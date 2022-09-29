ST. PETERSBURG — Due to Hurricane Ian, The Florida Orchestra is postponing its 55th Celebration benefit concert featuring violin legend Itzhak Perlman scheduled for this Saturday, Oct. 1, at the Mahaffey Theater.
“Like everyone, we have been monitoring this storm closely, and we believe this is the best decision for the safety of everyone, now and after the storm,” said TFO President & CEO Mark Cantrell.
The concert, which features Perlman’s favorite film music under the baton of Michael Francis, will be rescheduled for later in the season, and all patrons should hang on to their tickets. Details will be announced when available. The benefit concert supports TFO’s artistic initiatives and education programs all year long.
In addition
Pops in the Park canceled: The orchestra’s free Pops in the Park concert scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 2, at River Tower Park in Tampa has been canceled. There is no rescheduled date.
TFO Ticket Center closed: The orchestra’s Ticket Center and administrative offices, located in the St. Petersburg College building downtown, are closed now and will remain closed until it is safe to reopen. Please check the website for updates when possible.
TFO is scheduled to perform more than 100 concerts this season in venues throughout Tampa Bay, including a wide range of classical, popular, film and family-friendly music. Music Director Michael Francis debuts the Hough Family Foundation Masterworks series with Carl Orff’s epic Carmina Burana on Oct. 7-9, kicking off the classical series that ranges from Tchaikovsky’s Symphony No. 4 to Rachmaninoff’s Piano Concerto No. 2 and much more. The Raymond James Pops series includes blockbusters such as Harry Potter vs Star Wars, Holiday Pops and The Beatles’ iconic Abbey Road album. All tickets are on sale now at FloridaOrchestra.org.