CLEARWATER — The Nancy and David Bilheimer Capitol Theatre will present “The Office! A Murder Mystery Parody: Who Is the Scranton Strangler?”
This all-new interactive and immersive parody outdoor walking tour will kick off Saturday, Dec. 26, and will continue until Sunday, Jan. 10. Tickets for all walking tours are only available by visiting www.RuthEckerdHall.com. The walking tour begins at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. For tour dates and times, visit www.RuthEckerdHall.com. Ticket price on weekdays is $44 and on weekends is $49.
Attendees will help solve the case in this presentation from the creators of “The Office! The Musical Parody.”
There’s been a murder in Scranton! Dust off your detective hat and put on your gumshoes, because Michael needs help solving the case. Michael’s Murder Mystery Murder Tour is the most hilarious true crime walking tour on earth. In this unauthorized parody, small groups will move through five walkable locations meeting some of your favorite characters along the way including Jim, Pam, Dwight, and others. Use your keen detective skills to find clues, catch red herrings, plant evidence, and lock up the Scranton Strangler.
Ten years ago, before anyone knew the words “social distance” or “Zoom,” there was a string of savage strangulations in Scranton, Pennsylvania. The Scranton Strangler gripped the media and became one of the most infamous crimes in western Pennsylvania history, only rivaled by the dreaded Scranton Tickler. The case was believed to be solved and a man was sentenced to life behind bars. The town took a deep, unstrangled, breath ... until a few months ago when a similar strangulation took place. Is this the work of a copycat killer or does an innocent man sit in prison to this day?
Lucky for the scared citizens of Scranton, Dunder Mifflin’s World’s Best Boss is on the case. Michael has been a little bored during the quarantine. Work from home? He doesn’t know what that means. Literally. So he put together this walking tour in hopes of catching the Strangler and making friends. Michael, the self-described World’s Best Tour Guide, will surprise and delight you along the way with his jokes, witticism, puns, limericks, improv, good looks and keen knowledge of cold-blooded murder.
"The shutdown of live theater during the pandemic was devastating," said creators Tobly McSmith and Bob McSmith. "We took a deep inward look and decided the world needed two things: A COVID-19 vaccine and a parody walking tour. We only have the bandwidth to deliver one of them. We are proud of this unauthorized parody walking tour and hope to bring some fun and nostalgia to people’s lives during these trying times, all while catching a killer. Win-win (unless you are the killer)."
In order to reduce the spread of contagion, ticket holders are required to follow all guidelines. If a ticket holder has experienced symptoms of, or been exposed to, COVID-19 in the past 14 days, or is currently waiting medical clearance, the venue will refund their purchase. Ticket holders with temperatures above 100.4 or unable or unwilling to wear an appropriate face mask (with or without a shield) will not be admitted and refunded. An inherent risk of exposure exists in any public place. For more information, including social safety guidelines, visit www.rutheckerdhall.com/updates.