On Father’s Day, Anne Serling posted a grainy snapshot of herself and her famous father, Rod Serling. The photograph was accompanied by a cordial message acknowledging “all the dads out there” including “the ones we miss.” The posting appears on her professional Facebook page, from which she frequently shares anecdotes and personal stories.
In 2013, she wrote and published “As I knew Him,” an intimate memoir about her relationship with her father — the man most people know as the creator and host of the television series “The Twilight Zone.” Anne was 20 years old when her father died in 1975.
Rod Serling’s influence on modern culture continues to resonate today. Echoes of “The Twilight Zone” can be in films by directors such as M. Night Shyamalan, JJ Abrams, and Jordan Peele. Practically every science fiction and horror movie that incorporates social and political allegory, an undercurrent of future tech anxiety, or themes with a moral conscience, owes some debt to Rod Serling.
“Spiderhead,” a new science fiction thriller film directed by Joseph Kosinski, certainly has that distinctive Twilight Zone ambience. The film was released on Netflix on June 17.
The setting is a prison — but it’s not a gritty, brutal penal complex as is so often depicted in film. This high-tech facility is found on a scenic, isolated island. It looks more like a posh resort than a penitentiary. Inmates have some level of freedom to roam the corridors, enjoy some privacy, and have comfortable rooms. No bars, no cramped cells and crowded common room, and no guard towers staffed by snipers.
The compound is run by Steve Abnesti (Chris Hemsworth), a visionary researcher who has carefully selected a group of individuals serving long-term sentences for a variety of crimes. He offers them a cushy alternative to life in the state pen. The opportunity comes at a cost, though.
At Spiderhead, Steve is testing an array of mind-altering drugs in exchange for commuted sentences.
The story revolves around Jeff (Miles Teller) and Lizzy (Jurnee Smollett), two inmates working together in distributing snacks. Jeff, serving time for involuntary manslaughter, emerges as Steve’s favorite test subject. Steve and his assistant Mark (Mark Paguio) administer the drugs through a surgically attached device.
One drug — N-40 — is referred to as the “love drug.” When dosed, test subjects become immediately attracted to each other. In two separate tests, Jeff has sex with two other inmates. Once the effect of the drug wears off, the test subjects lose their feeling of attraction and feel ashamed.
Later, Steve puts the two women in a room and asks Jeff to choose which he would prefer to receive a dose of Darkenfloxx, a drug that causes extreme physical and psychological pain. Steve claims the test will show whether or not there are any residual effects from the “love drug.” Although he insists he has no feelings of affection for either woman, Jeff refuses to make a decision because he does not want anyone to experience that kind of pain.
The following day, Steve forces Jeff to watch as one of the two women — Heather (Tess Haubrich) — receives a dose of Darkenfloxx to determine whether or not Jeff has any lingering affection for her. The test goes awry and Heather kills herself.
At this point, Jeff realizes that Steve’s goals are not as altruistic as he claims. Steve — who has also been fitted with a MobiPak — may be addicted to his own experimental pharmaceuticals.
“Spiderhead” has a few high points, including Hemsworth’s performance as a drug-abusing, goal-obsessed tiny tyrant. Here, he capitalizes on his boyish charm to beguile both the inmates and his underling. When Steve drops the façade, Hemsworth capably conveys the crazy that has been simmering just below the surface.
Starting off as a cerebral tale riffing on the classic mad scientist trope, “Spiderhead” could have been a solid cautionary tale about the potential excesses of engineered psychotropics — particularly ones specifically designed for nefarious purposes. That theme gradually slides into the background as the film slowly shifts focus on the developing relationship between Jeff and Lizzy. Eventually, the entire story collapses into a cliché Hollywood climax that it undermines the gravity of its displaced premise.
“Spiderhead” is based on the dystopian short story "Escape from Spiderhead" by George Saunders which was originally published in “The New Yorker.” It also is included in “Tenth of December: Stories,” a collection of stories Saunders published in various magazines between 1995 and 2012. The script — written by Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick — deviates significantly from the short story.
According to the director, Reese and Wernick strived to keep the heart of Saunders’ short story in the script.
“I thought they had managed to capture that quintessential Saunders tone so well,” Kosinski said in the film’s production notes. “What I love about George’s writing, in addition to how profound his ideas are, is that it’s always funny, dark, twisted, and emotional.
“He’s able to combine all these things and pack them into his stories in a way that sucks you in and sticks with you long after you’ve put the book down. It was something I wanted to strive for with this film: to give it a tone and a vibe that captures some of what was in George’s writing.”
Saunders’ stories may be both too grim and too plausible for Hollywood. In the real world, happy endings are not guaranteed. Today’s heroes may be yesterday’s monsters. Not everyone is held accountable for injustice. Life isn’t always fair.
Serling would have appreciated elements of Saunders’ fiction, from its social commentary to its treatment of human empathy, creativity, and perseverance. Where evident in the film, Saunders tone and vision stand out as highpoints in an otherwise muddled extrapolation of the intriguing concepts he explored in his short story. Sadly, not enough of his influence remains to save Kosinski’s adaptation.