Brian Simpson, Jackiem Joyner, and Steve Oliver; Saturday, Oct. 7, 8 p.m., at Central Park Performing Arts Center, 105 Central Park Drive, Largo. Tickets start at $45.50. Visit LargoArts.com or call 727-587-6793.
• “Xanadu,” Oct. 27-Nov. 5, presented by Eight O’Clock Theatre, at Central Park Performing Arts Center, 105 Central Park Drive, Largo. Performances are Thursday through Saturday, 8 p.m.; and Sunday, 2 p.m. Tickets are $31.50. Visit LargoArts.com or call 727-587-6793.
• Jay and the Americans, Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2 and 7:30 p.m., at Central Park Performing Arts Center, 105 Central Park Drive, Largo. Tickets start at $34.50. Visit LargoArts.com or call 727-587-6793.
• Martin Barre Band, Saturday, Nov. 11, 8 p.m., at Central Park Performing Arts Center, 105 Central Park Drive, Largo. Tickets start at $39.50. Visit LargoArts.com or call 727-587-6793.
• The Edwards Twins: The Ultimate Christmas Variety Show; Thursday, Nov. 16, 2 and 7:30 p.m., at Central Park Performing Arts Center, 105 Central Park Drive, Largo. Tickets start at $29.50. Visit LargoArts.com or call 727-587-6793.
• Let’s Hang On, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2 p.m., at Central Park Performing Arts Center, 105 Central Park Drive, Largo. Tickets start at $24.50. Visit LargoArts.com or call 727-587-6793.
• The Brubeck Brothers Quartet, Sunday, Dec. 3, 2 p.m., at Central Park Performing Arts Center, 105 Central Park Drive, Largo. Tickets start at $24.50. Visit LargoArts.com or call 727-587-6793.
• Christmas with the King, Thursday, Dec. 14, 2 and 7:30 p.m., at Central Park Performing Arts Center, 105 Central Park Drive, Largo. Tickets start at $24.50. Visit LargoArts.com or call 727-587-6793.
• The Blind Boys of Alabama, Saturday, Dec. 16, 8 p.m., at Central Park Performing Arts Center, 105 Central Park Drive, Largo. Tickets start at $39.50. Visit LargoArts.com or call 727-587-6793.
• Marcia Ball and Tinsley Ellis, Friday, Jan. 12, 8 p.m., at Central Park Performing Arts Center, 105 Central Park Drive, Largo. Tickets start at $19.50. Visit LargoArts.com or call 727-587-6793.
• “Sex in the City: A Musical Parody,” Saturday, Jan. 13, 8 p.m.; and Sunday, Jan. 14, 2 p.m., at Central Park Performing Arts Center, 105 Central Park Drive, Largo. Tickets start at $34.50. Visit LargoArts.com or call 727-587-6793.
• The Dark Desert Eagles, Thursday, Jan. 18, 7:30 p.m., at Central Park Performing Arts Center, 105 Central Park Drive, Largo. Tickets start at $24.50. Visit LargoArts.com or call 727-587-6793.
• Robert Dubeck, Friday, Jan. 19, 8 p.m., at Central Park Performing Arts Center, 105 Central Park Drive, Largo. Tickets start at $24.50. Visit LargoArts.com or call 727-587-6793.
• “Late Nite Catechism,” Sunday, Jan. 21, 7 p.m., at Central Park Performing Arts Center, 105 Central Park Drive, Largo. Tickets start at $34.50. Visit LargoArts.com or call 727-587-6793.
• Orlando Transit Authority, Thursday, Jan. 25, 7:30 p.m., at Central Park Performing Arts Center, 105 Central Park Drive, Largo. Tickets start at $24.50. Visit LargoArts.com or call 727-587-6793.
• Drivin’ & Cryin’, Saturday, Jan. 27, 8 p.m., at Central Park Performing Arts Center, 105 Central Park Drive, Largo. Tickets start at $29.50. Visit LargoArts.com or call 727-587-6793.
• Minute by Minute, Thursday, Feb. 1, 7:30 p.m., at Central Park Performing Arts Center, 105 Central Park Drive, Largo. Tickets start at $24.50. Visit LargoArts.com or call 727-587-6793.
• Garth Tribute Live, Wednesday, Feb. 7, 7:30 p.m., at Central Park Performing Arts Center, 105 Central Park Drive, Largo. Tickets start at $34.50. Visit LargoArts.com or call 727-587-6793.
• “Girls Night: The Musical,” Thursday, Feb. 8, 7:30 p.m.; and Friday, Feb. 9, 8 p.m., at Central Park Performing Arts Center, 105 Central Park Drive, Largo. Tickets start at $34.50. Visit LargoArts.com or call 727-587-6793.
• Fleetwood Mach, Wednesday, Feb. 14, 7:30 p.m., at Central Park Performing Arts Center, 105 Central Park Drive, Largo. Tickets start at $24.50. Visit LargoArts.com or call 727-587-6793.
• Heartland Rock, Thursday, Feb. 15, 7:30 p.m., at Central Park Performing Arts Center, 105 Central Park Drive, Largo. Tickets start at $24.50. Visit LargoArts.com or call 727-587-6793.
• Zuzu African Acrobats, Friday, Feb. 16, 8 p.m.; and Saturday, Feb. 17, 11 a.m.; at Central Park Performing Arts Center, 105 Central Park Drive, Largo. Tickets prices vary. Visit LargoArts.com or call 727-587-6793.
• Judy Kuhn, Saturday, Feb. 17, 8 p.m., at Central Park Performing Arts Center, 105 Central Park Drive, Largo. Tickets start at $29.50. Visit LargoArts.com or call 727-587-6793.
• “Escape to Margaritaville,” March 1-10, presented by Eight O’Clock Theatre, at Central Park Performing Arts Center, 105 Central Park Drive, Largo. Performances are Thursday through Saturday, 8 p.m.; and Sunday, 2 p.m. Tickets are $31.50. Visit LargoArts.com or call 727-587-6793.
• The Jake and Elwood Blues Revue, Tuesday, March 12, 7:30 p.m., at Central Park Performing Arts Center, 105 Central Park Drive, Largo. Tickets start at $24.50. Visit LargoArts.com or call 727-587-6793.
• The Edwards Twins: The Ultimate Variety Show; Wednesday, March 13, 2 and 7:30 p.m., at Central Park Performing Arts Center, 105 Central Park Drive, Largo. Tickets start at $29.50. Visit LargoArts.com or call 727-587-6793.
• Wishbone Ash, Friday, March 15, 8 p.m., at Central Park Performing Arts Center, 105 Central Park Drive, Largo. Tickets start at $29.50. Visit LargoArts.com or call 727-587-6793.
• Funny Women of a Certain Age, Thursday, March 21, 7:30 p.m., at Central Park Performing Arts Center, 105 Central Park Drive, Largo. Tickets start at $19.50. Visit LargoArts.com or call 727-587-6793.
• Matt Schofield, Saturday, March 23, 8 p.m., at Central Park Performing Arts Center, 105 Central Park Drive, Largo. Tickets start at $24.50. Visit LargoArts.com or call 727-587-6793.
• The New York Rockabilly Rockets, Wednesday, March 27, 7:30 p.m., at Central Park Performing Arts Center, 105 Central Park Drive, Largo. Tickets start at $34.50. Visit LargoArts.com or call 727-587-6793.
• Solitary Man: A Tribute to Neil Diamond; Thursday, March 28, 7:30 p.m., at Central Park Performing Arts Center, 105 Central Park Drive, Largo. Tickets start at $24.50. Visit LargoArts.com or call 727-587-6793.
