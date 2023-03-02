CLEARWATER — John Lodge, legendary bass player, songwriter and vocalist of the Moody Blues and Rock and Roll Hall of Famer, is on the road in the United States with his new show “Performs Days of Future Passed.”
Lodge will perform Tuesday, March 14, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater.
Tickets start at $39.50. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
Lodge — together with his 10,000 Light Years Band — will perform the Moody Blues’ iconic “Days of Future Passed” album in its entirety, with a special recording by the late Graeme Edge and performances by Jon Davison of Yes. The show will also feature a set of the pioneering classic hits, such as “Ride My See-Saw,” “I’m Just a Singer (in a Rock and Roll Band),” “Isn’t Life Strange,” “Legend of a Mind” and “Nights in White Satin.”
On Nov. 10 “Days of Future Passed” celebrated its 55th anniversary, and Lodge wanted to do something special to celebrate the album. The Moodies had embarked on a U.S. tour in 2017 to celebrate the 50th and then Graeme Edge passed away in 2021.
Before his passing, Lodge and Edge met and spent some time together, and at that meeting Edge told Lodge how he hoped Lodge would continue on with the music and keep the Moody Blues’ music alive.
Lodge said he realized afterwards that what he really wanted to do was revisit this iconic album, honor his lost friends Ray Thomas and Graeme Edge, and his other bandmates Justin Hayward and Mike Pinder, while also seeking to “reimagine” the album.
How would he do it differently? Edge had already recorded a special version of “Late Lament” for Lodge, and Lodge’s great friend — and future son-in-law — Jon Davison of Yes — had recorded “Nights in White Satin” for him.
The stage was set: Lodge went into the studio and began work with his musical director, Alan Hewitt, on both a new show and a new album.
The new show, based around the simple tale of “a day in the life of an everyday man,” will highlight all that made “Days of Future Passed” the ground-breaking album that it was — arguably the start of progressive rock. It retains the core emotion of the original album and recreates its incredible orchestration, but at the same time it also brings in a modern feel thanks to the great strides in modern fidelity, and the maturity that comes with the passing of the years.
The show will also feature a selection of Lodge’s classic self-written hits.
Lodge’s 10,000 Light Years Band features long term collaborator Alan Hewitt on keyboards, Billy Ashbaugh on drums; Duffy King on guitars; and Jason Charboneau on cello.
Davison will also be joining them for his special renditions of “Nights in White Satin” and “Tuesday Afternoon.” The voice of Edge will be heard via a special recording.
“November 2022 sees me looking back 55 years to that week in 1967,” Lodge said in a press release from the Schneider Rondan Organization. “As I said at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Graeme, Mike, Ray, Justin, and I, together with Tony, went into a studio, and seven days later we came out with an album that changed our lives forever.
“I’m sorry that the Moodies are no longer touring, and I miss my friends Ray and Graeme deeply, but as I looked back to the past, I realized that I also wanted to look forwards to the future. My hope is that in this show, and album, you will get to revisit 1967, but at the same time, see how this album has grown with me, and with you.”