ST. PETERSBURG — As the world approaches the one-year anniversary of the World Health Organization’s official assessment that COVID-19 had become a pandemic, virtually every aspect of society has changed.
Lockdowns and the need to maintain social distancing continues to limit the ability of theaters and concert venues to present programming. But the challenges presented by the pandemic has resulted in innovation and out-of-the-box thinking. Performing arts organizations are finding ways to reach patrons outside the traditional avenues.
The Palladium is one such organization that is working to find ways to connect audiences with their favorite artists and performers. The Palladium recently announced the launch of Palladium Live, a brand-new streaming series featuring favorite Palladium artists and performers doing shows viewers can enjoy in the comfort of their own home — even while traditional in-person live shows remain on hold.
“It was vitally important to all of us at the Palladium that we adapt and continue to innovate so that we can continue our long history of providing quality performances to our patrons,” said Paul Wilborn, Palladium executive director.
The Palladium has made a substantial investment in technology to capture these performances using multiple high-definition video cameras and professional sound equipment for the shows to be presented online through their streaming partner, Mandolin. Shows can be viewed online with any computer or internet-capable device. Patrons can purchase tickets through the all-new Palladium website, mypalladium.org.
Following is a look at the Palladium Live schedule:
• Friday, March 5 — A concert by the Palladium Chamber Players, featuring Jeffrey Multer, Marika Bournaki and Julian Schwarz.
• Friday, March 19 — Saxophonist Jeremy Carter, with his Rubber Band, featuring two keyboard players and a powerful rhythm section.
• Friday, March 26 — Tampa Bay’s best bluesman, Damon Fowler, appears with a five-piece band.
• Friday, April 9 — La Lucha, appears with James Suggs and Ken Peplowski.
• Friday, April 16 — An evening of dance featuring artists from Beacon.
• Friday, April 23 — A special bossa nova show featuring Daniela Soledade and Nate Najar, plus an all-star band.
• Friday, April 30 — This Bird Has Flown, a jazz tribute to the Beatles, led by singer Ona Kirei.
With its two venues, the 815-seat main concert hall Hough Hall, as well as its intimate award-winning 175-seat candlelit listening room The Side Door, and now event streaming, the Palladium fosters artistically and culturally diverse performing arts, educational and film programs that bring artists and audiences together in a first-class professional, affordable setting.