• The Artimus Pyle Band, Friday, March 29, 8 p.m., at Central Park Performing Arts Center, 105 Central Park Drive, Largo. Tickets start at $34.50. Visit LargoArts.com or call 727-587-6793.
• Piano Men: Generations; Friday, April 19, 7:30 p.m., at Central Park Performing Arts Center, 105 Central Park Drive, Largo. Tickets start at $34.50. Visit LargoArts.com or call 727-587-6793.
• “I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change,” May 3-12, presented by Eight O’Clock Theatre, at Central Park Performing Arts Center, 105 Central Park Drive, Largo. Performances are Thursday through Saturday, 8 p.m.; and Sunday, 2 p.m. Tickets are $31.50. Visit LargoArts.com or call 727-587-6793.
New Port Richey
• “The Last 5 Years,” Sept. 15-24, at the Richey Suncoast Theatre, 6237 Grand Blvd., New Port Richey. Tickets are $26.25. Call 727-842-6777 or visit www.richeysuncoasttheatre.com.
• Walk the Line: A Tribute to Johnny Cash; Saturday, Sept. 30, 8 p.m., at the Richey Suncoast Theatre, 6237 Grand Blvd., New Port Richey. Tickets are $30. Call 727-842-6777 or visit www.richeysuncoasttheatre.com.
• “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” with shadow cast, Oct. 20-27, at the Richey Suncoast Theatre, 6237 Grand Blvd., New Port Richey. Tickets are $20. Call 727-842-6777 or visit www.richeysuncoasttheatre.com.
• Paisley Craze, Friday, Nov. 3, 8 p.m., at the Richey Suncoast Theatre, 6237 Grand Blvd., New Port Richey. Tickets are $30. Call 727-842-6777 or visit www.richeysuncoasttheatre.com.
• “The Mousetrap,” Nov. 10-19, at the Richey Suncoast Theatre, 6237 Grand Blvd., New Port Richey. Tickets are $26.25. Call 727-842-6777 or visit www.richeysuncoasttheatre.com.
• “I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change,” Jan. 19-28, at the Richey Suncoast Theatre, 6237 Grand Blvd., New Port Richey. Tickets are $26.25. Call 727-842-6777 or visit www.richeysuncoasttheatre.com.
• “Silent Sky,” March 15-24, at the Richey Suncoast Theatre, 6237 Grand Blvd., New Port Richey. Tickets are $26.25. Call 727-842-6777 or visit www.richeysuncoasttheatre.com.
• “Oliver!”, May 3-12, at the Richey Suncoast Theatre, 6237 Grand Blvd., New Port Richey. Tickets are $26.25. Call 727-842-6777 or visit www.richeysuncoasttheatre.com.
Pinellas Park
• Bachelors of Broadway, Saturday, Sept. 23, 8 p.m., at the Pinellas Park Performing Arts Center, 4951 78th Ave., Pinellas Park. Tickets are $17 in advance. For information, call 727-369-5746 or visit www.pinellas-park.com/161/Performing-Arts-Center.
• CCR and John Fogerty tribute, Saturday, Oct. 21, 8 p.m., at the Pinellas Park Performing Arts Center, 4951 78th Ave., Pinellas Park. Tickets are $17 in advance. For information, call 727-369-5746 or visit www.pinellas-park.com/161/Performing-Arts-Center.
• Fleetwood Gold, Saturday, Nov. 18, 8 p.m., at the Pinellas Park Performing Arts Center, 4951 78th Ave., Pinellas Park. Tickets are $17 in advance. For information, call 727-369-5746 or visit www.pinellas-park.com/161/Performing-Arts-Center.
• Merry Christmas Darling: A Carpenters’ Christmas Tribute; Saturday, Dec. 16, 8 p.m., at the Pinellas Park Performing Arts Center, 4951 78th Ave., Pinellas Park. Tickets are $17 in advance. For information, call 727-369-5746 or visit www.pinellas-park.com/161/Performing-Arts-Center.
• Tribute to Elvis starring Dwight Icenhower, Saturday, Jan. 13, 4 and 7 p.m., at the Pinellas Park Performing Arts Center, 4951 78th Ave., Pinellas Park. Tickets are $17 in advance. Visit www.pinellas-park.com/161/Performing-Arts-Center, or call 727-369-5746.
• Turnstiles: A Tribute to the Music of Billy Joel; Saturday, Jan. 27, 7 p.m., at the Pinellas Park Performing Arts Center, 4951 78th Ave., Pinellas Park. Tickets are $17 in advance. Visit www.pinellas-park.com/161/Performing-Arts-Center, or call 727-369-5746.
• Chicago Rewired, Saturday, Feb. 17, 7 p.m., at the Pinellas Park Performing Arts Center, 4951 78th Ave., Pinellas Park. Tickets are $17 in advance. Visit www.pinellas-park.com/161/Performing-Arts-Center, or call 727-369-5746.
• Classic Stones Live, Saturday, Feb. 24, 7 p.m., at the Pinellas Park Performing Arts Center, 4951 78th Ave., Pinellas Park. Tickets are $18 in advance. Visit www.pinellas-park.com/161/Performing-Arts-Center, or call 727-369-5746.
• The Olivia Show, Saturday, March 9, 7 p.m., at the Pinellas Park Performing Arts Center, 4951 78th Ave., Pinellas Park. Tickets are $17 in advance. Visit www.pinellas-park.com/161/Performing-Arts-Center, or call 727-369-5746.
• A Tribute to Rod Stewart, Saturday, March 23, 7 p.m., at the Pinellas Park Performing Arts Center, 4951 78th Ave., Pinellas Park. Tickets are $18 in advance. Visit www.pinellas-park.com/161/Performing-Arts-Center, or call 727-369-5746.
• Celebrating Celine, Saturday, April 13, 7 p.m., at the Pinellas Park Performing Arts Center, 4951 78th Ave., Pinellas Park. Tickets are $18 in advance. Visit www.pinellas-park.com/161/Performing-Arts-Center, or call 727-369-5746.
• Greggie & The Jets: Tribute to Elton John; Saturday, May 11, 7 p.m., at the Pinellas Park Performing Arts Center, 4951 78th Ave., Pinellas Park. Tickets are $17 in advance. Visit www.pinellas-park.com/161/Performing-Arts-Center, or call 727-369-5746.
• The Caribbean Chillers: A Tribute to Jimmy Buffett; Saturday, June 15, 7 p.m., at the Pinellas Park Performing Arts Center, 4951 78th Ave., Pinellas Park. Tickets are $17 in advance. Visit www.pinellas-park.com/161/Performing-Arts-Center, or call 727-369-5746.
• Alter Eagles, Saturday, July 13, 7 p.m., at the Pinellas Park Performing Arts Center, 4951 78th Ave., Pinellas Park. Tickets are $17 in advance. Visit www.pinellas-park.com/161/Performing-Arts-Center, or call 727-369-5746.
St. Pete Beach
• St. Pete Beach Corey Area Craft Festival, Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 28-29, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., on Corey Avenue in St. Pete Beach. Admission is free. Visit www.artfestival.com.
• St. Pete Beach Corey Area Craft Festival, Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 2-3, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., on Corey Avenue in St. Pete Beach. Admission is free. Visit www.artfestival.com.
St. Petersburg
• Steve-O, Friday, Sept. 15, 7 p.m., at the Duke Energy Center for the Arts — Mahaffey Theater, 400 First St. S., St. Petersburg. Tickets start at $38.50. Visit TheMahaffey.com.
