ST. PETERSBURG — The Tampa Bay area is preparing for a stampede: More than 70 animatronic dinosaurs are ready and raring to return from extinction and lay siege to St. Petersburg starting on New Year’s Day.
For two weekends, the Jurassic Quest Drive Thru, a touring dinosaur exhibit, will be presented at Tropicana Field, 1 Tropicana Drive, in St. Petersburg. The drive-thru experience will kick off Jan. 1 and will continue through Jan. 10.
Hours will be Friday, Jan. 1, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Saturday, Jan. 2, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Sunday, Jan. 3, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Wednesday and Thursday, Jan. 6-7, 1 to 8 p.m.; Friday, Jan. 8, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Saturday, Jan. 9, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.; and Sunday, Jan. 10, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Cost is $49 per vehicle. Tickets must be purchased in advance online at www.jurassicquest.com.
Jurassic Quest Drive Thru arrives in St. Petersburg after sold-out weekends in South Florida, New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Nashville, San Antonio, Dallas, Oklahoma City, Detroit, Atlanta and Cincinnati.
The touring dinosaur exhibit will transform the outdoor parking area of Tropicana Field into an interactive drive-thru experience, featuring more than 70 moving and life-like dinosaurs, as well as a 50-foot-long Megalodon. The drive-thru experience has seen over 300,000 cars and 1.5 million people in attendance since launching the national tour in mid-July. Although the drive-thru experience means visitors will stay safe inside their vehicle, visitors still need to avoid the swinging tail of an 80-foot-long Spinosaurus.
The Jurassic Quest Drive Thru is the only place to encounter some of the largest dinosaurs to ever roam the earth, and some of the eeriest marine creatures to ever lurk the ocean’s depths, from the safety of your family vehicle. Guests will be among the first in the nation to go on a quest with an online audio tour that will lead them throughout the thrilling dinosaur safari. The audio tour is available in both English and Spanish for the convenience of all guests and special accommodations can also be made for the hearing impaired.
Jurassic Quest worked in collaboration with leading paleontologists to ensure each dinosaur was painstakingly replicated in every detail. Guests will have the chance to drive through realistic scenes, without leaving their own vehicles, depicting how we understand dinosaurs looked and moved.
In addition to the life-like dinosaur exhibits, there will be opportunities to visit with our one-of-a-kind baby dinosaurs and our team of dino trainers as well as the chance to capture the moment with a safari-style photo of your vehicle and family transported back in time via a Jurassic setting complete with a dinosaur backdrop. All attendees will leave with the same bragging rights: “We survived Jurassic Quest 2020!” One photo per family is free and included in ticket purchase.
Jurassic Quest takes extra precautionary measures to provide a clean and safe event. Guests are to remain in vehicles and to wear masks in the event they exit the vehicle in allowed areas. Social distancing rules will be requested of all guests and maintained by Jurassic Quest crew. The crew will be sanitizing equipment, dinosaurs, and workstations more frequently and thoroughly throughout the entirety of the event. Jurassic Quest employees will be applying hand sanitizer and washing their hands regularly throughout each day, in addition to wearing masks. Guest safety and enjoyment is the top priority.
For more information and to buy tickets, visit www.JurassicQuest.com.