CLEARWATER — The Fixx will perform Friday, Oct. 22, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater.
Tickets start at $39. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
The English Beat, previously announced as sharing the bill with The Fixx on their current tour, are no longer scheduled to play. Instead, Fastball will be appearing with The Fixx.
"It’s with great excitement that we’re announcing The Fixx will be accompanied by Fastball on our upcoming fall tour,” the band announced in a statement. “They’ll be replacing The English Beat, who won’t be able to continue on. Current tickets will remain valid for all dates. We look forward to seeing everyone starting this month."
The English Beat also issued a statement regarding the change of plans.
"The English Beat will be rescheduling for spring of 2022. Rescheduled dates will be announced this year. For more information on the rescheduling please go to www.englishbeat.net."
The Fixx has been often heralded as one of the most innovative bands to come out of the MTV era. Instantly recognizable, The Fixx sound is unmistakably unique and stands out among the thousands of artists filling the airwaves. Songs such as “One Thing Leads to Another,” “Red Skies” and “Saved by Zero” remain everyday staples in television, film and on radio stations that continue to break new acts inspired by the era that The Fixx helped to define. The band’s lineup remains the same as it was in the 1980s, with Cy Curnin on vocals, Rupert Greenall on keyboards, Jamie West-Oram on guitar, Adam Woods on drums, and Dan K. Brown on bass.
With nearly a quarter-century of music-making under their collective belt, the members of Fastball include Miles Zuniga on vocals and guitar; Tony Scalzo on vocals, bass, keyboards, and guitar; and Joey Shuffield on drums and percussion. The band continues to extend and expand its widely loved body of work. The trio's catalog encompasses such memorable albums as their 1996 debut “Make Your Mama Proud,” their 1998 platinum breakthrough “All the Pain Money Can Buy” which spawned the Grammy-nominated Top 5 hit “The Way,” 2000's “The Harsh Light of Day,” 2004's “Keep Your Wig On” and 2009's “Little White Lies.”
“The Help Machine,” Fastball's new album on the 33 1/3 label, follows on the heels of the band's acclaimed 2017 release “Step into Light.”