• Matt & Kim, Friday, Sept. 15, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Gates open at 7 p.m. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
• Colony House, Tuesday, Sept. 19, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Gates open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $23.50 in advance. Visit www.jannuslive.com or call 727-565-0550.
• The Original Wailers with Cas Haley, Friday, Sept. 22, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Gates open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $22 in advance and $24 at the door. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
• TY Dolla $ign, Friday, Sept. 29, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Gates open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $32 in advance and $35 at the door. Visit www.jannuslive.com or call 727-565-0550.
• “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” with Barry Bostwick, Friday, Sept. 29, 8 p.m., at the Duke Energy Center for the Arts — Mahaffey Theater, 400 First St. S., St. Petersburg. Tickets start at $39. Visit TheMahaffey.com.
• “Mary Poppins,” Sept. 29-Oct. 8, at St. Petersburg City Theatre, 4025 31st St. S., St. Petersburg. For performance times and tickets, visit www.spcitytheatre.org or call 727-866-1973.
• Death Grips, Saturday, Sept. 30, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Gates open at 8 p.m. Tickets are sold out. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
• “Indecent,” Oct. 4-29, presented by American Stage Theatre at Raymond James Theatre, 163 Third St. N., St. Petersburg. Ticket prices vary by performance. For information and tickets, call 727-823-7529 or visit Americanstage.org.
• Teddy Swims, Wednesday, Oct. 4, 7 p.m., at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Tickets are $27.50 in advance and $29.50 at the door. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
• Ashnikko, Thursday, Oct. 5, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Gates open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $32.50 in advance and $35 at the door. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
• Matt Rife, Thursday, Oct. 5, 7 and 10 p.m., at the Duke Energy Center for the Arts — Mahaffey Theater, 400 First St. S., St. Petersburg. Tickets are sold out. Visit TheMahaffey.com.
• “Nightsweat,” Oct. 6-Nov. 5, at freeFall Theatre, 6099 Central Ave., St. Petersburg. For performance times and tickets, call 727-498-5205 or visit freefalltheatre.com.
• Disney Junior Live: Costume Palooza; Friday, Oct. 6, 6 p.m., at the Duke Energy Center for the Arts — Mahaffey Theater, 400 First St. S., St. Petersburg. Tickets start at $33. Visit TheMahaffey.com.
• Switchfoot, Saturday, Oct. 7, 7:30 p.m., at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Gates open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $45 in advance and $50 at the door. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
• Morrissey, Tuesday, Oct. 10, 8:30 p.m., at the Duke Energy Center for the Arts — Mahaffey Theater, 400 First St. S., St. Petersburg. Tickets start at $112. Visit TheMahaffey.com.
• Rawayana, Wednesday, Oct. 11, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Gates open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $45 in advance and $50 at the door. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
• CloZee, Thursday, Oct. 12, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Gates open at 6 p.m. Tickets are $35 in advance and $45 at the door. Visit www.jannuslive.com or call 727-565-0550.
• The Black Crowes, Thursday, Oct. 12, 8 p.m., at the Duke Energy Center for the Arts — Mahaffey Theater, 400 First St. S., St. Petersburg. Visit TheMahaffey.com.
• Clozee, Friday, Oct. 13, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Gates open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $35 in advance and $45 at the door. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
• Benise, Friday, Oct. 13, 7:30 p.m., at the Duke Energy Center for the Arts — Mahaffey Theater, 400 First St. S., St. Petersburg. Tickets start at $36. Visit TheMahaffey.com.
• Scary Pockets, Saturday, Oct. 14, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Gates open at 8 p.m. Tickets are $22.50 in advance and $25 at the door. Visit www.jannuslive.com or call 727-565-0550.
• Paul Cauthen, Tuesday, Oct. 17, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Gates open at 7 p.m. Visit www.jannuslive.com or call 727-565-0550.
• Common Kings, Thursday, Oct. 19, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Gates open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $22 in advance and $25 at the door. Visit www.jannuslive.com or call 727-565-0550.
• The Cat Empire, Friday, Oct. 20, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Gates open at 8 p.m. Tickets are $34.50 in advance and $40 at the door. Visit www.jannuslive.com or call 727-565-0550.
• Unknown Mortal Orchestra, Sunday, Oct. 22, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Gates open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $30 in advance and $35 at the door. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
• The Dip, Friday, Oct. 27, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Gates open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $25 in advance and $32 at the door. Visit www.jannuslive.com or call 727-565-0550.
• BLP Kosher, Saturday, Oct. 28, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Gates open at 7 p.m. Visit www.jannuslive.com or call 727-565-0550.
• Lacuna Coil, Sunday, Oct. 29, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Gates open at 6 p.m. Visit www.jannuslive.com or call 727-565-0550.
• Celebrating David Bowie, Tuesday, Oct. 31, 8 p.m., at the Duke Energy Center for the Arts — Mahaffey Theater, 400 First St. S., St. Petersburg. Tickets start at $43. Visit TheMahaffey.com.
• Sunny Day Real Estate, Tuesday, Oct. 31, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Gates open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $32.50 in advance and $35 at the door. Visit www.jannuslive.com or call 727-565-0550.
• Brian Culbertson, Friday, Nov. 3, 8 p.m., at the Palladium at St. Petersburg College, 253 Fifth Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Tickets start at $49.50. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• Tennis, Sunday, Nov. 5, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Gates open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $24.50 in advance and $30 at the door. Visit www.jannuslive.com or call 727-565-0550.
• Taylor Tomlinson, Sunday, Nov. 5, 4 and 7 p.m., at the Duke Energy Center for the Arts — Mahaffey Theater, 400 First St. S., St. Petersburg. Tickets start at $43.25. Visit TheMahaffey.com.
• Marcus King with Joshua Ray Walker, Tuesday, Nov. 7, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Gates open at 6 p.m. Tickets are $30.50 in advance and $32 at the door. Visit www.jannuslive.com or call 727-565-0550.
• Jessie Murph, Wednesday, Nov. 8, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Gates open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 at the door. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
• Russell Dickerson, Friday, Nov. 10, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Gates open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $29.50 in advance and $34 at the door. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
• Blackberry Smoke, Saturday, Nov. 11, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Gates open at 8 p.m. Visit www.jannuslive.com or call 727-565-0550.
• Dailey & Vincent, Thursday, Nov. 16, 8 p.m., in Hough Hall at the Palladium at St. Petersburg College, 253 Fifth Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Tickets start at $25. Call 727-823-2040 or visit mypalladium.org.
• Henry Rollins, Friday, Nov. 17, 8 p.m., at the Palladium at St. Petersburg College, 253 Fifth Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Tickets start at $30. Call 727-823-2040 or visit mypalladium.org.
• Red, Friday, Nov. 17, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Gates open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 at the door. Visit www.jannuslive.com or call 727-565-0550.
• Dylan Scott, Saturday, Nov. 18, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Gates open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $28 in advance and $32 at the door. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
• Florida CraftArt Festival, Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 18-19, in the Central Arts District in downtown St. Petersburg. Hours will be Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Visit www.floridacraftart.org.
• “Acts of Faith,” Nov. 21-Dec. 17, presented by American Stage Theatre at Raymond James Theatre, 163 Third St. N., St. Petersburg. Ticket prices vary by performance. For information and tickets, call 727-823-7529 or visit Americanstage.org.
• Cirque Dreams Holidaze, Tuesday, Nov. 21, 7:30 p.m., at the Duke Energy Center for the Arts — Mahaffey Theater, 400 First St. S., St. Petersburg. Tickets start at $33. Visit TheMahaffey.com.
