CLEARWATER — Lindsey Stirling will perform Friday, Dec. 20, 8 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater.
Tickets start at $48.25. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
Stirling remains fearless enough to always dream big. In the seven years since the release of her 2012 self-titled debut, the electronic music impresario, violinist, dancer, and artist quietly and humbly became one of the 21st century’s most innovative stars by clinging to her groundbreaking vision of cinematic violin-driven electronic music. After bowing at No. 2 on the Billboard Top 200 and No. 1 on the Dance/Electronic Album Chart, holding No. 1 on the Classical Album Chart for 21 consecutive weeks, and receiving a Billboard Music Award for Top Dance/Electronic Album, her sophomore opus “Shatter Me” would not only garner an RIAA Gold certification, but it would rank as the No. 2 Dance/Electronic Album and No. 1 Classical Album on Billboard’s 2015 Year-End charts.
Attracting over 11 million subscribers and 2 billion-plus views on YouTube, Stirling’s third-studio album, “Brave Enough,” debuted at No. 5 on Billboard’s Top 200 Album Chart, went on to score the No. 1 spot on Billboard’s year-end Top Dance/Electronic Album list and earned Stirling a 2017 Billboard Music Award for Top Dance/Electronic Album.
In 2017, Stirling released her first ever holiday album titled “Warmer in the Winter.” Featuring classic and original songs, the album went on to become the No. 1 new Christmas album of 2017.
Raised in a Mormon community in Arizona, Stirling studied classical music rigorously as a teenager. Lindsey’s love for the violin would not let go, and it became a comfort throughout her struggle with an eating disorder during her early adulthood. Through this passion, Stirling has created a new music world where the romance of Celtic folk music and modern classical meet the infectious energy of dance and electronica.
On stage, Stirling moves with the grace of a ballerina but works the crowd into a frenzy, “dropping the beat” like a rave fairy. Stirling is the model of a modern independent recording artist, with a symbiotic relationship with her fans.