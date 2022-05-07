During the pandemic, the annual invasion of summer blockbusters was canceled.
You remember summer blockbusters, right?
Webster’s defines the term blockbuster as something “notably expensive, effective, successful, large or extravagant.”
The 1975 film “Jaws” ushered in the era of the summer blockbuster. Movie studios adopted a marketing strategy focusing on the release of at least one super-grossing flick no later than July 4. Early examples of summer blockbusters include “Star Wars,” released May 25, 1977; “Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan,” released June 4, 1982; “Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom,” released May 23, 1984; and “Batman,” released June 23, 1989. Each of these films had exceptional opening weekend revenues.
The playing field has changed since COVID-19.
Last year’s top grossing films in the United States included “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” released on Dec. 17; “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,” released Sept. 3; and “Venom: Let There Be Carnage,” released Oct. 1. The highest grossing film released during the summer months of 2021 was “Black Widow,” released July 9, which rests at No. 4. It’s also interesting to note that the combined domestic box office earnings for the three highest ranking 2021 films released during the traditional summer window fall short of Spider-Man’s impressive revenue.
The 2022 summer’s lineup gets underway this weekend with the release of “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.”
Let’s take a look at what other offerings will find their way into theaters in the coming months:
‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’
- Biggest name attached to the project: Benedict Cumberbatch … unless rumors are true and it’s Patrick Stewart
- Release date: May 6
- Rating: PG-13
Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is about to kick into high gear as Stephen Strange gets pulled into the Multiverse. Directed by Sam Raimi, this film will likely pull together threads from some of MCU TV series as well provide a continuation of the elements explored in “Spider-Man: No Way Home.”
‘Top Gun: Maverick’
- Biggest name attached to the project: Tom Cruise
- Release date: May 27
- Rating: PG-13
Thanks to the pandemic, this film has been sitting on a shelf for three years. Ironically, current events might actually propel this movie to higher box office figures than it would have amassed had it been released back in 2019.
‘Crime of the Future’
- Biggest name in the project: David Cronenberg
- Release date: June 3
- Not rated
To be honest, it’s unlikely that this film will be a genuine blockbuster, but diehard Cronenberg will flock to the theaters to see the director’s first offering since 2014’s “Maps to the Stars.” The film is scheduled to premiere at the Cannes Film Festival this month where it will compete for the Palme d’Or. According to the Neon, the film and production company, Viggo Mortensen stars as a celebrity performance artist, who publicly showcases the metamorphosis of his organs in avant-garde performances. It may be Cronenberg’s most visceral work to date.
‘Jurassic World Dominion’
- Biggest names attached to the project: Sam Neill, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum
- Release date: June 10
- Rating: PG-13
The next — and supposedly final — installment in the Jurassic franchise picks up four years after the events depicted in 2018’s “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.” Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard return as Owen Grady and Claire Dearing. Also back for this outing are characters from the original film.
‘Thor: Love and Thunder’
- Biggest name attached to the project: Natalie Portman
- Release date: July 8
- Not yet rated
Thor is searching for inner peace and has little interest in getting involved in superhero stuff. As usual, a threat arises, and he hears the call to adventure again. At least working with the Avengers has taught him that assembling a team is good idea: In order to face Gorr the God Butcher, he calls upon Valkyrie, Korg, and Jane Foster — who has become the Mighty Thor.
‘Bullet Train’
- Biggest name attached to the project: Brad Pitt
- Release date: July 29
- Rating: Not yet rated
The trailer spells it out perfectly: Assassins, speeding trains, claustrophobic fight sequences, and an armory full of lethal weapons. It looks big, brutal, fast and dumb. That sounds like blockbuster material to me.