• Peppa Pig’s Sing-Along Party, Wednesday, Nov. 22, 6 p.m., at the Duke Energy Center for the Arts — Mahaffey Theater, 400 First St. S., St. Petersburg. Tickets start at $34. Visit TheMahaffey.com.
• Legacy Reunion: Earth, Wind & Fire Alumni; Friday, Nov. 24, 7:30 p.m., at the Duke Energy Center for the Arts — Mahaffey Theater, 400 First St. S., St. Petersburg. Tickets start at $44. Visit TheMahaffey.com.
• “Miracle on 34th Street,” Nov. 24-Dec. 24, at freeFall Theatre, 6099 Central Ave., St. Petersburg. For performance times and tickets, call 727-498-5205 or visit freefalltheatre.com.
• The Radical Audio Visual Experience, Saturday, Nov. 25, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Gates open at 8 p.m. This show is sold out. Visit www.jannuslive.com or call 727-565-0550.
• Randy Rainbow, Friday, Dec. 1, 7:30 p.m., at the Duke Energy Center for the Arts — Mahaffey Theater, 400 First St. S., St. Petersburg. Tickets start at $43. Visit TheMahaffey.com.
• DVSN, Wednesday, Dec. 6, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Gates open at 7 p.m. Visit www.jannuslive.com or call 727-565-0550.
• “A Christmas Carol,” Dec. 8-17, at St. Petersburg City Theatre, 4025 31st St. S., St. Petersburg. For performance times and tickets, visit www.spcitytheatre.org or call 727-866-1973.
• Dark Star Orchestra, Sunday, Dec. 10, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Gates open at 6 p.m. Tickets are $32.50 in advance and $35 at the door. Visit www.jannuslive.com or call 727-565-0550.
• Lewis Black, Thursday, Dec. 14, 8 p.m., at the Duke Energy Center for the Arts — Mahaffey Theater, 400 First St. S., St. Petersburg. Tickets start at $48.50. Visit TheMahaffey.com.
• The Illusionists, Sunday, Dec. 17, 6 p.m., at the Duke Energy Center for the Arts — Mahaffey Theater, 400 First St. S., St. Petersburg. Tickets start at $53. Visit TheMahaffey.com.
• “Nutcracker! Magical Christmas Ballet,” Saturday, Dec. 30, noon, 4 and 8 p.m., at the Duke Energy Center for the Arts — Mahaffey Theater, 400 First St. S., St. Petersburg. Tickets start at $37. Visit TheMahaffey.com.
• Papadosio NYE with Mystic Grizzly, Mindex, and Funkyshway; Sunday, Dec. 31, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Gates open at 6 p.m. Tickets are $35 in advance and $45 at the door. Visit www.jannuslive.com or call 727-565-0550.
• State Ballet Theatre of Ukraine: “Cinderella,” Friday, Jan. 5, 7:30 p.m., at the Duke Energy Center for the Arts — Mahaffey Theater, 400 First St. S., St. Petersburg. Tickets start at $52. Visit TheMahaffey.com.
• “The Chinese Lady,” Jan. 31-Feb. 25, presented by American Stage Theatre at Raymond James Theatre, 163 Third St. N., St. Petersburg. Ticket prices vary by performance. For information and tickets, call 727-823-7529 or visit Americanstage.org.
• “God Bless You, Mr. Rosewater,” Feb. 9-March 10, at freeFall Theatre, 6099 Central Ave., St. Petersburg. For performance times and tickets, call 727-498-5205 or visit freefalltheatre.com.
• “Don’t Dress for Dinner,” March 15-24, at St. Petersburg City Theatre, 4025 31st St. S., St. Petersburg. For performance times and tickets, visit www.spcitytheatre.org or call 727-866-1973.
• Get the Led Out, Sunday, March 17, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Gates open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $28.50 in advance and $30 at the door. Visit www.jannuslive.com or call 727-565-0550.
• “Disney’s Beauty and the Beast,” April 3-May 5, presented by American Stage Theatre at Demens Landing Park, Bayshore Drive and Second Avenue South, St. Petersburg. Ticket prices vary by performance. For information and tickets, call 727-823-7529 or visit Americanstage.org.
• “Nollywood Dreams,” April 12-May 12, at freeFall Theatre, 6099 Central Ave., St. Petersburg. For performance times and tickets, call 727-498-5205 or visit freefalltheatre.com.
• “Hedwig and the Angry Itch,” May 15-June 9, presented by American Stage Theatre at Raymond James Theatre, 163 Third St. N., St. Petersburg. Ticket prices vary by performance. For information and tickets, call 727-823-7529 or visit Americanstage.org.
• “Hedwig and the Angry Itch,” June 13-16, presented by American Stage Theater at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Gates open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $30 in advance and $35 at the door. Visit www.jannuslive.com or call 727-565-0550.
• “The Figs,” July 10-Aug. 4, presented by American Stage Theatre at Raymond James Theatre, 163 Third St. N., St. Petersburg. Ticket prices vary by performance. For information and tickets, call 727-823-7529 or visit Americanstage.org.
Tampa
• “Rosencrantz and Guildenstern are Dead,” Sept. 13-Oct. 8, in Shimberg Playhouse, at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Visit strazcenter.org or call 813-229-7827.
• Mike Recine, Thursday, Sept. 14, at Side Splitters, 12938 N. Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa. Call 813-960-1197 or visit www.sidesplitterscomedy.com.
• Joey Fatone and Friends, Friday, Sept. 15, 8 p.m., at Tampa Theatre, 711 N. Franklin St., Tampa. Tickets start at $39.50. Visit www.TampaTheatre.org.
• Igorrr, Friday, Sept. 15, 7 p.m., at the Orpheum, 14802 N. Nebraska Ave., Tampa. Tickets start at $22. Visit www.theorpheum.com.
• Lil Baby, Friday, Sept. 15, 7 p.m., at Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. Tickets start at $45.75. Visit www.ticketmaster.com.
• 3 Doors Down, Friday, Sept. 15, 8 p.m., at the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre at the Florida State Fairgrounds, 4802 U.S. 301 N., Tampa. Tickets start at $29.50. Call 813-740-2446 or visit www.livenation.com.
• Mike E. Winfield, Sept. 15-16, at Side Splitters, 12938 N. Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa. Call 813-960-1197 or visit www.sidesplitterscomedy.com.
• Stevie Nicks Experience Tribute Band, Saturday, Sept. 16, 8 p.m., at the Attic at Rock Brothers, 1510 E. Eighth Ave., Ybor City. Tickets start at $20. Call 813-241-0098 or visit www.theatticyborcity.com.
• Rich Guzzi, Sunday, Sept. 17, at Side Splitters, 12938 N. Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa. Call 813-960-1197 or visit www.sidesplitterscomedy.com.
• Avenged Sevenfold, Sunday, Sept. 17, 6:30 p.m., at the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre at the Florida State Fairgrounds, 4802 U.S. 301 N., Tampa. Call 813-740-2446 or visit www.livenation.com.
• Lil Sasquatch, Sept. 21-23, at Side Splitters, 12938 N. Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa. Call 813-960-1197 or visit www.sidesplitterscomedy.com.
• SZA, Friday, Sept. 22, 8 p.m., at Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. Tickets start at $200. Visit www.ticketmaster.com.
• Opera Tampa: Spanish Nights; Sept. 22-24, in Jaeb Theater, at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Tickets start at $25. Visit strazcenter.org or call 813-229-7827.
• Geoffrey Asmus, Sunday, Sept. 24, at Side Splitters, 12938 N. Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa. Call 813-960-1197 or visit www.sidesplitterscomedy.com.
• NE-YO, Sunday, Sept. 24, 7:30 p.m., at the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre at the Florida State Fairgrounds, 4802 U.S. 301 N., Tampa. Call 813-740-2446 or visit www.livenation.com.
