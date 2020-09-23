According to one of the main characters in “The Devil All the Time,” the world is full of terrible people. That’s not the precise phrase that is uttered more than once — and reinforced by one loathsome character after another in an unending parade of depravity and abomination. The film is based upon the novel of the same name by Donald Ray Pollock. It is an example of Southern Gothic with a heaping helping of Appalachian noir on the side. The author serves as the narrator in the adaptation directed by Antonio Campos.
Pollock’s voice lends the film authenticity and helps tie together story threads in an otherwise chronologically scrambled film. The story covers a 20-year period, jumping back and forth to points in time that range from the final days of World War II to the mid-1960s. It follows an array of characters: family, friends and strangers. It dwells upon coincidences and unintended repercussions. Above all, it is trauma and recurring cycles of violence and victimization.
Willard Russell (Bill Skarsgård) returns from the Pacific theater of World War II carrying intense memories of the brutality he witnessed. His experiences temporarily cause him to question his faith. Several years later, when he marries Charlotte Russell (Haley Bennett) and they have a son, he begins praying again, though not through conventional means.
Over the span of 20 years, Willard, his son Arvin Eugene Russell (Michael Banks Repeta plays 9-year-old Arvin while Tom Holland plays the adult Arvin) and his acquaintances encounter a number of menacing characters – from schoolyard bullies and a crooked cop to despicable preachers and a pair of serial killers with a fetish for photographing their victims. From the backwoods of Knockemstiff, Ohio, to the bucolic community of Coal River, West Virginia, this unsettling portrait of corruption, deceit and immorality seriously undermines the idealized version of the American pastoral landscape of 20th century that some look upon fondly as “the good old days.” Just as those days were only advantageous for a select segment of the population, rural settings were just as prone to degeneracy and violence as metropolitan backdrops.
Watching “The Devil All the Time” is demanding and exhausting. It portrays life as one tragedy after another and suggests that no measure of heartfelt prayer can provide solace and no amount of grace and virtuousness can shield us from evil. It is “The Waltons” had Earl Hamner Jr. collaborated with Cormac McCarthy. It is a Faulknerian pastiche that inhabits the dreams of Joel and Ethan Coen. It is unyielding in its voyeuristic desire to watch lives disintegrate, battered by undeserved cruelty or infected by peripheral malevolence.
After devoting an hour to watching this captivating, compelling torment, the viewer develops a vested interest Arvin’s fate. Campos succeeds in constructing an intricate web that is more mesmerizing than exquisite. In this view of the world, chance and luck are far more powerful than faith and reason. One scene quietly emphasizes the role of happenstance when a seemingly inconsequential act of kindness sets several characters on paths that will lead to calamity and heartbreak. The ripples from that incident stretch across the years without mercy or amnesty.
Poignant but sordid, gripping but vicious, “The Devil All the Time” is not for everyone. With a solid story, stunning cinematography and an exceptional cast that also includes Robert Pattinson, Jason Clarke, Riley Keough, Eliza Scanlen, and Mia Wasikowska, the adaptation of Pollock’s debut novel is a picturesque nightmare that will leave viewers haunted and uneasy.
“The Devil All the Time” was released in select theaters on Sept. 11, before debuting digitally Sept. 16 on Netflix.