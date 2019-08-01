CLEARWATER — Classic Albums Live will perform The Rolling Stones’ “Let It Bleed” Thursday, Aug. 8, 8 p.m., at the Nancy and David Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater.
Tickets start at $35. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
“Let It Bleed” is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year. Released in 1969, it was band’s eighth studio album. It charted at No. 1 in the UK and No. 3 in the United States. While no highly charting singles were released from the album, many of its songs became staples in Rolling Stones shows and on rock radio stations for decades to come, including “Gimme Shelter” and “You Can’t Always Get Want You Want.” Both songs rank highly on retrospective "best ever" song lists.
Classic Albums Live forgoes the gimmickry of costumes and impersonations, putting the music first. These world-class musicians tackle iconic music, concentrating solely on recreating it as you remember it from the original recording. The attention to detail is staggering — every sound from the album is recreated live on stage by world-class musicians assembled for each album presentation.
Other Classic Albums Live performances in the series include:
- The Beatles’ “Abbey Road” — Thursday, Sept. 19, 8 p.m.
- Tom Petty’s “Damn the Torpedoes” — Thursday, Oct. 17, 8 p.m.
For information, call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.