• Lana Del Rey, Monday, Sept. 25, 8 p.m., at the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre at the Florida State Fairgrounds, 4802 U.S. 301 N., Tampa. This show is sold out. Call 813-740-2446 or visit www.livenation.com.
• Sahib Singh, Wednesday, Sept. 27, at Side Splitters, 12938 N. Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa. Call 813-960-1197 or visit www.sidesplitterscomedy.com.
• JP Sears, Sept. 28-30, at Side Splitters, 12938 N. Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa. Call 813-960-1197 or visit www.sidesplitterscomedy.com.
• Jerry Seinfeld, Thursday, Sept. 28, 8 p.m., in the Hard Rock Event Center at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 5223 Orient Road, Tampa. According to the venue, this show is sold out. Visit Ticketmaster.com or seminolehardrocktampa.com.
• Nimesh Patel, Friday, Sept. 29, 7:30 p.m., at Tampa Theatre, 711 N. Franklin St., Tampa. Tickets start at $34.50. Visit www.TampaTheatre.org.
• Shinedown, Friday, Sept. 29, 6:50 p.m., at the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre at the Florida State Fairgrounds, 4802 U.S. 301 N., Tampa. Tickets start at $60. Call 813-740-2446 or visit www.livenation.com.
• Eric Church, Saturday, Sept. 30, 7:30 p.m., at the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre at the Florida State Fairgrounds, 4802 U.S. 301 N., Tampa. Tickets start at $84. Call 813-740-2446 or visit www.livenation.com.
• Michelle Wolf, Saturday, Sept. 30, 7 p.m., at Tampa Theatre, 711 N. Franklin St., Tampa. Tickets start at $29.50. Visit www.TampaTheatre.org.
• “The Choir of Man,” Oct. 3-Nov. 26, in Jaeb Theater, at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Visit strazcenter.org or call 813-229-7827.
• Jamie Kennedy, Wednesday, Oct. 4, at Side Splitters, 12938 N. Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa. Call 813-960-1197 or visit www.sidesplitterscomedy.com.
• Elevation Worship and Steven Furtick, Wednesday, Oct. 4, 7 p.m., at Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. Tickets start at $29.75. Visit www.ticketmaster.com.
• Danielle Nicole Band, Thursday, Oct. 5, 8 p.m., at Skipper’s Smokehouse, 910 Skipper Road, Tampa. Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 the day of the show. Visit skipperssmokehouse.com.
• Blue October, Thursday, Oct. 5, 8 p.m., in the Hard Rock Event Center at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 5223 Orient Road, Tampa. Tickets start at $40. Visit Ticketmaster.com or seminolehardrocktampa.com.
• Tim Meadows, Oct. 5-7, at Side Splitters, 12938 N. Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa. Call 813-960-1197 or visit www.sidesplitterscomedy.com.
• Christian Nodal, Friday, Oct. 6, 8 p.m., at Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. Tickets start at $61. Visit www.ticketmaster.com.
• Jamie Lissow, Oct. 6-7, at Side Splitters, 12938 N. Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa. Call 813-960-1197 or visit www.sidesplitterscomedy.com.
• Outlaw Music Fest featuring Willie Nelson, Avett Brothers, and Gov’t Mule; Saturday, Oct. 7, 4:35 p.m., at the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre at the Florida State Fairgrounds, 4802 U.S. 301 N., Tampa. Tickets start at $29.50. Call 813-740-2446 or visit www.livenation.com.
• Hyde Park Village Art Fair, Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 7-8, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., at 1622 Snow Ave., Tampa. Admission is free. Visit www.artfestival.com.
• Ken Jeong, Sunday, Oct. 8, 8 p.m., in the Hard Rock Event Center at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 5223 Orient Road, Tampa. Tickets start at $75. Visit Ticketmaster.com or seminolehardrocktampa.com.
• Ne Obliviscaris, Tuesday, Oct. 10, 6:30 p.m., at the Orpheum, 14802 N. Nebraska Ave., Tampa. Tickets start at $25. Visit www.theorpheum.com.
• Noah Kahan, Tuesday, Oct. 10, 8 p.m., at the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre at the Florida State Fairgrounds, 4802 U.S. 301 N., Tampa. Call 813-740-2446 or visit www.livenation.com.
• Aerosmith, Wednesday, Oct. 11, 7 p.m., at Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. Tickets start at $56.20. Visit www.ticketmaster.com.
• Jonas Brothers, Thursday, Oct. 12, 7:30 p.m., at Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. Tickets start at $39.95. Visit www.ticketmaster.com.
• John Mayer, Friday, Oct. 13, 8 p.m., at Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. Tickets start at $75.75. Visit www.ticketmaster.com.
• Brian Simpson, Oct. 13-14, at Side Splitters, 12938 N. Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa. Call 813-960-1197 or visit www.sidesplitterscomedy.com.
• Jelly Roll, Saturday, Oct. 14, 7 p.m., at the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre at the Florida State Fairgrounds, 4802 U.S. 301 N., Tampa. Tickets start at $49.75. Call 813-740-2446 or visit www.livenation.com.
• Willy Chirino, Sunday, Oct. 15, 8 p.m., in the Hard Rock Event Center at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 5223 Orient Road, Tampa. Tickets start at $67.99. Visit Ticketmaster.com or seminolehardrocktampa.com.
• Luis Miguel, Sunday, Oct. 15, 7 p.m., at Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. Visit www.ticketmaster.com.
• “Frankenstein,” Oct. 18-Nov. 12, in Shimberg Playhouse, at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Visit strazcenter.org or call 813-229-7827.
• Bret Ernst, Oct. 19-21, at Side Splitters, 12938 N. Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa. Call 813-960-1197 or visit www.sidesplitterscomedy.com.
• Christian McCartney, Sunday, Oct. 22, at Side Splitters, 12938 N. Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa. Call 813-960-1197 or visit www.sidesplitterscomedy.com.
• Nick Carter, Sunday, Oct. 22, 7:30 p.m., in Carol Morsani Hall, at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Visit strazcenter.org or call 813-229-7827.
• Heather Land, Sunday, Oct. 22, at Side Splitters, 12938 N. Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa. Call 813-960-1197 or visit www.sidesplitterscomedy.com.
• “Beetlejuice,” Oct. 24-29, in Morsani Hall, at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Visit strazcenter.org or call 813-229-7827.
• Andrés Calamaro, Tuesday, Oct. 24, 8 p.m., in the Hard Rock Event Center at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 5223 Orient Road, Tampa. Tickets start at $57. Visit Ticketmaster.com or seminolehardrocktampa.com.
• Andrew Dice Clay, Oct. 24-25, at Side Splitters, 12938 N. Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa. Call 813-960-1197 or visit www.sidesplitterscomedy.com.
• Sam Tallent, Oct. 26-28, at Side Splitters, 12938 N. Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa. Call 813-960-1197 or visit www.sidesplitterscomedy.com.
• Heather McMahan, Friday, Oct. 27, 7:30 p.m., in Ferguson Hall, at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Tickets start at $40.75. Visit strazcenter.org or call 813-229-7827.
• Hot Club of Cowtown, Friday, Oct. 27, 8 p.m., at the Attic at Rock Brothers, 1510 E. Eighth Ave., Ybor City. Tickets start at $30. Call 813-241-0098 or visit www.theatticyborcity.com.
• MercyMe, Saturday, Oct. 28, 7 p.m., at the Yuengling Center, 12499 USF Bull Run Drive, Tampa. Tickets start at $25. Visit www.ticketmaster.com.
