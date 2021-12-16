A number of new movies will be released this week, including the following films opening in theaters or debuting via video on demand on various streaming platforms:
‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’
- Genre: Superhero
- Cast: Tom Holland, Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch, Jacob Batalon, Jon Favreau, Marisa Tomei, J.B. Smoove, Benedict Wong, Jamie Foxx, Alfred Molina, Willem Dafoe, Thomas Haden Church, and Rhys Ifans
- Director: Jon Watts
- Rated: PG-13
For the first time in the cinematic history of Spider-Man, our friendly neighborhood hero's identity is revealed, bringing his superhero responsibilities into conflict with his normal life and putting those he cares about most at risk.
When he enlists Doctor Strange’s help to restore his secret, the spell tears a hole in their world, releasing the most powerful villains who’ve ever fought a Spider-Man in any universe. Now, Peter will have to overcome his greatest challenge yet, which will not only forever alter his own future but the future of the Multiverse.
The film is scheduled to be released in theaters Dec. 15 by Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios.
‘Nightmare Alley’
- Genre: Neo-noir psychological thriller
- Cast: Bradley Cooper, Cate Blanchett, Toni Collette, Willem Dafoe, Richard Jenkins, Rooney Mara, Ron Perlman, Mary Steenburgen, and David Strathairn
- Director: Guillermo del Toro
- Rated: R
When charismatic but down-on-his-luck Stanton Carlisle (Bradley Cooper) endears himself to clairvoyant Zeena (Toni Collette) and her has-been mentalist husband Pete (David Strathairn) at a traveling carnival, he crafts a golden ticket to success, using this newly acquired knowledge to grift the wealthy elite of 1940s New York society.
With the virtuous Molly (Rooney Mara) loyally by his side, Stanton plots to con a dangerous tycoon (Richard Jenkins) with the aid of a mysterious psychiatrist (Cate Blanchett) who might be his most formidable opponent yet.
The film is scheduled for a theatrical release Dec. 17 through Searchlight Pictures.
‘The Lost Daughter’
- Genre: Drama
- Cast: Olivia Colman, Dakota Johnson, Jessie Buckley, Paul Mescal, Dagmara Domińczyk, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Peter Sarsgaard, and Ed Harris
- Director: Maggie Gyllenhaal
- Rated: R
Alone on a seaside vacation, Leda (Olivia Colman) becomes consumed with a young mother and daughter as she watches them on the beach.
Unnerved by their compelling relationship, and their raucous and menacing extended family, Leda is overwhelmed by her own memories of the terror, confusion and intensity of early motherhood. An impulsive act shocks Leda into the strange and ominous world of her own mind, where she is forced to face the unconventional choices she made as a young mother and their consequences.
The film is scheduled for a limited theatrical release Dec. 17 prior to streaming on Netflix Dec. 31.
‘Swan Song’
- Genre: Science fiction
- Cast: Mahershala Ali, Naomie Harris, Awkwafina, and Glenn Close
- Director: Benjamin Cleary
- Rated: R
Set in the near future, “Swan Song” is a powerful, emotional journey told through the eyes of Cameron (Mahershala Ali), a loving husband and father who is expecting his second child with his wife Poppy (Naomie Harris).
When Cameron is diagnosed with a terminal illness, he is presented with an alternative solution by his doctor (Glenn Close) to shield his family from grief. As Cameron grapples with whether or not to alter his family’s fate, he learns more about life and love than he ever imagined.
The film is set to be released by and to Apple TV+ on Dec. 17.
‘The Tender Bar’
- Genre: Drama
- Cast: Ben Affleck, Tye Sheridan, Lily Rabe, Christopher Lloyd, and Daniel Ranieri
- Director: George Clooney
- Rated: R
“The Tender Bar” tells the story of J.R. (Sheridan), a fatherless boy growing up in the glow of a bar where the bartender, his Uncle Charlie (Affleck), is the sharpest and most colorful of an assortment of quirky and demonstrative father figures.
As the boy’s determined mother (Rabe) struggles to provide her son with opportunities denied to her — and leave the dilapidated home of her outrageous if begrudgingly supportive father (Christopher Lloyd) — J.R. begins to gamely, if not always gracefully, pursue his romantic and professional dreams — with one foot persistently placed in Uncle Charlie’s bar.
“The Tender Bar” is based on the best-selling memoir of the same name by J.R. Moehringer
The film is set for a limited theatrical release Dec. 17 by Amazon Studios, following to the wide expansion on Dec. 22, prior to streaming on Prime Video on Jan. 7.
‘Mother/Android’
- Genre: Science fiction
- Cast: Chloë Grace Moretz, Algee Smith and Raúl Castillo
- Director: Mattson Tomlin
- Rated: R
Set in the near future, “Mother/Android” follows Georgia (Chloë Grace Moretz) and her boyfriend Sam (Algee Smith) through their treacherous journey of escape as their country is caught in an unexpected war with artificial intelligence.
Days away from the arrival of their first child, they must face No Man’s Land — a stronghold of the android uprising, in hopes of reaching safety before giving birth.
The film is scheduled to be released Dec. 17 on Hulu.
‘The Novice’
- Genre: Thriller
- Cast: Isabelle Fuhrman, Amy Forsyth, Dilone, Jonathan Cherry, and Kate Drummond
- Director: Lauren Hadaway
- Rated: R
An obsessive college freshman joins her university's rowing team and undertakes an extreme physical and psychological journey to make it to the top varsity boat, no matter the cost.
The film is scheduled to be released Dec. 17 in select theaters and on demand by IFC Films.
‘Margrete — Queen of the North’
- Genre: Historical drama
- Cast: Trine Dyrholm, Søren Malling, Jakob Oftebro, Morten Hee Andersen, and Paul Blackthorne
- Director: Charlotte Sieling
- Not rated
The year is 1402. Margrete has achieved what no man has managed before. She has gathered Denmark, Norway and Sweden into a peace-oriented union, which she single-handedly rules through her young, adopted son, Erik.
The union is beset by enemies, however, and Margrete is therefore planning a marriage between Erik and an English princess. An alliance with England should secure the union’s status as an emerging European power but a breathtaking conspiracy is underway that can tear Margrete and all she believes in apart.
The film is scheduled to be released Dec. 17 by Samuel Goldwyn Films.