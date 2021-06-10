CLEARWATER — The Piano Guys will perform Saturday, April 23, 8 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater.
Tickets start at $43.25. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
Since their serendipitous start in a Southern Utah piano shop, the Piano Guys have proven to be a powerhouse group without limits. Arriving as a musical phenomenon seemingly overnight, the quartet has delivered bold compositions that transcend boundaries of style and genre, a boundlessness that has since translated into a massively-successful career. The quartet is made up of Jon Schmidt, pianist and songwriter; Steven Sharp Nelson, cellist and songwriter; Paul Anderson, producer and videographer; and Al van der Beek, music producer and songwriter.
Their 2020 album release “10” was a celebration of the Piano Guys’ 10-year anniversary. The album included their most popular hits from the past 10 years as well as brand-new arrangements. Nelson and Schmidt are gearing up to hit the road to perform their new music and share their great humor.
“Who would have ever thought four middle-aged dads from Utah filming classically influenced music in nature could ever succeed at the outset,” said Nelson in a press release. “Our favorite thing is to find a way to be on the fringes of possibility. We like to combine things you would never expect to find together — but are close enough to make sense. It has been our mindset from the beginning.”
Since formally introducing themselves in 2011, the Piano Guys have released five studio albums, two Christmas releases and a fan-favorite live album, earning six No. 1 debuts on Billboard’s Top Classical Albums chart and garnering an impressive 2 billion-plus global streams, over 1.6 billion YouTube views and averaging nearly 2 million monthly listeners on Spotify alone. They have sold out concerts in almost every corner of the world and attracted a diehard audience of millions. The Piano Guys have appeared in The New York Times, Fast Company, BuzzFeed, Mashable and People. They have been featured on CBS Sunday Morning and performed on the TODAY Show, Good Morning America and The Tonight Show.