• Maluma, Saturday, Oct. 28, 8 p.m., at Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. Tickets start at $61. Visit www.ticketmaster.com.
• Jason Aldean and Mitchell Tenpenny, Saturday, Oct. 28, 7:30 p.m., at the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre at the Florida State Fairgrounds, 4802 U.S. 301 N., Tampa. Tickets start at $49.75. Call 813-740-2446 or visit www.livenation.com.
• Santiago Cruz, Saturday, Oct. 28, 7:30 p.m., in Ferguson Hall, at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Tickets start at $35.50. Visit strazcenter.org or call 813-229-7827.
• Wishbone Ash, Sunday, Oct. 29, 5 p.m., at Skipper’s Smokehouse, 910 Skipper Road, Tampa. Tickets are $30 in advance and $35 the day of the show. Visit skipperssmokehouse.com.
• John Legend, Sunday, Oct. 29, 8 p.m., in the Hard Rock Event Center at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 5223 Orient Road, Tampa. Tickets start at $275. Visit Ticketmaster.com or seminolehardrocktampa.com.
• Desi Alexander, Sunday, Oct. 29, at Side Splitters, 12938 N. Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa. Call 813-960-1197 or visit www.sidesplitterscomedy.com.
• Dane Cook, Wednesday, Nov. 1, 8 p.m., in the Hard Rock Event Center at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 5223 Orient Road, Tampa. Tickets start at $100. Visit Ticketmaster.com or seminolehardrocktampa.com.
• Irene Tu, Thursday, Nov. 2, at Side Splitters, 12938 N. Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa. Call 813-960-1197 or visit www.sidesplitterscomedy.com.
• Jeff Dunham, Friday and Saturday, Nov. 3-4, 7 p.m., in Carol Morsani Hall, at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Visit strazcenter.org or call 813-229-7827.
• Erik Griffin, Nov. 3-4, at Side Splitters, 12938 N. Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa. Call 813-960-1197 or visit www.sidesplitterscomedy.com.
• Zac Brown Band, Friday and Saturday, Nov. 3 and 4, 6:30 p.m., at the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre at the Florida State Fairgrounds, 4802 U.S. 301 N., Tampa. Tickets start at $40.50. Call 813-740-2446 or visit www.livenation.com.
• Taylor Tomlinson, Saturday, Nov. 4, 7 and 10 p.m., at Tampa Theatre, 711 N. Franklin St., Tampa. Tickets start at $29.75. Visit www.TampaTheatre.org.
• Fran Lebowitz, Saturday, Nov. 4, 7:30 p.m., in Ferguson Hall, at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Tickets start at $56. Visit strazcenter.org or call 813-229-7827.
• Ednita Nazario, Sunday, Nov. 5, 8 p.m., in the Hard Rock Event Center at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 5223 Orient Road, Tampa. Tickets start at $75. Visit Ticketmaster.com or seminolehardrocktampa.com.
• Ben Brainard, Sunday, Nov. 5, at Side Splitters, 12938 N. Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa. Call 813-960-1197 or visit www.sidesplitterscomedy.com.
• Tampa Bay Symphony, Sunday, Nov. 5, 2:30 p.m., in Ferguson Hall, at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Tickets start at $27.50. Visit strazcenter.org or call 813-229-7827.
• William Shatner, Wednesday, Nov. 8, 7:30 p.m., in Carol Morsani Hall, at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Tickets start at $44.50. Visit strazcenter.org or call 813-229-7827.
• Stavros Halkias, Friday, Nov. 10, 7 p.m., in Carol Morsani Hall, at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Tickets start at $36. Visit strazcenter.org or call 813-229-7827.
• Jimmy Carr, Tuesday, Nov. 14, 7 p.m., in Carol Morsani Hall, at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Tickets start at $35. Visit strazcenter.org or call 813-229-7827.
• Dale Jones, Nov. 16-19, at Side Splitters, 12938 N. Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa. Call 813-960-1197 or visit www.sidesplitterscomedy.com.
• Welcome to Night Vale, Thursday, Nov. 16, 8 p.m., at Tampa Theatre, 711 N. Franklin St., Tampa. Tickets start at $29.50. Visit www.TampaTheatre.org.
• Jo Koy, Friday, Nov. 17, 8 p.m., at Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. Visit www.ticketmaster.com.
• Hannah Berner, Friday, Nov. 17, 8 p.m., at Tampa Theatre, 711 N. Franklin St., Tampa. Tickets start at $29.50. Visit www.TampaTheatre.org.
• “Ancient Aliens Live: Project Earth,” Saturday, Nov. 18, 7:30 p.m., at Tampa Theatre, 711 N. Franklin St., Tampa. This show is sold out. Visit www.TampaTheatre.org.
• Anthony Jeselnik, Sunday, Nov. 19, 8 p.m., in the Hard Rock Event Center at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 5223 Orient Road, Tampa. Tickets start at $50. Visit Ticketmaster.com or seminolehardrocktampa.com.
• J.B. Ball, Nov. 24-26, at Side Splitters, 12938 N. Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa. Call 813-960-1197 or visit www.sidesplitterscomedy.com.
• Walter Trout, Sunday, Nov. 19, 5 p.m., at Skipper’s Smokehouse, 910 Skipper Road, Tampa. Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 the day of the show. Visit skipperssmokehouse.com.
• Babyface, Tuesday, Nov. 21, 8 p.m., in the Hard Rock Event Center at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 5223 Orient Road, Tampa. Tickets start at $95. Visit Ticketmaster.com or seminolehardrocktampa.com.
• “Funny Girl,” Nov. 28-Dec. 3, in Carol Morsani Hall, at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Visit strazcenter.org or call 813-229-7827.
• Josh Blue, Nov. 30-Dec. 2, at Side Splitters, 12938 N. Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa. Call 813-960-1197 or visit www.sidesplitterscomedy.com.
• Fonseca, Thursday, Nov. 30, 8 p.m., in the Hard Rock Event Center at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 5223 Orient Road, Tampa. Tickets start at $70. Visit Ticketmaster.com or seminolehardrocktampa.com.
• The Fab Four, Thursday, Nov. 30, 7:30 p.m., at Tampa Theatre, 711 N. Franklin St., Tampa. Tickets start at $35. Visit www.TampaTheatre.org.
• Kelsey Cook, Dec. 7-9, at Side Splitters, 12938 N. Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa. Call 813-960-1197 or visit www.sidesplitterscomedy.com.
• Sam Morril, Friday, Dec. 8, 7 p.m., at Tampa Theatre, 711 N. Franklin St., Tampa. Tickets start at $38.50. Visit www.TampaTheatre.org.
• Nate Bargatze, Saturday, Dec. 9, 7 p.m., at Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. Tickets start at $36. Visit www.ticketmaster.com.
• Eddie Griffin, Saturday, Dec. 9, 7:30 p.m., in Ferguson Hall, at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Tickets start at $45. Visit strazcenter.org or call 813-229-7827.
• Nurse Blake, Saturday, Dec. 9, 8 p.m., in Carol Morsani Hall, at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Tickets start at $40.50. Visit strazcenter.org or call 813-229-7827.
• Derek Hough, Monday, Dec. 11, 8 p.m., in the Hard Rock Event Center at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 5223 Orient Road, Tampa. Tickets start at $70. Visit Ticketmaster.com or seminolehardrocktampa.com.
• Stephen Sanchez, Wednesday, Dec. 13, 7 p.m., at the Orpheum, 14802 N. Nebraska Ave., Tampa. Visit www.theorpheum.com.
• Dr. Dirty John Valby, Thursday, Dec. 14, at Side Splitters, 12938 N. Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa. Call 813-960-1197 or visit www.sidesplitterscomedy.com.
