CLEARWATER — Sammy Miller and the Congregation take the stage Saturday, Nov. 2, 8 p.m., in Murray Theatre at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater.
Tickets start at $22.50. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
A native of Los Angeles, Grammy-nominated drummer Sammy Miller has become known for his unique maturity and relentless focus on making music that feels good as a drummer, singer and bandleader. Upon completing his master's degree at the Juilliard School, Miller formed his ensemble, the Congregation. As a band, they are focused on sharing the power of community through their music: joyful jazz.
Ars Nova selected the Congregation for the Makers Lab in 2017 to produce their original theater jazz show, “Great Awakening.” While independently the band members have performed and recorded with notable artists such as Wynton Marsalis, Iron and Wine, and Jason Mraz at venues including the White House, Lincoln Center and the Hollywood Bowl, they have opted to stick together to spread joy throughout the world.
Sammy Miller and the Congregation are on a mission to put the generosity back into jazz and bring art back to the people.