TAMPA — Country superstar and reigning CMA Entertainer of the Year Luke Combs is on the road for a tour featuring two local shows — Friday, July 7, 5:45 p.m.; and Saturday, July 8, 5:45 p.m., at Raymond James Stadium, 4201 N. Dale Mabry Highway.
Tickets start at $133. Visit www.ticketmaster.com.
The upcoming tour is the latest milestone in an already monumental career for Combs, whose acclaimed new album, “Growin' Up,” debuted at No. 1 on Billboard's Top Country Albums chart last June.
Out now via River House Artists/Columbia Nashville, “Growin' Up” was produced by Combs, Chip Matthews and Jonathan Singleton and is his third studio album, following 2019's platinum “What You See is What You Get,” and his platinum debut, “This One's for You.”
The record also features his single, "The Kind of Love We Make," which debuted at No. 17 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart — the highest chart debut since January 2020 — and went all the way to No. 1. The single adds to a historic run at country radio for Combs, who had achieved 13-consecutive No. 1 hits, including his single, "Doin' This," which reached the top of both the Billboard Country Airplay and Mediabase/Country Aircheck charts.
A member of the Grand Ole Opry and winner of six CMA Awards, three ACM awards, and three Billboard Music awards, Combs is in the midst of a record-setting and historic series of years. His previous release, “What You See Ain't Always What You Get,” debuted at No. 1 on the all-genre Billboard 200 chart as well as Billboard's Top Country Albums chart.
With the record, Combs reached No. 1 on Rolling Stone's Top 200 Albums chart, Top 100 Songs chart and Artists 500 chart — the first country artist ever to lead all three charts in the same week and first to top the Artists 500.
He also made history as the first artist ever to have their first two studio albums spend 25 weeks or more at No. 1 on Billboard's Top Country Albums chart, breaking Taylor Swift's previously held record at 24 weeks.