• Aaron Weber, Dec. 15-17, at Side Splitters, 12938 N. Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa. Call 813-960-1197 or visit www.sidesplitterscomedy.com.
• Josh Potter, Dec. 22-23, at Side Splitters, 12938 N. Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa. Call 813-960-1197 or visit www.sidesplitterscomedy.com.
• Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey, Jan. 5-7, at Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. Tickets start at $20. Visit www.ticketmaster.com.
• “Company,” Jan. 9-14, in Carol Morsani Hall, at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Visit strazcenter.org or call 813-229-7827.
• “Twelfth Night,” Jan. 17-Feb. 11, in Jaeb Theater, at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Visit strazcenter.org or call 813-229-7827.
• Leanne Morgan, Saturday, Jan. 20, 4 and 7 p.m.; and Sunday, Jan. 21, 4 and 7 p.m.; at Tampa Theatre, 711 N. Franklin St., Tampa. Tickets start at $45.75. Visit www.TampaTheatre.org.
• Pavlo, Saturday, Jan. 20, 7:30 p.m., in Ferguson Hall, at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Tickets start at $53.75. Visit strazcenter.org or call 813-229-7827.
• Ocie Elliott, Tuesday, Jan. 23, 8 p.m., at the Attic at Rock Brothers, 1510 E. Eighth Ave., Ybor City. Tickets start at $25. Call 813-241-0098 or visit www.theatticyborcity.com.
• Darcy & Jer, Friday, Jan. 26, 8 p.m., at Tampa Theatre, 711 N. Franklin St., Tampa. Tickets start at $39.50. Visit www.TampaTheatre.org.
• Opera Tampa: Don Giovanni; Feb. 2 and 4, in Ferguson Hall, at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Visit strazcenter.org or call 813-229-7827.
• “Moulin Rouge! The Musical,” Feb. 7-18, in Carol Morsani Hall, at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Visit strazcenter.org or call 813-229-7827.
• Vir Das, Friday, Feb. 9, 7 p.m., at Tampa Theatre, 711 N. Franklin St., Tampa. Tickets start at $28.50. Visit www.TampaTheatre.org.
• “Jesus Christ Superstar,” March 5-10, in Carol Morsani Hall, at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Visit strazcenter.org or call 813-229-7827.
• Opera Tampa: Hansel and Gretel, March 8 and 10, in Ferguson Hall, at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Visit strazcenter.org or call 813-229-7827.
• “The Beauty Queen of Leenane,” March 13-April 7, in Shimberg Playhouse, at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Visit strazcenter.org or call 813-229-7827.
• Harry Potter in Concert, March 22-23, in Carol Morsani Hall, at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Visit strazcenter.org or call 813-229-7827.
• “Girl from the North Country,” March 27-31, in Carol Morsani Hall, at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Visit strazcenter.org or call 813-229-7827.
• “Mrs. Doubtfire,” April 2-7, in Carol Morsani Hall, at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Visit strazcenter.org or call 813-229-7827.
• Madonna, Thursday, April 4, 8:30 p.m., at Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. Tickets start at $70. Visit www.ticketmaster.com.
• Opera Tampa: La Traviata, April 19 and 21, in Ferguson Hall, at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Visit strazcenter.org or call 813-229-7827.
• “Peter Pan,” April 30-May 5, in Morsani Hall, at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Visit strazcenter.org or call 813-229-7827.
• Niall Horan, Friday, May 31, 7:30 p.m., at the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre at the Florida State Fairgrounds, 4802 U.S. 301 N., Tampa. Call 813-740-2446 or visit www.livenation.com.
• Tampa Bay Symphony: A British Fantasia; Sunday, May 5, 2:30 p.m., in Ferguson Hall, at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Tickets start at $27.50. Visit strazcenter.org or call 813-229-7827.
• “El Maleficio de la Mariposa,” May 15-June 9, in Shimberg Playhouse, at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Visit strazcenter.org or call 813-229-7827.
• “Clue,” May 28-June 2, in Morsani Hall, at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Visit strazcenter.org or call 813-229-7827.
• “Les Miserables,” June 11-16, in Carol Morsani Hall, at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Visit strazcenter.org or call 813-229-7827.
Tarpon Springs
• Tarpon Springs Sponge Docks Craft Festival, Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 23-24, on Dodecanese Boulevard in Tarpon Springs. Hours will be Saturday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is free. Visit www.artfestival.com.
• Heart by Heart, Saturday, Oct. 7, 7 p.m., at the Tarpon Springs Performing Arts Center, 324 Pine St., Tarpon Springs. Tickets start at $36 for members and $39 for nonmembers. Visit TarponArts.org.
• “Blithe Spirit,” Oct. 20-29, at the Tarpon Springs Cultural Center, 101 S. Pinellas Ave., Tarpon Springs. Tickets are $17 for members and $20 for nonmembers. Visit TarponArts.org.
• Tarpon Springs Sponge Docks Art and Craft Festival, Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 21-22, on Dodecanese Boulevard in Tarpon Springs. Hours will be Saturday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is free. Visit www.artfestival.com.
• Knowledge & Nibbles: Brooker Creek Preserve: A Living Natural History Museum; Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2 p.m., at Tarpon Springs Heritage Museum, 100 Beekman Lane, Tarpon Springs. Tickets are $7 for members and $10 for nonmembers. Visit TarponArts.org.
• A Night of Comedy featuring Maryellen Hooper & Gary DeLena, Saturday, Nov. 4, 7 p.m., at the Tarpon Springs Performing Arts Center, 324 Pine St., Tarpon Springs. Tickets start at $33 for members and $36 for nonmembers. Visit TarponArts.org.
• Knowledge & Nibbles: Doctors, Reformers, Humanitarians, and Friends; Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2 p.m., at Tarpon Springs Heritage Museum, 100 Beekman Lane, Tarpon Springs. Tickets are $7 for members and $10 for nonmembers. Visit TarponArts.org.
• Frontiers: A Tribute to the Music of Journey; Friday, Nov. 17, 7 p.m., at the Tarpon Springs Performing Arts Center, 324 Pine St., Tarpon Springs. Tickets start at $33 for members and $36 for nonmembers. Visit TarponArts.org.
• Flip Flop Opera: The Best of the Italian Composers, presented by New Century Opera; Sunday, Nov. 19, 2 p.m., at the Tarpon Springs Cultural Center, 101 S. Pinellas Ave., Tarpon Springs. Tickets are $17 for members and $20 for nonmembers. Visit TarponArts.org.
• Soultown to Motown featuring The Sensational Soul Cruisers, Sunday, Dec. 3, 5 p.m., at the Tarpon Springs Performing Arts Center, 324 Pine St., Tarpon Springs. Tickets start at $39 for members and $42 for nonmembers. Visit TarponArts.org.
• A Well-Strung Christmas, Saturday, Dec. 9, 7 p.m., at the Tarpon Springs Performing Arts Center, 324 Pine St., Tarpon Springs. Tickets start at $39 for members and $42 for nonmembers. Visit TarponArts.org.
• Victorian Christmas at the Safford House, Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 16-17, 10 a.m., 1 and 4 p.m., at the Safford House Museum, 23 Parkin Court, Tarpon Springs. Tickets are $13 for members and $16 for nonmembers. Advance tickets are required. Visit TarponArts.org.
• Bee Gees Gold: The Tribute, Saturday, Jan. 20, 7 p.m., at the Tarpon Springs Performing Arts Center, 324 Pine St., Tarpon Springs. Tickets start at $39 for members and $42 for nonmembers. Visit TarponArts.org.
