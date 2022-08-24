TAMPA — OneRepublic will bring their “Never Ending Summer Tour” to the Tampa Bay area Friday, Sept. 2, 7 p.m., with a concert at the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre at the Florida State Fairgrounds, 4802 U.S. 301 N., Tampa.
Tickets start at $31. Call 813-740-2446 or visit www.livenation.com.
Grammy nominated OneRepublic is comprised of singer/songwriter and lead vocalist Ryan Tedder, guitarists Zach Filkins and Drew Brown, keys Brian Willett, bassist and cellist Brent Kutzle, and drummer Eddie Fisher. The band released their debut set “Dreaming Out Loud” in 2007.
The release included the smash single “Apologize,” which shattered digital sales and airplay records worldwide and received a Grammy nomination. The band’s sophomore album, 2009’s “Waking Up,” produced the hit singles “All the Right Moves,” “Secrets” and “Good Life.” The certified-platinum album “Native” followed in 2013, featuring the No. 1 hit and 41-million selling single “Counting Stars.”
OneRepublic released “Oh My My,” their fourth full-length album, in 2016. OneRepublic has amassed 5 billion streams on Spotify to date.
OneRepublic’s latest album, “Human,” dropped in August 2021. It features the singles “Somebody,” “Run,” “Somebody to Love,” “Wanted,” “Didn’t I,” “Better Days,” and “Rescue Me,” which has been certified RIAA Gold. The band recently released its newest single, “West Coast.”
Needtobreathe, which is joining OneRepublic on the tour, since 1998 have quietly emerged as a dynamic force in rock music, topping the charts, selling out historic venues and generating hundreds of millions of music streams.
The band has gathered a platinum single, four gold singles, and a gold album. Along the way, “Multiplied” earned them their first Grammy nomination.
Simultaneously, the band has performed to sold-out crowds at arenas and amphitheaters coast to coast. In addition to garnering two nods at the Billboard Music Awards, it has attracted acclaim from People, Rolling Stone, Forbes and other publications.
In 2020, the band sowed the seeds for rebirth with “Out of Body,” which bowed in the Top 5 of three Billboard charts. Within weeks of its release, the quintet — Bear Rinehart (vocals and guitar), Seth Bolt (bass and vocals), Josh Lovelace (keys and vocals), Randall Harris (drums) and Tyler Burkum (guitar) — stole away to an old, historic house in Columbia, Tennessee, where they lived together and recorded together for three weeks in the fall of 2020.
The band returned home with its eighth album and documentary “Into the Mystery” on Elektra Records.