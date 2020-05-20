CLEARWATER — “Neil Berg’s 50 Years of Rock & Roll Part IV” will come to Pinellas Friday, Oct. 30, 8 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater.
Tickets start at $39 and are on sale now. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
With a cast consisting of Broadway stars from Broadway’s greatest rock musicals, as well as incredible rock and roll singers, Neil Berg tells the exciting and incredible story of the 50-year history of the music that changed the world forever.
From the progenitors of rock and roll in the 1940s, through the glory years of the ’50s, ’60s and ’70s, up until MTV in the early ’80s, “Neil Berg’s 50 Years of Rock & Roll Part IV” tells fascinating stories. The show features groundbreaking music, with tributes to such important and iconic rock stars and groups such as Chuck Berry, Little Richard, Elvis Presley, Ray Charles, Buddy Holly, Bob Dylan, Frankie Valli, The Beatles, Beach Boys, Motown, Aretha Franklin and more.
Berg is the composer/co-lyricist of award-winning new rock musical “The 12,” written with Pulitzer Prize/Tony-winning playwright Robert Schenkkan. The musical premiered at the Denver Center.
His other shows include the hit Off-Broadway musical “The Prince and the Pauper,” “Tim and Scrooge” and “The Man Who Would Be King” as well as the new Broadway-bound musical “Grumpy Old Men,” which opened to rave reviews for its U.S. premiere at the Ogunquit Playhouse in Maine.
Berg also created and co-produced “Neil Berg’s 100 Years of Broadway,” the No. 1 Broadway touring concert in America, as well as “Neil Berg’s 50 Years of Rock & Roll” and “Neil Berg’s Pianomen.” He is the co-producer of the Off-Broadway Alliance Award-Winning revival of “Closer Than Ever.”
For information, visit www.neilberg.com.