• Knowledge & Nibbles: George Innes Jr., An Artist’s Legacy in Tarpon Springs; Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2 p.m., at Tarpon Springs Heritage Museum, 100 Beekman Lane, Tarpon Springs. Tickets are $7 for members and $10 for nonmembers. Visit TarponArts.org.
• Glenn Miller Orchestra, Sunday, Jan. 28, 5 p.m., at the Tarpon Springs Performing Arts Center, 324 Pine St., Tarpon Springs. Tickets start at $35 for members and $38 for nonmembers. Visit TarponArts.org.
• The Brit Pack Band, Saturday, Feb. 3, 7 p.m., at the Tarpon Springs Performing Arts Center, 324 Pine St., Tarpon Springs. Tickets start at $36 for members and $36 for nonmembers. Visit TarponArts.org.
• Meet the Artist and Guided Exhibition Tour: The Great State of Florida Exhibition – Paintings by Christopher Still; Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 17-18, 2 p.m., at Tarpon Springs Heritage Museum, 100 Beekman Lane, Tarpon Springs. Tickets are $22 for members and $25 for nonmembers. Visit TarponArts.org.
• Nefesh Mountain Band, Saturday, Feb. 24, 7 p.m., at the Tarpon Springs Performing Arts Center, 324 Pine St., Tarpon Springs. Tickets start at $29 for members and $32 for nonmembers. Visit TarponArts.org.
• Flip Flop Opera: The Best of the American Composers, presented by New Century Opera; Sunday, Feb. 25, 2 p.m., at the Tarpon Springs Cultural Center, 101 S. Pinellas Ave., Tarpon Springs. Tickets are $17 for members and $20 for nonmembers. Visit TarponArts.org.
• Uptown: Motown Remixed, Saturday, March 2, 7 p.m., at the Tarpon Springs Performing Arts Center, 324 Pine St., Tarpon Springs. Tickets start at $39 for members and $42 for nonmembers. Visit TarponArts.org.
“Art,” March 8-17, at the Tarpon Springs Cultural Center, 101 S. Pinellas Ave., Tarpon Springs. Tickets are $17 for members and $20 for nonmembers. Visit TarponArts.org.
• The Tamburitzans, Saturday, March 9, 7 p.m., at the Tarpon Springs Performing Arts Center, 324 Pine St., Tarpon Springs. Tickets start at $36 for members and $39 for nonmembers. Visit TarponArts.org.
• Knowledge & Nibbles: The History of the Arts in Tarpon Springs; Tuesday, March 19, 2 p.m., at Tarpon Springs Heritage Museum, 100 Beekman Lane, Tarpon Springs. Tickets are $7 for members and $10 for nonmembers. Visit TarponArts.org.
• One Night in Memphis, a tribute to Carl Perkins, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, and Elvis Presley; Saturday, April 6, 7 p.m., at the Tarpon Springs Performing Arts Center, 324 Pine St., Tarpon Springs. Tickets start at $39 for members and $42 for nonmembers. Visit TarponArts.org.
• The Brothers Doobie, Saturday, April 13, 7 p.m.; and Sunday, April 14, 5 p.m., at the Tarpon Springs Performing Arts Center, 324 Pine St., Tarpon Springs. Tickets start at $39 for members and $42 for nonmembers. Visit TarponArts.org.
• Winston Churchill: Man of the Century; Saturday, April 20, 5 p.m., at the Tarpon Springs Performing Arts Center, 324 Pine St., Tarpon Springs. Tickets start at $30 for members and $33 for nonmembers. Visit TarponArts.org.
• Yellow Brick Road, a tribute to the Music of Elton John; Friday, April 26, 7 p.m., at the Tarpon Springs Performing Arts Center, 324 Pine St., Tarpon Springs. Tickets start at $36 for members and $39 for nonmembers. Visit TarponArts.org.
• “Always A Bridesmaid,” May 3-12, at the Tarpon Springs Cultural Center, 101 S. Pinellas Ave., Tarpon Springs. Tickets are $17 for members and $20 for nonmembers. Visit TarponArts.org.
• “Kiss Me Once: Stories from the Homefront” with Kathy Kaefer; Saturday, May 18, 5 p.m., at the Tarpon Springs Performing Arts Center, 324 Pine St., Tarpon Springs. Tickets start at $27 for members and $30 for nonmembers. Visit TarponArts.org.
• Flip Flop Opera: The Best of the German Composers presented by New Century Opera; Sunday, May 19, 2 p.m., at the Tarpon Springs Cultural Center, 101 S. Pinellas Ave., Tarpon Springs. Tickets are $17 for members and $20 for nonmembers. Visit TarponArts.org.
• Knowledge & Nibbles: Anclote Key Lighthouse, a Historical Monument Three Miles Offshore; Tuesday, May 21, 2 p.m., at Tarpon Springs Heritage Museum, 100 Beekman Lane, Tarpon Springs. Tickets are $7 for members and $10 for nonmembers. Visit TarponArts.org.
• Six One Five Collective, Saturday, June 1, 7 p.m., at the Tarpon Springs Performing Arts Center, 324 Pine St., Tarpon Springs. Tickets start at $32 for members and $35 for nonmembers. Visit TarponArts.org.
• Cathy Ladman, Saturday, June 8, 7 p.m., at the Tarpon Springs Performing Arts Center, 324 Pine St., Tarpon Springs. Tickets start at $32 for members and $35 for nonmembers. Visit TarponArts.org.
• The Edge Effect, an a cappella phenomenon; Saturday, June 15, 7 p.m., at the Tarpon Springs Performing Arts Center, 324 Pine St., Tarpon Springs. Tickets start at $32 for members and $35 for nonmembers. Visit TarponArts.org.
• “I Hate Hamlet,” June 21-30, at the Tarpon Springs Cultural Center, 101 S. Pinellas Ave., Tarpon Springs. Tickets are $17 for members and $20 for nonmembers. Visit TarponArts.org.
• “Love Letters,” July 19-28, at the Tarpon Springs Cultural Center, 101 S. Pinellas Ave., Tarpon Springs. Tickets are $17 for members and $20 for nonmembers. Visit TarponArts.org.
Wesley Chapel
• Eric Eaton, Sept. 14-16, at Side Splitters at the Grove, 6333 Wesley Grove Blvd. Theatre 7, Wesley Chapel. Visit www.sidesplitterscomedy.com or call 813-960-1197.
• Mike Menendez, Oct. 12-15, at Side Splitters at the Grove, 6333 Wesley Grove Blvd. Theatre 7, Wesley Chapel. Visit www.sidesplitterscomedy.com or call 813-960-1197.
• Alex Hooper, Oct. 19-22, at Side Splitters at the Grove, 6333 Wesley Grove Blvd. Theatre 7, Wesley Chapel. Visit www.sidesplitterscomedy.com or call 813-960-1197.
• Two Girls One Ghost, Friday, Nov. 3, 9:30 p.m., at Side Splitters at the Grove, 6333 Wesley Grove Blvd. Theatre 7, Wesley Chapel. Visit www.sidesplitterscomedy.com or call 813-960-1197.
• Ben Brainard, Saturday, Nov. 4, at Side Splitters at the Grove, 6333 Wesley Grove Blvd. Theatre 7, Wesley Chapel. For pricing and to make reservations, call 813-960-1197 or visit www.sidesplitterscomedy.com.
• Ian Lara, Nov. 9-11, at Side Splitters at the Grove, 6333 Wesley Grove Blvd. Theatre 7, Wesley Chapel. For pricing and to make reservations, call 813-960-1197 or visit www.sidesplitterscomedy.com.