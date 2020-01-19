TAMPA — Jim Lauderdale will perform Sunday, Jan. 26, 8 p.m., at the Attic at Rock Brothers, 1510 E. Eighth Ave., Tampa.
Tickets start at $25. Doors will open at 7 p.m. For tickets, visit eventbrite.com. For venue information, call 813-241-0100.
Since the release of “Planet of Love” — his 1991 debut album — the Grammy award-winning singer and master songwriter has created a truly unique body of work spanning more than 30 albums of imaginative roots music, encompassing country, bluegrass, soul, R&B and rock, as such helping pave the way for the current Americana movement.
Lauderdale — who has released at least one, and sometimes as many as three, records every year since 1998 — is a true songwriter’s songwriter, the second most recorded writer in George Strait’s canon as well as the writer or co-writer of country hits by Patty Loveless, George Jones, Mark Chesnutt, and the Dixie Chicks. Also known as an intuitive sideman, Lauderdale has enhanced the music of countless iconic artists, including Ralph Stanley, the North Mississippi Allstars, Donna the Buffalo, Elvis Costello, and Buddy Miller. Other collaborations include albums recorded with members of Elvis Presley’s and Gram Parsons’ bands — a.k.a. the Dream Lovers — as well as two collections co-written with legendary Grateful Dead collaborator Robert Hunter.
“From Another World,” Lauderdale’s latest studio recording, comes from Yep Rock Records. It is his third release through the label, following “Time Flies” and “Jim Lauderdale and Roland White,” both in 2018.
The 10 songs found on “From Another World” — all written or co-written by Lauderdale — are his antidote to the anger, divisiveness of today’s world. This is music from a world of empathy, love, forgiveness and humility — a world where people find freedom through togetherness, where they struggle to change for the better, where country music still cries with the sound of pedal steel guitar and psychedelic-tinged lyrics flow through aching indelible melodies.
From the start of his career, Lauderdale has been creating his own musical world. Too expansive, eclectic and creatively curious to fit into any prescribed genre boxes, he innovated what is now called Americana music, long before there was a term for it.
“A long time ago, I decided that with each record, I would ignore the categories people tried to put me into and just make the music that was in my heart,” Lauderdale said in a press release promoting the new release. “This album is about the search for connection, love and understanding between people, about finding empathy in a world where it feels like folks are more and more at loggerheads. When the world outside your window feels too tough to bear, I hope you’ll step into the world we’ve created here.”