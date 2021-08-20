Seminole, FL (33772)

Today

Mostly sunny early with isolated thunderstorms developing this afternoon. High 89F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers late. Low 79F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.