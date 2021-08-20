Gasparilla Music Festival unveils first wave of bands
TAMPA — The Gasparilla Music Festival recently released the first wave of artists set to perform at the event’s 10th anniversary. The festival will run Friday through Sunday, Oct. 1-3, at Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park and Kiley Gardens Park in Tampa.
Proceeds from the nonprofit festival, which has been dubbed a “festival on a mission,” will provide support to music classrooms in Title 1 elementary schools.
American musical duo Sofi Tukker — who earned a Grammy nomination for Best Dance Recording in 2017 and another for Best Dance/Electronic Album in 2019 — will be featured on Friday night. Hip hop superstar Nas will be headlining the festival on Saturday. Also, featured Saturday night is Durham, North Carolina, duo Sylvan Esso. And closing the festival on Sunday will be the highly celebrated southern rock and jam band Gov’t Mule.
Additional artists and the full schedule of band days and times will be announced in the coming weeks. More information about the festival and related health and safety issues can be found online at gasparillamusic.com/frequently-asked-questions. Tickets are available at www.gmftickets.com.
The Gasparilla Music Festival features over 35 local and national bands across four stages along downtown Tampa’s Riverwalk. The event features food from Tampa’s top local chefs and restaurants and offers family friendly programming.
Past festival performers have included Brandi Carlile, Portugal. The Man, The Avett Brothers, Gary Clark Jr., Modest Mouse, Erykah Badu, The Roots, Margo Price, Father John Misty, The Flaming Lips, Trombone Shorty and Cage the Elephant.
Syd Entel Galleries announces September exhibition
SAFETY HARBOR — “Orange You Glad We Are Still Here,” a new exhibition celebrating 41 years of “color, creativity and culture,” will run Sept. 4 through Oct. 2, at Syd Entel Galleries and Susan Benjamin Glass Etc., 247 Main St., Safety Harbor.
An opening reception will take place Saturday, Sept. 4, 10 a.m. to 3 pm.
“The color orange is associated with many meanings and feelings,” a press release from the gallery explains.
“It’s a stimulating, exciting color, exuding emotions of enthusiasm and warmth. It signifies joy, creativity and emotional energy.”
The exhibition will include the new works of art by international artist Hessam Abrishami; new folded metal sculptures by Everette Schuster; and organic, resin Silent Grove Series by Nakissa Seika. The collection will include the beautiful glass work by Kenny Pieper, Wes and Wesley Hunting, Victor Chiarizia and more.
For information, call Linda Gagliostro at 727-725-1808 or email linda@sydentelgalleries.com.
Killer Queen rescheduled
CLEARWATER — The Nancy and David Bilheimer Capitol Theatre recently announced the Killer Queen performance on Tuesday, Nov. 16, has been rescheduled.
Tickets will be honored on the new date, Wednesday, March 9, at 8 p.m. Tickets, starting at $45.50, are on sale now. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
Killer Queen formed back in June 1993. Their first public shows were at London University, following in the footsteps of the real Queen, who had played their first shows there 21 years earlier. By 1995 Killer Queen's UK popularity had grown to such an extent they secured a residency in London's Strand Theatre attracting nationwide BBC coverage — the first tribute to have a show in the West End. The band's reputation continued to grow both in the UK and abroad.
"It's been an amazing journey,” said lead singer Patrick Myers. “That first show back in June 1993 changed my life. We thought our band would last maybe a summer at the most but it's a very addictive thing performing these songs. The concerts grew and grew and we've ended up playing and selling out the same arenas that Queen played at their peak. It's been quite a surreal ride."
Todrick Hall show moved to Tampa Theatre
Ruth Eckerd Hall on the Road recently announced a venue change for the Todrick Hall show set for Friday, April 15, at 8 p.m.
This concert will now be held at the Tampa Theatre. Ticketholders will be notified by email of their relocated seats. This is an all ages show. Tickets, starting at $37.50, are on sale now. Visit www.tampatheatre.org.
In June, Todrick Hall celebrated Pride with the release of his new album, “Femuline.” The album’s lead single, “Boys in the Ocean,” is an irresistible funk jam that rides along an infectious bassline and guitar licks, primed for summer escapism. “Femuline” follows Hall’s 2020 EP “Quarantine Queen” and exudes a new confidence and power, with plenty of dancefloor-ready tracks. Hall’s magnetic charisma shines through and his cheeky lyricism is an embodiment of his larger-than-life persona.
"It has taken me years and years, even after coming out, to be this comfortable embracing my masculine and feminine sides,” Hall said in a press release promoting the album. “I'm so excited to give people permission to live as their fullest and truest selves with this music that I handcrafted specifically for the gay community. But I also feel that my music will resonate with people of all age groups and from all backgrounds."
Il Divo show rescheduled
ST. PETERSBURG — The Il Divo show scheduled Aug. 27 at the Duke Energy Center for the Arts — Mahaffey Theater has been rescheduled.
The concert will now be presented Friday, Feb. 25, at 8 p.m. All purchased tickets will be honored on this new date. According to the venue event page, Il Divo looks forward to performing in 2022 and appreciates the support and understanding of their fans.
For information, visit TheMahaffey.com.