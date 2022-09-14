Oddly enough, I don’t remember seeing many Walt Disney Studios’ animated feature films in theaters growing up in the 1970s. “Robin Hood,” released in 1973, is one of the few I clearly recall — possibly because my father made no secret of his idolization of novelty-song singer and composer Roger Miller, who — as Alan-a-Dale — narrated the story and contributed several original songs, including “Whistle Stop,” “Oo-De-Lally,” and “Not in Nottingham.” It’s likely I also saw “The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh” when it was released in 1977.
In that same decade, I saw Disney animated films such as “Peter Pan” (1953) and “The Jungle Book” (1967); and a few Disney live-action/animated hybrids such as “Mary Poppins” (1964) and “Bedknobs and Broomsticks” (1971). Disney would re-release these in theaters from time to time as Saturday matinees or special engagements to introduce new generations to what were becoming studio classics.
I don’t remember when — or if — I saw the 1940 animated musical fantasy film “Pinocchio” during my childhood years.
Did I know the story? Of course. Did I read the book? If referring to the Little Golden Book adaptation, of course I did. If we’re talking about the 1883 Italian children's novel “The Adventures of Pinocchio” by Carlo Collodi … um, no. That’s not my fault, by the way: By the time I was born, Disney had inundated the marketplace with its own adaptations of classic children’s literature and fairy tales. Once the company set its sights on an intellectual property, it devoured it fully and eclipsed all past iterations with a nebulous avowal of presumed preeminence.
Despite the fact that Walt Disney's iconic 1940 animated version did not do well at the box office in its original theatrical release, it earned high praise from critics at the time. In fact, it is still considered one of Disney’s greatest achievements. The film was nominated for two Academy Awards, winning Oscars for Best Original Score and Best Original Song.
Funny thing about the story of Pinocchio: It has become an enduring cultural touchstone. The marionette who wants to be a real boy is a metaphor for the human condition. The character has been reimagined countless times in literature and other media. For instance, throughout the series run of “Star Trek: The Next Generation,” Lieutenant Commander Data is often referred to as Pinocchio because he is an android that aspires to be a human.
With the beloved 1940 version continuing to attract universal adoration, what made Walt Disney Pictures decide to give the tale a 21st century rendering? What makes Disney think we need live-action/CGI adaptations of classic animated franchises? If the only incentive in retelling these tales is to extract additional profit, perhaps Disney needs to sit down and have a serious discussion with its conscience, no matter what bug-form it chooses to manifest itself.
Walt Disney Pictures tapped Academy Award winner Robert Zemeckis to direct the live action and CGI retelling of “Pinocchio.” The new film debuted Sept. 8 exclusively on Disney+.
“Pinocchio” recounts the tale of a wooden puppet who embarks on an adventure to become a real boy. Tom Hanks stars as Geppetto, the woodcarver who builds and treats Pinocchio (Benjamin Evan Ainsworth) as if he were his real son. Joseph Gordon-Levitt is Jiminy Cricket, who serves as Pinocchio’s guide as well as his "conscience." Also starring in the film is Cynthia Erivo as the Blue Fairy; Keegan-Michael Key as Honest John; Lorraine Bracco as Sofia the Seagull; and Luke Evans as the Coachman.
Where to begin? The quality of the CGI is inconsistent throughout the affair, leaving the titular character so bland and lifeless in carriage and facial expression that it is impossible to stimulate any emotional response from the viewer. Poor Figaro is the least convincing kitten ever put on screen.
The bulk of the CGI budget seems to have been spent on the sequence featuring "Honest" John and his cat partner Gideon. It is among the few visual highlights worthy of praise in the movie.
The pacing is hopelessly unwieldly, with unnecessary deviations from the original film, added characters who don’t really have purpose and do not propel the plot, and new songs that are not up to Disney standards. As Geppetto, Hanks is distant and unattached. His portrayal is predominantly toneless, and the fact that the script added a backstory suggesting Geppetto’s wish is driven by grief over the loss of his own son is particularly unsettling.
It’s as if Disney was tired of hearing the widespread grievance that in most of the studio’s feature films, the parents of a major character die. Their response: Make a film with a parent who loses a child. Yikes.
That element kind of turns the story into a weird mashup of “Pet Sematary” and “Frankenstein” No, there aren’t any zombiefied animals — and nothing macabre, except unresolved mystery of what happened to Geppetto’s wife and child. One also wonders if the widowed elderly woodcarver, upon discovering the Blue Fairy granted his weird wish, suddenly regrets not having asked for the return of his lost loved ones.
The film wastes too much time on bloated sequences such as Pinocchio’s visit to Pleasure Island, which comes across as a dark carnival ride based on “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.” All that’s missing is a band of Oompa-Loompas delivering descriptive refrains to summarize specific plot points.
This film could use a gimmick like that to replace sporadic blocks of exposition that recap events for viewers who dozed off.
The ending is a bit of a puzzle. The new film deviates from the original in ways that may disappoint and aggravate viewers. Certain expectations are not met. Certain triumphs are not fully recognized — and, some may say, Pinocchio does not truly reach the standards established by the Blue Fairy early in the film. Issues go unresolved. Considering my own interpretation of the film’s final scene, the film may generate some interesting conversations among diehard Disney fans. Since I don’t want to reveal any spoilers, I’ll wait and see who else shares my gloomy view.
“Pinocchio” is exactly what it shouldn’t be: lifeless. The new live-action adaptation feels hopelessly uninspired, a paint-by-numbers remake with obligatory supplements tacked on not to add substance, but to underscore contrasts with the 1940 version and unnecessary attempts at modernizing the story. Archetypes don’t need to be updated, Disney!
The bottom line is that it’s evident that a small army of gifted filmmakers devoted a significant amount of blood, sweat, tears, and currency to making this film … and Disney chose to send it straight to its streaming service, Disney+. That should tell you all you need to know.