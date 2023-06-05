The concept of the multiverse is enjoying an extended run as the flavor of the month.
Recent cinematic representations include the Academy Award-winning “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” and “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” along with the forthcoming DC Extended Universe film “The Flash.”
The term multiverse is defined as “a theoretical reality that includes a possibly infinite number of parallel universes.” It is a theoretical framework in modern cosmology positing a potential infinity of alternate universes.
In “The Universe Next Door: A Journey through 55 Alternative Realities, Parallel Worlds and Possible Futures,” Frank Swain speculates that “past the cosmic horizon is a patchwork quilt of separate universes like ours, all bound by the same laws of physics.”
It's an elegant and comforting hypothesis. Apart from the scientific ramifications, it affords us the consolation of knowing there may be alternate realities in which life is less chaotic or challenging than the one in which we find ourselves — or alternate realities that are absolute nightmares, which by comparison make our lives seem relatively cozy.
The history of the concept predates the many-worlds interpretation of quantum mechanics by centuries — all the way back to the sixth century BCE when the Greek philosopher Anaximander suggested the idea of infinite worlds, which, 100 years later, would be expanded upon by Ancient Greek Atomists such as Leucippus, Democritus, and Epicurus.
In 20th century popular culture, Carmine Infantino and Gardner Fox are cited for the first use of the word “multiverse” in the DC comic book “Flash,” Vol. 1, Issue 123, in the story “Flash of Two Worlds.” A few years later, in 1963, author Michael Moorcock used the word in its physics context in his Eternal Champion novella “The Sundered Worlds.” On Oct. 6, 1967, the “Star Trek” episode “Mirror, Mirror” introduced that franchise’s concept of a Mirror Universe — one in which the Terran Empire was driven by conquest and tyranny, and Spock sported a circle beard.
In the October 1968 issue of “Galaxy Magazine,” editor Frederik Pohl published Larry Niven’s short story “All the Myriad Ways.” In the story, Detective-Lieutenant Gene Trimble struggles to determine the reason behind a rash of senseless suicides and crimes in a world trying to come to terms with the notion that every time someone made a decision the universe split, creating “a mega-universe of universes.” Niven’s tale offers a bleak and sobering view of the societal implications of acknowledging the existence of the multiverse.
“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” doesn’t exactly candy-coat the concept, either. The next chapter in the Oscar-winning Spider-Verse saga, the film was released June 2 in theaters. Clocking in at 140 minutes, it is the longest animated film ever produced by an American studio.
The film opens showing how Gwen Stacy’s Spider-Woman (voiced by Hailee Steinfeld) is still being sought by police for the death of Peter Parker on Earth-65. Meanwhile, on Earth 1610, Miles Morales (voiced by Shameik Moore) is getting used to being Spider-Man — and balancing his great power and great responsibility with academic opportunities and his obligations to his family.
After briefly reuniting with Gwen, Miles is catapulted across the Multiverse, where he meets the Spider Society, a congregation of Spider-People charged with protecting the Multiverse’s very existence. When the heroes clash on how to handle a new threat, Miles finds himself pitted against the other Spiders and must set out on his own to save those he loves most.
The threat comes from a seemingly benign former scientist who blames Miles for an accident that left his body covered with interdimensional portals. Calling himself The Spot (voiced by Jason Schwartzman), his initial skirmish with Miles only exacerbates his indignation, and he soon finds a way to intensify his power exponentially, putting him on a collision course with both Miles and other members of the Spider Society.
As a lifelong comic book fan, it’s difficult for me to admit this: I am starting to get a little tired of superhero movies. The Marvel Cinematic Universe has been struggling to find its footing ever since 2019’s “Avengers: Endgame.” The MCU still puts out entertaining films, but the novelty of watching superheroes battling it out with supervillains has long since evaporated. The DCEU output has always been hit-or-miss.
So, having endured the 140 minutes of “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” in a crowded theater, here’s what I have to say to the writers and directors of the film: Thank you. Thank you for absolutely dazzling visuals. Thank you for the contrasting animation styles that express and enhance each separate universe. Thank you for the unparalleled artistry, the emotional story, the playful humor, and the invigorating action.
Miles’ story — along with the backstory of many other members of the Spider Society — retains the core characteristics that have always made Spider-Man so accessible and beloved. The film continues to reflect on themes of isolation and alienation, of estrangement from loved ones, and on identifying one’s purpose and value. It is a sprawling coming-of-age story that is simultaneously modern and timeless. The intricate narrative is so much more than good vs. evil, hero against nemesis. Characters face multiple external threats while managing insecurity, betrayal, and survivor guilt.
To summarize: Wow, wow, and wow. Fans of the Friendly Neighborhood Wall-Crawler will be delighted with this incredibly ambitious, mind-bending kaleidoscopic spectacle. The audacity of its vivid color palette and intermingling of artistic styles is staggering. The script delivers nuanced character development, a riveting plot, and immersive world-building. It is a tour de force of animation and storytelling.
Be aware that “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” is part one of a two-film story arc that will conclude in “Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse,” set for release on March 29, 2024.