The forward-looking science fiction of the 20th century made many promises that remain unfulfilled: flying cars; vast, underwater cities; teleportation devices; Martian colonies; and, of course, personal robot servants with enough artificial intelligence to carry on a conversation. Perhaps it is a good thing that all those classic authors of speculative fiction miscalculated a bit on their predictions. With a significant segment of the population either unwilling to abide by the simplest traffic laws or unable to comprehend basic driving etiquette, the thought of distracted commuters zipping around the crowded airspace like George Jetson should fill everyone with terror.
“But wait — some of those sci-fi prophecies have come true,” you say. You may even point to your robot vacuum cleaner, which is probably either trapped in an awkward corner of the bedroom, stuck in a perpetual loop between twin towers of stockpiled emergency toilet paper, buried beneath a mountain of dirty laundry, or mired in a wasteland of cat litter. By all means, if you are carrying on satisfying discussions with your electronic devices, don’t let me burst your tech bubble. I was just hoping science would have fashioned a robot with a little more character by now.
Where, for instance, is Robby the Robot from the 1956 film “Forbidden Planet,” or his sibling Series 1A-1998 Model B-9 Class Rodney YM-3 General Utility Non-Theorizing Environmental Control Robotic Ionism, also known simply as the Robot, from the television series “Lost in Space.” Where is Rosie the Maid from “The Jetsons,” or Frankie from “Frankenstein Jr. and The Impossibles.” What about the robot dogs, including Doctor Who’s K9 or Blue Falcon’s Dynomutt.
Again, we run into problems with advanced tech developed by and for a not-so-mature consumer base. In science fiction, robots all too often go down a dark path. If they are disrespected, they rebel against their architects. If they are imbued with human attributes — such as blind ambition and narcissism — they ultimately view their creators as inferior and obsolete. Designed to subservient, helpful, intelligent robots in cinema often become malfunctioning murderers or genocidal monsters. Think “Westworld” (1973) “The Terminator” (1984) and “Runaway” (1984).
“The Mitchells vs. The Machines” uses that classic robots-gone-bad motif to tell a story about a healing a broken family. Beneath all the fast-paced action and eye-popping visuals, there is a poignant tale about holding on to our humanity in a world saturated by technology that threatens to erase our individuality. The film began streaming digitally April 30 on Netflix.
In this animated action-comedy, the Mitchells are an ordinary family facing two dilemmas: First, creative outsider and tech savvy Katie Mitchell has grown apart from her father Rick and is eager to leave home to go to film school; second, a robot apocalypse begins even as the Mitchells are driving across the country in an attempt to reinforce their bonds. The road trip, incidentally, is completely unplanned, and is something Rick forces on the family at the last minute, much to the dismay of Katie. Other family members include mom Linda, son Aaron and Monchi, the dog.
The robot uprising brings an end to Rick’s plan, and he believes the family — apparently the only humans not being held captive by the robots — should remain in hiding. Katie manages to convince him that they have to try to save the world and formulates a daring plan that will pit them against all kinds of automated robot devices, including menacing toasters, smart phones and evil Furbys. The robots are led by a highly intelligent AI named PAL.
The film was directed by Mike Rianda, who was inspired by his own personal experiences when developing the concept for “The Mitchells vs. The Machines.”
“My own dad is this crazed outdoorsman who loves hunting, fishing, and going on eight-hour wilderness hikes,” Rianda wrote in the production notes. “I love him but he’s absolutely lost when it comes to technology. I thought it would be really funny if he was caught up in a tech uprising and had to use all his survival skills to get out of it.”
But Rianda also realized that he had become out of touch with technology.
“The moment I realized I was turning into my dad is when I took my nieces and nephews out for a ‘family fun day’ of laser tag and pizza and watched them get on their phones as soon as we sat down to eat,” he said. “All of a sudden I almost transformed into my dad. It was as if suddenly I was wearing my dad’s jacket, and his beard grew out of my face, and I was ranting about cell phones: ‘This family time! What are you doing?! I take you to laser tag with your cousins and you’re ON YOUR PHONES!?’ And I really started to see that maybe technology could be a lens that you see generational differences through. It was also exciting because in a world where technology can do what humans do — it makes you ask the question, ‘what does it mean to be human?’ That was when the idea really started taking shape.”
From that humble beginning, Rianda has managed to strike the perfect balance of comedy, action and drama. The film is hyperkinetic, stunningly rendered and wholesome without being preachy or saccharine. It embraces its own awkwardness and praises the eccentricities of its characters. Its humor and dazzling animation will mesmerize younger viewers, while it’s emotional story will keep adults entranced.
The voice cast features Abbi Jacobson as Katie, Danny McBride as Rick, Maya Rudolph as Linda, Mike Rianda as Aaron and Olivia Colman as PAL. Other voice actors include Fred Armisen, Beck Bennett, Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, Charlyne Yi, Conan O'Brien, Sasheer Zamata, Elle Mills, Jay Pharoah, Alex Hirsch, and Griffin McElroy.
Eric and Deborahbot 5000, two damaged PAL Max robots, are responsible for some of the funniest lines in the film, as they try to comprehend their newfound autonomy and learn about relationships and loyalty in a manner that parallels the Mitchells own collective epiphany about family ties.
“The Mitchells vs. The Machines” is a family-friendly, PG-rated film, so it’s no spoiler to state that things generally work out well in the end and that adult viewers may have difficulty developing much concern for the characters in terms of how much of a threat the antagonist poses. However, the issues facing the family are much more relevant and convincing. In a world where today’s technology is tomorrow’s trash, it is even more difficult to bridge the generation gap between parents and children.
There is nothing in “The Mitchells vs. The Machines” viewers haven’t seen elsewhere in cinema. The robot revolution echoes themes found in everything from “The Terminator” and “The Matrix” to the “Rise of the Cybermen” storyline from “Doctor Who.” The postapocalyptic vibe resonates with obvious visual cues from several movies, and Katie actually namedrops “The Road Warrior” at one point. Monchi, the Mitchell family’s pet dog, has to be one of the top five funniest cinematic canines of all time. He plays an important role in the family’s victory, too, in a twist reminiscent of the Slim Whitman strategy employed in “Mars Attacks!”
Visually, the action always remains at the forefront — but it is the family’s epic struggle toward reconciliation that remains important. They may be saving the world, but what really drives the plot is the genuine effort to save the father-daughter relationship between Katie and Rick.